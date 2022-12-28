Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Missouri witness describes low hovering lights that shoot awayRoger MarshMissouri State
Pit bulls attack: 18 students and 3 teachers injured at Willard Intermediate South in MissouriEdy ZooWillard, MO
The 1914 Holland Building in Missouri began with a settler from Tennessee to a family banking operation in SpringfieldCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
The 1916 construction of the historic Edward M. and Della C. Wilhoit house in Springfield, MissouriCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
An old college building built around 1906 in Springfield, Missouri was reimagined into office space and apartmentsCJ CoombsSpringfield, MO
Ozark Sports Zone
Nixa sets team three-point record on way to first Blue & Gold title since 2014
You can see why Brock Blansit calls this Nixa squad the best shooting team he’s ever coached. The record book proves it. Nixa capped a history-making week with a Blue and Gold Championship on Thursday night, putting away Logan-Rogersville early en route to a 59-38 victory at Great Southern Bank Arena.
Ozark Sports Zone
Seymour boys hold off RUSH to claim Walnut Grove Tournament title
MORRISVILLE — With several key contributors returning from last year’s 19-win team, Seymour always saw itself as a group that could compete for a holiday tournament title – or even a bigger one. But after suffering three losses in their first six games, the Tigers knew something...
Ozark Sports Zone
Mansfield beats Class 3 No. 4 Thayer to win Cabool Tournament title
The Mansfield Lions picked up a statement win taking down Thayer 71-62 in the Cabool Tournament Championship on Thursday. Thayer was ranked No. 4 in Class 3 in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Lions, led by tournament MVP Tom Emerick, jumped out to a 15-11 lead...
Ozark Sports Zone
Bekemeier’s 25-point night sends Republic to White Division championship game
What started out as a track meet, ended in a knock-down, drag-out fight to the finish as the second-seeded Republic Lady Tigers held on for a 55-48 White Division semifinal win over the No. 3 Kickapoo Lady Chiefs on Thursday evening at Drury’s O’Reilly Family Event Center. “That’s...
Ozark Sports Zone
Mansfield claims second straight Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament title
The No. 3 seed Mansfield Lady Lions pulled off their second upset in as many days to beat No. 1 seed Licking 49-36 and win the Mountain Grove Holiday Tournament title. Lauren Jones led the Mansfield offensive assault with 13 points and was followed by Logan Jones with 12 and Macie Tate with 11.
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic holds off Sparta to claim program’s seventh Blue & Gold title
Midway through last season, not much was going right for the Republic Tigers. All the issues – players out, other players in unfamiliar roles, lack of team chemistry – forced the Tigers to call a team meeting. Coach Tim Brown tried to put a positive spin on the...
Ozark Sports Zone
Republic survives Hartville in overtime to advance to Blue Division title game
SPRINGFIELD – Down by three in the closing moments of regulation, Republic coach Tim Brown used a timeout to draw up how the final 8.1 seconds were supposed to transpire. Ahlante Askew would collect the inbounds pass and dribble up the floor, at which point the senior would find whichever Republic player happened to have the best look at the basket.
Ozark Sports Zone
Rogersville grinds out semifinal win over Greenwood
SPRINGFIELD — On a night when Logan-Rogersville’s offense scored a grand total of 11 points in the first half, the team needed its defense to step up to extend its undefeated streak. The Wildcats were once again up to the challenge – and what a challenge it was....
Ozark Sports Zone
Combs propels Nixa past Fair Grove in Gold Division semifinal
When the offense needs a jolt, it’s nice to just put the ball in the hands of your 6’5” all-state point guard and let him go to work. Kael Combs scored 15 of his game-high 26 in the second half to help Nixa overtake Fair Grove and win 53-45 in the Gold Division semifinals on Wednesday night.
Ozark Sports Zone
Area wrestlers shine at Lady Viking Holiday Classic
Becca Waterman gained further appreciation for the Parkview Lady Viking Holiday Classic, along with the tourney’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award Wednesday. Competing on her own mat, the Parkview senior recorded five pins in her five matches to win the 100-pound championship. “This has been four years in the making,”...
Ozark Sports Zone
Fast start propels No. 6 Greenwood to upset of No. 3 Strafford
SPRINGFIELD – Given the way the last three meetings between Greenwood and Strafford played out, the Blue Jays preached the importance of getting off to a fast start on Tuesday night. They did — and now they’re one step closer to another Blue & Gold Tournament title.
Ozark Sports Zone
Lady Bears open Valley play with victory at Indiana State
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball secured the victory in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, defeating Indiana State on the road, 71-62. The Lady Bears (6-4, 1-0 MVC) pulled away from the Sycamores (5-5, 0-1 MVC) in a hard-fought second half, using an important run in the third quarter to get the separation they ultimately needed.
Ozark Sports Zone
Bears cruise past Northern Iowa on the road
CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Missouri State got 24 points and 11 rebounds from Dalen Ridgnal and shot 55 percent from the field to dominate home-standing Northern Iowa, 79-67, here Wednesday for a key Missouri Valley Conference road win. The Bears (6-7, 2-1 MVC) also got double-figure scoring efforts from...
Ozark Sports Zone
Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings
The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
Friends and business owners remember impact after Grad School, J.O.B owner’s death
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. – To say Danny Schlink will be missed, would be an understatement. “For somebody like that, that had the kind of impact on downtown Springfield that he did, it’s just kind of one of those things when you just hear that somebody that important to our culture here in Springfield has passed, it’s […]
fourstateshomepage.com
Looking ahead to 2023 for SWMO schools
KSNF/KODE — While many of us may still be recovering from the presents, food, and fun of Christmas, many local leaders are looking ahead to the new year, and what it means for schools, government, and even our digital lives. 2022 has been a busy year for the Neosho...
Lawrence County Record
Changing of the guard coming to Aurora R-8
After Redus announces retirement, district hires Yocum as superintendent. The Aurora R-8 School District will have a new leader at the helm when the 2023-24 school year begins next fall. Dr. Billy Redus, who has served as superintendent for six years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
KYTV
Judge sentences Willard, Mo., man after pleading guilty to threatening son’s basketball coach
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a Willard, Mo. man after pleading guilty to threatening his son’s coach during a basketball game. Bryan Scott Pellham pleaded guilty to one count of a terroristic threat. A judge sentenced him to five years of supervised probation. The incident happened during...
fourstateshomepage.com
The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes
KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
