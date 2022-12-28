ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Injury Update: Andrew Wiggins Has Return to Warriors Delayed

Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins had his return from injury delayed

While so much focus has been placed on the Golden State Warriors missing Steph Curry, they have also been without Andrew Wiggins for the last several weeks. The forward has been dealing with an adductor injury that has sidelined him for the last 11 games, but this absence will be extended even further, as he is now dealing with an illness.

Wiggins has been cleared to play, but that clearance was met with unfortunate timing, as he came down with an illness around the same time he was cleared to return from his injury. Hopefully this is a minor illness for Wiggins, and he can return to the floor soon. It has been a fantastic year for Wiggins, who is averaging 19 PPG on an incredibly efficient 51% from the field and 45% from deep.

In the absence of Steph Curry, which is expected to last around two more weeks, the Warriors could really use Wiggins both offensively and defensively. The team has struggled to survive in the absence of Curry and Wiggins, but with the Western Conference so mediocre, there is still plenty of time for the Warriors to climb back up the standings.

Once the Warriors get fully-healthy, there is a sense that they could catch fire and look like the team they expected to be all along. Getting Andrew Wiggins back will be the first step towards doing that.

