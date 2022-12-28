As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.

FORT SMITH, AR ・ 3 DAYS AGO