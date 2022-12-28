ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
fox32chicago.com

New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
cwbchicago.com

Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage

Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say

Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
hometownnewsnow.com

Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail

(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come

BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
BARRINGTON, IL
CBS Chicago

Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody

CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines

DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
DES PLAINES, IL
NBC Chicago

Oak Park Police Investigating ‘Targeted' Fatal Shooting

Police are investigating what they're calling a "targeted shooting" after a man was killed Tuesday evening in Chicago's Oak Park neighborhood. According to a press release, Oak Park Police responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a business at 14 Chicago Ave. When police arrived...
OAK PARK, IL
