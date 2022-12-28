CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO