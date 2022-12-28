Read full article on original website
Related
Car used in hit-and-run that seriously injured man in Boynton Beach found
Boynton Beach police said the car that was used in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a 70-year-old man attending a vigil earlier this week has been located.
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies asking for help in arson investigation
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Palm Beach County deputies are asking the communities of West Palm Beach and Lake Worth for help investigating an arson that happened early Thursday morning. It took place around 4 a.m. at a house on Bonanza Drive. In The Headlines: Innocent man killed by...
One Killed In Boynton Beach Shooting
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOYNTON BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — One man is dead following what the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office calls “a rolling gun battle between vehicles” in the 1200 block of Mentone Road in unincorporated Boynton Beach. PBSO says the victim, an “innocent man” who was […]
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
cbs12.com
Police find car involved in hit-and-run crash that badly injured man at vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police have located the white Camaro involved in the hit-and-run crash that badly injured a man during a candlelight vigil on Monday night. The family of the man say he's hospitalized in critical condition. Bishop Bernard Wright, 70, was attending a candlelight vigil in...
cw34.com
Bicyclist dead after crash in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A bicyclist is dead following a crash in Port St. Lucie. On Dec. 30 around 8 a.m., a cyclist was riding north on a sidewalk adjacent to northbound A1A. At the same time, a tractor trailer was driving southbound on A1A. According to...
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
cbs12.com
Deputies looking for man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach
ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Deputies are looking for a man who robbed a Boost Mobile store in Royal Palm Beach. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said on Dec. 29 at 11:50 a.m., a Black man in his mid-20's entered the Boost Mobile on Royal Palm Beach Boulevard and robbed the employee.
wflx.com
'Rolling gun battle' results in deadly shooting near Boynton Beach
An innocent bystander was killed Thursday near Boynton Beach after a shooting that the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office described as a "rolling gun battle." The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of Mentone Road. Detectives said the exchange...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County deputies searching for missing teen who could be in danger
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — Video above: A look at Thursday's headlines and weather. The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is looking for a missing teenager who they believe could be in danger on Thursday. Officials said Payton Colt, 14, was last seen wearing a red, long-sleeved silk shirt...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
Toddler struck by hit-and-run driver in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH - The Broward Sheriff's Office said a toddler who ran onto the street in Deerfield Beach had to be hospitalized after being struck by a hit-and-run driver. It happened in the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard at around noon on Wednesday.Broward County Regional Communications said they received a call of a hit-and-run Wednesday at 12:11 p.m. According to the initial investigation, a toddler ran into oncoming traffic while playing in a parking lot. BSO said a passing car ran over the child and fled the scene. The child was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of injuries that were not considered to be life-threatening. Police are still searching for the driver. No other details were immediately released by police.
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash on Interstate 595 in Broward: FHP
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a multi-vehicle crash Wednesday night along a major roadway in Broward County that left one woman dead. FHP investigators said the crash took place just after 7 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Interstate 595 just east of Flamingo Road. According to an incident...
WPBF News 25
'He doesn’t deserve this': Family member of Stanley Davis III calls for driver to be found after hit-and-run at Boynton Beach vigil
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. — A cousin of Stanley Davis III is speaking out after a hit-and-run that happened in Boynton Beach during a vigil Monday. It happened while people were remembering Davis one year after the teenager's death. The victim of the hit-and-run crash, Bishop Wright, had just finished...
WSVN-TV
1 in custody after police serve warrant out of Texas, shut down streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken one person into custody after they served a warrant out of Texas, leading them to close several streets in downtown Fort Lauderdale. 7News cameras captured crime scene tape cordoning off the area of Las Olas Boulevard, near South Federal Highway, at around...
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
cw34.com
Woman trapped in overturned car after crashing into ditch in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A woman was trapped in an overturned car in Martin County, firefighters worked quickly to free her. Martin County Fire Rescue said the car overturned into a ditch on Bridge Road at around 1:45 p.m. When crews arrived they said the driver was still trapped inside the car.
COPS: Seven Bridges Homeowner Drank Canadian Whiskey Before Crashing Near Guard House
REFUSED FIELD SOBRIETY TESTS. “PULLED AWAY” WHILE BEING HANDCUFFED. “SIGNIFICANT DAMAGE DUE TO COLLIDING WITH A PALM TREE.” BY: SEVEN BRIDGES BUREAU | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man who allegedly crashed his Porsche SUV into a tree near the Seven Bridges Guard House on Christmas Eve […]
cw34.com
Photos: Boat fire at Peanut Island sends 1 man to St. Mary's Medical Center
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — One man was sent to the hospital after a fire broke out on a boat off the coast of Peanut Island. On Friday afternoon, Riviera Beach Fire Rescue said the man was brought to St. Mary's Medical Center with minor burns. Photos from the...
WSVN-TV
Lake Worth man arrested after fleeing officer, running him over
(WSVN) - A police officer is in recovery after a violent police pursuit in Palm Beach County. North Palm Beach police said one of their officers was hit by a driver during a traffic stop, Sunday night. After that officer was hit, John Perrault said the driver took out his...
