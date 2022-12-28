ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fair Grove, MO

Ozark Sports Zone

Nixa sets team three-point record on way to first Blue & Gold title since 2014

You can see why Brock Blansit calls this Nixa squad the best shooting team he’s ever coached. The record book proves it. Nixa capped a history-making week with a Blue and Gold Championship on Thursday night, putting away Logan-Rogersville early en route to a 59-38 victory at Great Southern Bank Arena.
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Seymour boys hold off RUSH to claim Walnut Grove Tournament title

MORRISVILLE — With several key contributors returning from last year’s 19-win team, Seymour always saw itself as a group that could compete for a holiday tournament title – or even a bigger one. But after suffering three losses in their first six games, the Tigers knew something...
SEYMOUR, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Mansfield beats Class 3 No. 4 Thayer to win Cabool Tournament title

The Mansfield Lions picked up a statement win taking down Thayer 71-62 in the Cabool Tournament Championship on Thursday. Thayer was ranked No. 4 in Class 3 in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll. The Lions, led by tournament MVP Tom Emerick, jumped out to a 15-11 lead...
MANSFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Republic survives Hartville in overtime to advance to Blue Division title game

SPRINGFIELD – Down by three in the closing moments of regulation, Republic coach Tim Brown used a timeout to draw up how the final 8.1 seconds were supposed to transpire. Ahlante Askew would collect the inbounds pass and dribble up the floor, at which point the senior would find whichever Republic player happened to have the best look at the basket.
REPUBLIC, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Rogersville grinds out semifinal win over Greenwood

SPRINGFIELD — On a night when Logan-Rogersville’s offense scored a grand total of 11 points in the first half, the team needed its defense to step up to extend its undefeated streak. The Wildcats were once again up to the challenge – and what a challenge it was....
GREENWOOD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Combs propels Nixa past Fair Grove in Gold Division semifinal

When the offense needs a jolt, it’s nice to just put the ball in the hands of your 6’5” all-state point guard and let him go to work. Kael Combs scored 15 of his game-high 26 in the second half to help Nixa overtake Fair Grove and win 53-45 in the Gold Division semifinals on Wednesday night.
NIXA, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Area wrestlers shine at Lady Viking Holiday Classic

Becca Waterman gained further appreciation for the Parkview Lady Viking Holiday Classic, along with the tourney’s Most Outstanding Wrestler award Wednesday. Competing on her own mat, the Parkview senior recorded five pins in her five matches to win the 100-pound championship. “This has been four years in the making,”...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Fast start propels No. 6 Greenwood to upset of No. 3 Strafford

SPRINGFIELD – Given the way the last three meetings between Greenwood and Strafford played out, the Blue Jays preached the importance of getting off to a fast start on Tuesday night. They did — and now they’re one step closer to another Blue & Gold Tournament title.
STRAFFORD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Lady Bears open Valley play with victory at Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Missouri State women’s basketball secured the victory in its Missouri Valley Conference opener, defeating Indiana State on the road, 71-62. The Lady Bears (6-4, 1-0 MVC) pulled away from the Sycamores (5-5, 0-1 MVC) in a hard-fought second half, using an important run in the third quarter to get the separation they ultimately needed.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
Ozark Sports Zone

Bears cruise past Northern Iowa on the road

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa – Missouri State got 24 points and 11 rebounds from Dalen Ridgnal and shot 55 percent from the field to dominate home-standing Northern Iowa, 79-67, here Wednesday for a key Missouri Valley Conference road win. The Bears (6-7, 2-1 MVC) also got double-figure scoring efforts from...
CEDAR FALLS, IA
Ozark Sports Zone

Dec. 28 Girls State Basketball Rankings

The Dec. 28 girls state basketball rankings of the year have been released. This poll is voted on and compiled by the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. Others receiving votes: Hickman, Battle, Eureka, Cor Jesu Academy, St. Joseph’s Academy. Class 5. 1 Helias Catholic. 2 West Plains. 3 John Burroughs.
MISSOURI STATE
KOLR10 News

Second Ozarks area Whataburger to open Tuesday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — Whataburger made its return to the Ozarks with its Republic location’s opening day on Dec. 12 after leaving the area for decades. A second location in Ozark will begin slinging burgers on Tuesday, Jan. 2. The burger-centric fast-food chain restaurant is at 1851 W. Marler Ln. in Ozark. People can start ordering […]
OZARK, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Looking ahead to 2023 for SWMO schools

KSNF/KODE — While many of us may still be recovering from the presents, food, and fun of Christmas, many local leaders are looking ahead to the new year, and what it means for schools, government, and even our digital lives. 2022 has been a busy year for the Neosho...
JOPLIN, MO
Lawrence County Record

Changing of the guard coming to Aurora R-8

After Redus announces retirement, district hires Yocum as superintendent. The Aurora R-8 School District will have a new leader at the helm when the 2023-24 school year begins next fall. Dr. Billy Redus, who has served as superintendent for six years, will retire at the end of the current school year.
AURORA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

The deadline is approaching for Missouri property taxes

KSNF/KODE — Time is running out for Missouri residents to pay those property taxes. The deadline is this Saturday, December 31st. In Jasper County, county collector Steve McIntosh says the bills can be paid in person with cash or a check, or with a credit card if folks don’t mind the additional convenience fee.
JASPER COUNTY, MO

