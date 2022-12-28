ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Travelers nervous, frustrated amid SWA cancelations & 'non-existent' communication

By Nick Starling
CBS DFW
CBS DFW
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Gjhdg_0jwAgMoK00

Travelers nervous, frustrated amid SWA cancelations & 'non-existent' communication 04:58

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Frustration and anxiety are just some of the emotions from thousands of Southwest passengers as many are still stuck trying to get home or to see loved ones over the holidays.

About a third of the Dallas-based airline's flights took off Tuesday as they tried to recover.

Inside Dallas Love Field, where more than 95% of the flights coming in and out are from Southwest, passengers are stressed out.

"This is a breakdown of epic proportions that I've never seen before," said Christina Draper, who was trying to fly to Salt Lake City to see family members. "The flight was delayed, delayed, delayed and then finally canceled, so we went home but of course they wouldn't pull our luggage. We've been waiting for any kind of communication [and] of course there is none."

Other passengers got to Love Field, but now have to find other ways to get home.

"We should have been home yesterday and we should have had a flight home today but we're going to get a car and make our way back," said customer Jakob Nelp, who is trying to get back home to Tulsa.

The chaos is making passengers who just arrived for their flight nervous.

"Got kids in tow, we're afraid of losing our luggage, so we're just kind of hanging out and seeing what's settled," said passenger Jennifer Burghardt.

The communication, passengers said, is mostly non-existent.

"You can't get through their customer service even with the website, you go into the website, the website would say, 'Come back again, it's busy,'" said Nimfa Pana, who is trying to schedule flights for her children.

Tuesday evening, Southwest CEO Bob Jordan sent out a video message apologizing.

"I want everyone to know that we're doing everything we can to return to a normal operation and please also hear that I'm truly sorry," Jordan said.

In the video, Jordan explained Southwest needs to "double down" on their existing plans to upgrade systems for these circumstances and that they'll make things right for customers.

"We always take care of our customers and we will lean in and go above and beyond as they would expect us to."

It's a commitment U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said they need to follow through on.

"When you're in the situation and the airline is responsible, which is clearly the case right now, then you can get those kinds of vouchers for hotels, restaurants. But what I talked about with the Southwest CEO, is that a passenger shouldn't have to request that. They need to be proactively offering that. He pledged that they would," Buttigieg said.

Which would provide some consolation to these stressed-out flyers.

"I just hope that they'll be able to honor the rate that we originally confirmed with and right now it's up to $600 just to go back to California when it was originally $200," Pana added.

Jordan said they will continue to fly a reduced schedule until next week, most likely.

Anyone who would like to request a refund can do so here .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Southwest plans return to normal operations after a week of chaos

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — After thousands of cancelled flights, out-of-place luggage, and frustrated customers, Dallas-based Southwest Airlines announced Thursday it plans to return to normal operations with minimal disruptions Friday.An airline news release said, "We are encouraged by the progress we've made to realign Crew, their schedules, and our fleet. With another holiday weekend full of important connections for our valued Customers and Employees, we are eager to return to a state of normalcy."Since Tuesday, Southwest has operated a reduced flight schedule so it could move its planes, pilots, and flight attendants to their proper places.On Thursday, Flightaware said Southwest had...
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Happy Reunions and Acts of Kindness Amid Southwest Airlines Travel Chaos

The travel nightmare appears to be easing for Southwest Airlines and its customers. On Thursday, 2,300 Southwest flights nationwide were canceled, including 197 at Dallas Love Field alone. That might seem like a lot, but after a weekend of travel chaos, it's an improvement. SOME FLIGHTS ARRIVE AT DESTINATIONS WITHOUT...
DALLAS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Southwest ‘Imploding’ After Cancellations, Delays

The U.S. Department of Transportation (USDOT) has launched an examination of Southwest Airlines after the Dallas-based carrier canceled and delayed more than 5,000 scheduled flights in recent days. Travelers were left stranded and fuming after Southwest Airlines canceled 70% — or 2,886 — of its scheduled flights over the holiday...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Southwest Airlines: Customers can't rebook flights until after New Year's Day

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – 70% of Southwest's flights have been canceled and travelers at Love Field Airport in Dallas have been lining up trying to get answers from the airline.  Travelers at the airport say they were told they won't be able to catch another Southwest flight until Saturday. "It's too hard to wrap your head around," said Jim Lovell. The Lovell family just found out their Southwest flight home to San Diego after the holidays was canceled. "We just heard that the next possible flight we can take home would be the...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Lease

