JSU men: After slipping past Division II team, Harper said Gamecocks need to go to work

JSU head coach Ray Harper gives instruction to his team in an early season game. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Ray Harper had a simple message for his team Tuesday night: "Don't make any plans."

After a sluggish 78-73 win over Division II Georgia Southwestern at home, Harper is ready to go to work and try to fix the gaggle of problems he sees with his team, as the ASUN Conference opener looms Friday night.

"I don't know if there's enough time to work on everything we need to work on between now and Friday, but there's no school, so we have a lot of time," Harper said. "My wife is going to be real happy because she's not going to have to see me for a while. We're going to get some things fixed on the floor. We're going to get some things fixed in the film room."

The Georgia Southwestern game was thought to be something of a warm up as JSU, the defending ASUN Conference regular-season champs, prepare for Friday's home game against North Alabama.

Instead, JSU (6-6) barely survived a tough battle that wasn't decided until the final 1:04. Neither team led by more than eight points, and Georgia Southwestern (5-5) rallied late from a 71-66 deficit to surge ahead 73-71 with 1:19 to go.

JSU's Demaree King answered with a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play. After teammate Skyelar Potter made a steal, King followed with a jumper to put the Gamecocks up 76-73. After a Juwan Perdue steal, Potter finished off the visitors with two free throws.

Even with the exciting finish, Harper was blunt in his prediction of how the 18 ASUN games will go.

"We're not winning any games if we play like we did tonight," he said. "You're going to look up in two months, and we're going to be 0-18. It's that simple."

King, a senior, finished with a season-high 30 points, which is only two off his career high. He had 24 points in the second half.

But, he figured this was no time to celebrate.

"I already know we're going to hit it hard tomorrow," King said. "I already know there's going to be a lot of defense, a lot of rebounding, a lot of preparing. If we come out and play like we did tonight on Friday, it's going to be a scary game. It's going to be a long night."

If there's a desire to blame Tuesday's result on the lack of practice time, Harper wasn't having it. He acknowledged his team had four days off for Christmas returning to campus and practicing twice Monday.

But, Georgia Southwestern was "off longer than us," Harper said. "Their first day back was today. They practiced 2½ hours this morning, rolled in here and played. Give them a lot of credit. They competed and had a chance to win the game. Probably should've won the game."

What to know

—Potter had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

—King, in addition to his 30 points, had five assists and four steals.

—Perdue had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

—Sophomore guard Peyton Daniels missed Tuesday's game because of an illness.

—D.J. Gordon played 22:39 and scored five points. This was only his fourth game eligible to play. After spending his first season at Penn State, he transferred to Fordham and played the fall semester last season before transferring to JSU. By NCAA rules, he had to sit out until this year's fall semester was completed.

Who said

—Harper on a late JSU turnover when Marcellus Brigham Jr. tossed the ball to where he thought a teammate would be, and instead the ball went to Harper: "First time late in the game anybody's thrown me the ball in a while. I was pretty open, but I wasn't wide open. … We just do some things late in the game, man, it'll leave you scratching your head."

—Harper on his plans to work plenty on defense in the practices leading up to Friday: "Our communication is terrible. We don't jump to the ball. We get clipped on screens because we're not alert. We made some plays tonight that I haven't seen in a while on the defensive end. We've got to be a lot better or it's going to be a rough two months. Or we can fix it and have a chance. I think the pieces are there, but we do some things that shoot us in the foot."

—JSU will meet North Alabama (8-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. A week ago, UNA won at Ole Miss 66-65.