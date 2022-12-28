Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Garibaldi’s in Hoffman Estates restaurant reviewChicago Food KingHoffman Estates, IL
4 Amazing Steakhouses in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
Cook County State Attorney's Office Secretary Reported Missing From Richton Park, IllinoisThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedRichton Park, IL
Official reports claim boy, nine, walked backwards up hospital wallRooted ExpeditionsGary, IN
Social Security payment increases starting soonR.A. Heim
Related
Prospect Heights shooting leaves boy wounded, police say
A boy was wounded in the back in a shooting in Prospect Heights Friday morning, police said.
Bystander almost stops alleged catalytic converter thieves, Niles police say
Niles police said the suspects pointed a gun at the bystanders before trying to drive away.
Terrifying moments for a Chicago woman when four men appear out of nowhere with guns.
Keturah Johnson says she hasn't been out of the house in three days. She has no physical injuries, but she’s emotionally scarred and wants others- especially women who are alone- to watch out!. On Monday about 2pm, Keturah dropped her 18 month old off at her daughter's father’s on...
fox32chicago.com
New details emerge in Buffalo Grove murder-suicide
BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. - New details were released Thursday about the murder-suicide in Buffalo Grove last month. Police say Andrei Kisliak murdered his family, then killed himself. According to newly released reports, police responded to 14 domestic-related calls involving the Kisliak family. Many of those calls happened in the months...
cwbchicago.com
Gunmen rob, carjack group inside Streeterville parking garage
Chicago — Four men were robbed and carjacked by a group of offenders inside a Streeterville parking garage on Wednesday evening, according to Chicago police. One of the victims was pistol-whipped, but no other injuries were reported. The victims were walking toward their car on the fourth floor of...
Causes of Death Still ‘Pending' For 2 Different Cases of Young Men Found Dead in Lake Michigan This Month
The manners and causes of death in the cases of two young men whose bodies were found in Lake Michigan in separate instances earlier this month are both still "pending," the Cook County Medical Examiner said this week. Dec. 21, a body recovered from Lake Michigan was identified as 25-year-old...
warricknews.com
No sentence reduction for man convicted of smothering grandmother, burning house, court rules
A Gary man convicted last year of murdering his grandmother and setting their house on fire is entitled to no reduction in his 59-year prison term, the Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled. Kyle A. Gray, 30, also was sentenced to serve six years on probation. His release from the...
cwbchicago.com
Woman stabbed teenager’s Chihuahua on Northwest Side, prosecutors say
Chicago — A 61-year-old woman is charged with stabbing a Chihuahua while the dog’s teenage owner took it for a walk on Chicago’s Northwest Side. The dog, named Bebe, suffered severe injuries after being stabbed three times during the attack, but he is on the road to recovery, according to the Garrido Stray Rescue Foundation.
hometownnewsnow.com
Impaired Driver Given a Free Stay at County Jail
(La Porte, IN) - The La Porte County Sheriff’s Office pulled another suspected drunk driver off the local roadways. Shortly after 2:00 a.m. Friday morning, police were dispatched to Coolspring Township on the report of a reckless driver. In the area of CR 950 West and CR 300 North,...
Left for Dead: How One Suburban Police Department Solved a Hit-and-Run Crash
As the Chicago Police Department’s clearance rate on hit-and-run crashes lags behind other major cities, with case after case going cold, some despite obvious clues, one suburban police department has taken a very different approach. “It's really difficult to solve a hit and run crash because of the fact...
Frightening Video Shows Armed Robbers Threaten Chicago Food Truck Customers
Watch the video here.
Barrington acupuncturist faces two sex-related charges, police expect more to come
BARRINGTON, Ill. (CBS) -- An acupuncturist in northwest suburban Barrington is facing two sex-related charges – and a third person has also now come forward.As CBS 2's Sara Machi reported Wednesday, police say they fear and expect that third person will not be the last.Calls to Holistic Acupuncture, at 109A E. Station St. in Barrington, went unanswered Wednesday. A sign on the door told patients the office was closed.Owner Kwan Chong, 63, is now the subject of an investigation. Police said Chong is charged with sexual assault and attempted sexual assault during two separate clients' acupuncture treatments.A third person has...
Indiana man charged with abusing dog in viral video back in custody
CHICAGO (CBS) – An Indiana man who was charged with punching and throwing a dog in a video that went viral back in September is now back in custody. Jose Orlando Cartegna, 28, of Hammond, was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty for the attack on the dog on Sept. 22.Cartegna was seen on surveillance video, in the 1900 block of North Maud Avenue, parking a van along the curb, opening the rear hatch, and grabbing a dog by its collar before hurling it into the street. He was also seen craning the dog's neck, shouting, and gesturing at someone in the building above the van before driving away.He was taken back into custody on Dec. 21 around 10:19 p.m., in the 300 block of West Ontario Street in River North. Chicago police say Cartegna had a serviceable warrant out of Chicago but didn't disclose what it was for. He was also arrested for unlawful use of a weapon and making an improper right turn. Court and bond information was not immediately available.
Reports detail police interaction with family before murder-suicide
One month after five family members died in a Buffalo Grove home, the village has released documents detailing a string of domestic-related calls to police leading up to that murder-suicide.
Bank robbed on Elmhurst Road in Des Plaines
DES PLAINES, Ill. (CBS) -- The FBI late Thursday was on the scene of a bank robbery in Des Plaines.The robbery happened at the Fifth Third Bank at 845 S. Elmhurst Rd. in Des Plaines, according to the FBI. The incident happened around 3:15 p.m., according to Des Plaines police.As of early Thursday evening, there was no description of the suspect.Further details were not immediately available.
‘I’ll kill you’: Video shows food truck robbery in Logan Square
CHICAGO — It was a frightening start to work Wednesday for employees at Bearse Manufacturing Company in Logan Square. Just before 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, an employee named Irma was stopping to get something to eat at a food truck parked in the 3800 block of West Cortland. Moments later, a dark car pulled up and […]
cwbchicago.com
Arrest warrant issued after former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon fails to appear in court to face battery allegations
Chicago — A Cook County judge has issued an arrest warrant for retired NBA star Ben Gordon after the former Chicago Bull failed to appear in court on misdemeanor battery charges last week, according to court records. Gordon was arrested on November 4 for allegedly battering two security guards...
NBC Chicago
Family of Retired Pastor Who Was Killed in High-Speed Crash Calls for Probe Into His Death
Neely Dotson was 87 years old when he died in a car crash in late May, but no one was ever arrested following the accident. The crash happened on Lincoln Highway near Interstate-57. Police reports the family gave to NBC 5 show that the car, a Toyota, which hit Dotson's was speeding – going more than 70 miles per hour.
cwbchicago.com
1 robber arrested, 3 others escape after holdup crew claims at least 9 more victims
Update December 29: A 17-year-old boy is charged with two counts of armed robbery and one count of attempted armed robbery in connection with the incident on Cortland Street, according to Chicago police. Chicago police arrested one suspect, but three others escaped following another wave of armed robberies that stretched...
NBC Chicago
Oak Park Police Investigating ‘Targeted' Fatal Shooting
Police are investigating what they're calling a "targeted shooting" after a man was killed Tuesday evening in Chicago's Oak Park neighborhood. According to a press release, Oak Park Police responded to a call of shots fired around 8:30 p.m. Tuesday inside a business at 14 Chicago Ave. When police arrived...
NBC Chicago
Chicago, IL
104K+
Followers
85K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT
The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0