Southwest Flight Cancellations Leave Travelers Stranded at Love Field

Southwest Airlines was forced to cancel dozens of flights over the holiday as the country was severely impacted by a winter storm.Photo byBriana Tozour/UnsplashonUnsplash. Dallas Love Field and Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport were again the home of countless frustrated travelers. Many have been trying to get home after the holidays and have been struggling to get flights back home after severe weather caused many canceled flights. One passenger, Sarah Bryant, told Fox 4: "When everything is out of control it is hectic and crazy and everyone is frustrated and angry at each other."
DALLAS, TX
Highway 98.9

Texas Family Stranded By Southwest Paid Thousands To Get Home

By now you have heard about the critical meltdowns that Southwest Airlines caused during the busy holiday travel season. Canceling thousands of flights every day, and leaving helpless passengers completely stranded with no plan, and no help from Southwest. The people who were lucky enough to make it home, likely did so without some of their belongings.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Plumbers in high demand across North Texas as travelers return to broken pipes

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Plumbers were in high demand Monday in North Texas as homeowners turned their attention from the holiday, to damage from last week's deep freeze.The terrible timing of the pre-Christmas cold front meant many people elected for a quick fix for burst pipes when things began to thaw out Christmas Eve, often capping lines to get through the weekend and limit emergency service pricing.Now in need of permanent repairs, plumbers had schedules filling up quickly for the week, while still working with limited staff.While the damage was mild compared to the major Texas freeze of 2021, the...
FORT WORTH, TX
Community Impact Dallas-Fort Worth

Resale store for luxury brands 2nd Street opening in Frisco

2nd Street occupies a nearly 6,500 square foot storefront in Frisco. (Grant Johnson/Community Impact) A new store called 2nd Street will sell luxury clothing items at a discounted price when its doors open on January 7 in Frisco. The brand, which buys and resells clothing and accessories, originated in Melrose, California and now has more than eighteen locations. The Frisco store, located in the Centre at Preston Ridge will carry approximately 15,000 items including men’s and women’s clothing, handbags, shoes and accessories from Japanese, American and European designer brands, according to a media release. The Frisco store is located at 3333 Preston Rd Ste. 401 and is the company's 12th store. https://2ndstreetusa.com.
FRISCO, TX
CBS DFW

Many TCU fans nervous to travel to Fiesta Bowl amid Southwest flight cancellations

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — The TCU football team plays in the Fiesta Bowl against Michigan this Saturday.TCU is the first Texas team to reach the College Football Playoff. There is no doubt that fans are excited to see the game in person; However, the Southwest Airlines cancellations are putting a snag in some plans as canceled flights are forcing fans to find other ways to get to Phoenix. "We're a little worried we may not get there, we'd hate to miss all that just from an airline cancelling flights," said TCU fan Angie Alexander. "Here we are, our team is doing...
FORT WORTH, TX
Voice of America

Dallas Becoming a Center for South Asians in America

Near a large Hindu religious building, the Karya Siddhi Hanuman Temple, a cricket game is in progress. But the game is not taking place in India, where cricket is very popular. Instead, the game is taking place in the American state of Texas. The cricket game and the Hindu temple...
DALLAS, TX
CBS DFW

Credit card skimmers: A growing problem for North Texans

NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Credit card skimmers are being installed in more places than ever before, and getting back the money isn't always a guarantee. One North Texas couple learned that lesson the hard way.Kelsi DeKeyser had barely returned home from shopping when she got the fraud alert. In a matter of minutes she was on the phone with her bank, but the criminals worked faster. In one afternoon – while she was still on the phone with Wells Fargo – the crooks drained approximately $6,500 from her family's checking account. "I just felt horrible," she told CBS11. "I felt like I...
MCKINNEY, TX
CBS DFW

North Texas police departments increase patrol for New Year's Eve

FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – With just over 24 hours left of 2022, crowds will be gathering at bars around North Texas to celebrate the start of the New Year.Every year, the cultural district in Fort Worth becomes a hotspot for crowds excited to ring in the New Year. Now, on the heels of a deadly shooting, Fort Worth police say they'll have a huge presence throughout downtown Fort Worth Saturday night to make sure revelers stay safe including a unit assigned specifically to 7th Street.Early Friday morning, a bar brawl turned violent in the parking lot of a popular bar...
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

CBS DFW

Dallas, TX
170K+
Followers
24K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 11 bring you the latest news, sports and weather in Dallas/Ft. Worth. The Ones of Texas.

 https://dfw.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy