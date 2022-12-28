ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Golf Digest

Luka Doncic had an iconic response when asked about his 60-point triple-double in historic comeback win

With just over 33 seconds remaining on Tuesday night, the Dallas Mavericks trailed the New York Knicks by nine. It was done and dusted. Game, set, match. But you are never truly out of it when facing the New York Knickerbockers, and the Mavericks game roaring back to tie the game on a ludicrous Luka Doncic intentional-missed-free-throw-fadeaway at the buzzer.
DALLAS, TX
rcrusadernews.com

Curry, Antetokoumpo predicted as Western & Eastern Conference MVPs this NBA season

With over a month since the NBA season kicked off, key players such as Anthony Davis, Kawhi Leonard, Zion Williamson, and Ben Simmons have returned after being injured, offering unexpected twists and turns. The Utah Jazz, a team that was expected to tank, started out the season 12-7 and sat...
Yardbarker

Kevin Garnett Makes A Prediction About Luka Doncic

The Dallas Mavericks recently unveiled Dirk Nowitzki‘s statue outside of the American Airlines Center. Dirk earned the ultimate honor after spending his entire 21-year career with the Mavs, leading them to their only two NBA Finals appearances and winning one NBA championship. But as much as Dirk had to...
DALLAS, TX
NESN

Celtics’ Jaylen Brown Enjoying Damon Stoudamire’s Presence

With Joe Mazzulla out for a second straight game, assistant coach Damon Stoudamire was tasked with holding down the fort for the NBA-best Boston Celtics on Thursday night. While the Celtics faced off against an elite Los Angeles Clippers team, Stoudamire had his second go as the coaching staff’s head honcho. And the former 13-year NBA veteran did not disappoint and received recognition after a 116-110 win at TD Garden.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Hornets' Jalen McDaniels thriving after 'taking the long route' to NBA

Throughout his basketball journey, Jalen McDaniels points out that he’s always had to “take the long route” and work extra hard to prove that he belonged. After being ranked 98th in his high-school class and doing a red-shirt season at San Diego State, McDaniels would ultimately slip to No. 52 overall in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Comments / 0

Community Policy