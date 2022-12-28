ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson County, KY

All-girls wrestling teams growing in the Tri-State

By Bailey Smith
 2 days ago

HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – When you think of a high school wrestling team, chances are, you picture a mat full of guys. But several schools in the tri-state are trying to knock out that stereotype. Naomi Santiago wrestles at Henderson County and this year, she’s not just on the boys’ team – but emerging with the brand new lady colonels wrestling team.

“I was on the dance team, but I wanted to do something different,” said Santiago. “And I was really into WWE at the time. And so this is the closest thing that I had to that. And so I just fell in love with it, and I started doing it.”

“I always support Naomi and everything that she wants to do,” said Marcela Rivera, Naomi’s mom. “She’s always been very athletic. When we’re together, we’ve been hiking, we swim. She’s very active with the YMCA and been in activities there since she was very small. So she’s been very active. So when she said that it wasn’t surprising because she was very into WWE. So it wasn’t that much surprising. But it was good news to hear that she wanted to try something new. And she’s danced before, she’s played softball before, been on the swim team. So wrestling was something that I thought would be a good challenge for her.”

The Colonels, and many other teams in the area, have had girls on their wrestling team for years — dominating on the mat and taking down the male competition.

“I’ll tell you I’ve had girls that have been on my boys team for a long time and they hold their own,” said Colonels head coach Jermaine Poynter.

Kentucky is one of 14 states in the country that hasn’t sanctioned girls’ wrestling in schools yet, but Henderson County is hoping that changes soon.

The state of Kentucky still has wrestling down as a coed sport,” said Henderson County Athletic Director Mark Andrews. “We’ve gone ahead and tried to be proactive to try to get more girls out. Really it’s officially still a part of the boys team. But that program is growing. We’ve got more girls out this year. And we just want that to continue to grow.”

For Naomi — she says she wants the competition to be more level.

“When you wrestle guys, they’re obviously stronger than you at times,” said Santiago. “And so when you actually get to wrestle a girl, you actually go in, you actually fight your full potential. And it feels really good to know that you aren’t, you aren’t weak, you are strong.”

Coach Poynter says he wants girls to break the mold.

“Not everybody is good with a football, basketball or baseball, or not everybody wants to be a cheerleader,” said Poynter. “So it gives them another avenue.”

“I think kids need to be involved in school activities,” said Andrews. “I think it’s good for them. I think it creates character, dedication, teamwork, that type of thing. So getting kids involved is awesome. More kids involved in wrestling. I think there’s a toughness that goes along with it.

While Naomi leaves it all out on the mat, she’s working to make history and inspire others along the way.

“She has been a good sport and leading and helping our younger girls letting them know hey, girls can do this too. Girls can be strong too. And you can still be girly you can still be feminine, and be strong at the same time and have that discipline,” said Rivera.

“Come watch our tournaments,” said Poynter. “Give them give them a chance to see you like Naomi or Sydney or one of them to feed them girls get out there and see that there are girls are out competing, doing a typical guy sport and see them get out there and be successful and we give them something to aspire to.”

“The worst thing you could do is not go for it,” said Naomi. “I think everybody should give wrestling shot or any sport, you know, you don’t know what you are good at and what you’re not good at if you don’t try it.”

WEHT/WTVW

WEHT/WTVW

