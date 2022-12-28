Man dies after falling down embankment while checking animal traps on Unity property

A Unity man died Tuesday night after falling down an embankment on his property while checking animal traps, the Westmoreland County Coroner’s Office said.

The coroner’s office identified the man as Paul Berger, 63.

“It was icy and he fell down the side of the hill. It was a very unfortunate accident,” said Coroner Timothy J. Carson.

Westmoreland County 911 said the incident happened at 573 McChesney Road. It’s unclear when Berger fell. He was pronounced dead at the scene by a deputy coroner at 9:35 p.m.