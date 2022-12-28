ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mansfield, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cameron Eittreim

This Fort Smith Restaurant Closed Overnight, Now What?

YW Poke was one of my favorite spots to stop and get a delicious poke bowl. What exactly is a poke bowl? Well, it's basically sushi in a bowl. You get all of the things that make sushi great such as fresh fish, fresh vegetables, wonderful flavor, and steamed rice. I've been frequently YW Poke for a year so I was rather surprised when I went there for lunch the other day and it was completely closed with a for lease sign across it.
FORT SMITH, AR
Cameron Eittreim

A Fort Smith Soul Food Institution Is Closing, Here's What You Need To Enjoy Now

As you've probably heard by now, the famed Landry's New Orleans restaurant in Downtown Fort Smith will be closing in the early part of 2023. For anyone who enjoys the fresh soul food and down home cooking of Landry's time, Landry is running out to try the delicious dishes. I wanted to patronize this restaurant as much as possible before they close for good, and here are some dishes that you need to try before it's too late.
FORT SMITH, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy