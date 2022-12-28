ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, AL

JSU men: After slipping past Division II team, Harper said Gamecocks need to go to work

By Mark Edwards, Senior Editor, medwards@annistonstar.com
Anniston Star
Anniston Star
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Jw7fF_0jwAgWOM00
JSU head coach Ray Harper gives instruction to his team in an early season game. Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

JACKSONVILLE — Ray Harper had a simple message for his team Tuesday night: "Don't make any plans."

After a sluggish 78-73 win over Division II Georgia Southwestern at home, Harper is ready to go to work and try to fix the gaggle of problems he sees with his team, as the ASUN Conference opener looms Friday night.

"I don't know if there's enough time to work on everything we need to work on between now and Friday, but there's no school, so we have a lot of time," Harper said. "My wife is going to be real happy because she's not going to have to see me for a while. We're going to get some things fixed on the floor. We're going to get some things fixed in the film room."

The Georgia Southwestern game was thought to be something of a warm up as JSU, the defending ASUN Conference regular-season champs, prepare for Friday's home game against North Alabama.

Instead, JSU (6-6) barely survived a tough battle that wasn't decided until the final 1:04. Neither team led by more than eight points, and Georgia Southwestern (5-5) rallied late from a 71-66 deficit to surge ahead 73-71 with 1:19 to go.

JSU's Demaree King answered with a 3-pointer with 1:04 to play. After teammate Skyelar Potter made a steal, King followed with a jumper to put the Gamecocks up 76-73. After a Juwan Perdue steal, Potter finished off the visitors with two free throws.

Even with the exciting finish, Harper was blunt in his prediction of how the 18 ASUN games will go.

"We're not winning any games if we play like we did tonight," he said. "You're going to look up in two months, and we're going to be 0-18. It's that simple."

King, a senior, finished with a season-high 30 points, which is only two off his career high. He had 24 points in the second half.

But, he figured this was no time to celebrate.

"I already know we're going to hit it hard tomorrow," King said. "I already know there's going to be a lot of defense, a lot of rebounding, a lot of preparing. If we come out and play like we did tonight on Friday, it's going to be a scary game. It's going to be a long night."

If there's a desire to blame Tuesday's result on the lack of practice time, Harper wasn't having it. He acknowledged his team had four days off for Christmas returning to campus and practicing twice Monday.

But, Georgia Southwestern was "off longer than us," Harper said. "Their first day back was today. They practiced 2½ hours this morning, rolled in here and played. Give them a lot of credit. They competed and had a chance to win the game. Probably should've won the game."

What to know

—Potter had 15 points, four rebounds and three assists.

—King, in addition to his 30 points, had five assists and four steals.

—Perdue had six points, eight rebounds and four steals.

—Sophomore guard Peyton Daniels missed Tuesday's game because of an illness.

—D.J. Gordon played 22:39 and scored five points. This was only his fourth game eligible to play. After spending his first season at Penn State, he transferred to Fordham and played the fall semester last season before transferring to JSU. By NCAA rules, he had to sit out until this year's fall semester was completed.

Who said

—Harper on a late JSU turnover when Marcellus Brigham Jr. tossed the ball to where he thought a teammate would be, and instead the ball went to Harper: "First time late in the game anybody's thrown me the ball in a while. I was pretty open, but I wasn't wide open. … We just do some things late in the game, man, it'll leave you scratching your head."

—Harper on his plans to work plenty on defense in the practices leading up to Friday: "Our communication is terrible. We don't jump to the ball. We get clipped on screens because we're not alert. We made some plays tonight that I haven't seen in a while on the defensive end. We've got to be a lot better or it's going to be a rough two months. Or we can fix it and have a chance. I think the pieces are there, but we do some things that shoot us in the foot."

—JSU will meet North Alabama (8-5) on Friday at 6 p.m. at Pete Mathews Coliseum. A week ago, UNA won at Ole Miss 66-65.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Pizza Places in Alabama

If you live in Alabama and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Alabama that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit soon.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

‘Critical’ water levels continue across Alabama

As Alabama emerges from the Christmas weekend’s record low temperatures, water systems around the state are continuing to grapple with the affects of leaks and usage issues. Cities throughout the state and the South have reported water usage issues this week, as well as damaged pipes and their effects. That’s as the mercury nudged into the 50s this afternoon in parts of the state.
ALABAMA STATE
ABC 33/40 News

The Weather Authority: Rain moves in later today; slight risk up for Tuesday

THE LAST FRIDAY OF 2022: Today will start off mainly dry but rain and a few embedded claps of thunder will begin to move into the area by midday and move into the Birmingham area right around the 4-5 pm time frame. Rain and storms should reach the Gadsden, Anniston, and Auburn areas by the 6-7 pm time frame. Severe weather is not expected for Central Alabama, but a few strong storms will be possible down in the southwestern corner of the state. Highs will be in the lower 60s to the mid 70s.
BIRMINGHAM, AL
thebamabuzz.com

6 Sears Hometown stores closing across Alabama—liquidation sales under way

Over 100 Sears Hometown stores across the country are closing and offering liquidation sales on approximately $40 million inventory including riding lawnmowers, washers, dryers, refrigerators, power tools and much more. Keep reading for more details and where the stores are located in Alabama. These Alabama locations are closing. Liquidation sales...
ALABAMA STATE
The Trussville Tribune

8 arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Eight people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Dec. 20, 2022 – Dec. 26, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
wvtm13.com

Residents of Anniston apartment complex without homes after fire

ANNISTON, Ala. — The Anniston Fire Department battled a large fire that damaged 12 apartments late Monday night. The fire happened at a complex in the 1700 block of Wilmer Avenue. A local warming shelter and the Red Cross are working to help the 14 people with food, clothing...
ANNISTON, AL
CBS 42

Moody man arrested in deadly downtown Birmingham shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A suspect has been arrested after turning himself in to police Thursday for a deadly shooting that occurred in downtown Birmingham last week. According to Birmingham Police, Quinton Little, 25, was charged with murder for the death of De’Anthony Samuels. Samuels was shot and killed on Dec. 19 in the 2300 block of […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Gadsden Police investigating fatal shooting

GADSDEN, Ala. (WBRC) - Gadsden Police say on Dec. 26, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 300 block of Morningview Drive. Officers located the victim, Michael Martin, who had suffered a fatal gunshot wound. Police say the suspect, Robert Wilson, was taken into custody and charged...
GADSDEN, AL
wbrc.com

Funeral service announced for 12-year-old Audriana Pearson

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - Family, friends, and community members will gather on Thursday in Center Point to remember 12-year-old Audriana Pearson, the victim of a drive-by shooting earlier this month. Funeral services have been announced for Thursday, December 29 at noon inside the church sanctuary at Greater Grace Baptist...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
Anniston Star

Anniston Star

Anniston, AL
5K+
Followers
144
Post
625K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Anniston Star

Comments / 0

Community Policy