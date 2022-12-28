Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tripadvisor reviewers rated this Pennsylvania restaurant one of "the best of the best" for casual diningEllen Eastwood
Philadelphia Christmas Village 2022JoJo's Cup of MochaPhiladelphia, PA
7 Weird Facts That Prove Philadelphia is an Incredible CityTed RiversPhiladelphia, PA
5 Best Pizza Places in PhiladelphiaBryan DijkhuizenPhiladelphia, PA
Amina Restaurant Launches Wednesday Night Special to Benefit African American Museum of PhiladelphiaMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Related
CBS Sports
LeBron James after Lakers' fifth loss in six games: 'I don't want to finish my career playing at this level'
Playing the Miami Heat on the second game of a road back-to-back is never a fun time for any team, but the experience was especially rough for the short-handed Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday night. The Lakers turned the ball over 26 times and trailed by as much as 22 en route to a 112-98 defeat, their fifth in the past six games.
NBA Twitter reacts to James Harden, Sixers falling to Wizards
The Philadelphia 76ers had their 8-game winning streak snapped on Tuesday as they fell to the Washington Wizards 116-111 on the road. The Sixers were not able to play with the right energy and the right toughness to start as the Wizards built a lead as large as 16 and they didn’t let it slip away in the win.
Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game
The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
76ers’ Doc Rivers Attended Timberwolves vs. Pelicans on Wednesday
Doc Rivers checked out the Timberwolves vs. Pelicans game live on Wednesday night.
NBA Legend John Stockton Claims 'Thousands' Of Athletes Have Died From The Vaccine
John Stockton shares bizarre theory on COVID-19 vaccine.
CBS Sports
Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve
Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
FOX Sports
Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing
Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
BREAKING: Important Player Ruled Out For Clippers-Celtics Game
Malcolm Brogdon has been ruled out for Thursday’s game between the Los Angeles Clippers and Boston Celtics.
3 Sixers coaches in attendance of Pelicans vs. Timberwolves matchup
The Philadelphia 76ers continue their four-game road trip when they take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday. With two days off since their last contest, a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, some of the coaches took in the Pelicans game on Wednesday. New Orleans hosted the Minnesota...
NBC Sports
Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo
Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
NBC Sports
Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt
The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
NBA
Tyrese Maxey 'Probable' As 76ers Visit New Orleans Pelicans | Gameday Report 34/82
Ahead of their next game Friday night, the 76ers (20-13) upgraded Tyrese Maxey to “probable” for the meeting with the New Orleans Pelicans (22-12). Maxey has been out of the lineup for more than a month since suffering a fracture in his left foot during the Nov. 18 win over the Milwaukee Bucks.
Miami Heat's Dewayne Dedmon, Omer Yurtseven Did Not Travel For Five-Game Road Trip
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon did not travel with the team for the five-game road trip that begins Friday against the Denver Nuggets. Dedmon has missed four of the last six games because of a foot injury (plantar fascia). Center Omer Yurtseven is also not on the trip but that was expected. He has yet to play this season after undergoing preseason ankle surgery.
CBS Sports
Aaliyah Edwards becomes first UConn player with 20 points, 20 rebounds in a game since Maya Moore
The shorthanded No. 8 UConn Huskies went home with a 72-47 win over the No. 21 Creighton Bluejays on Wednesday and Aaliyah Edwards had herself a career night in the process. The junior forward became the the first UConn player with 20 points and 20 rebounds since Maya Moore in 2010.
FOX Sports
Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
CBS Sports
Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status
Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort
Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
Tyrese Maxey listed as probable to return for Sixers vs. Pelicans
The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday to continue their four-game road trip. They are 1-1 on the trip after a loss to the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, but they have a chance to bounce back in New Orleans while getting some help back. Tyrese...
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday
Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
NBC Sports
3 observations after Sixers can't quite come back again, win streak ends at 8
WASHINGTON — The Sixers' comeback magic ran out Tuesday night. Though the Sixers made a serious push to extend their winning streak to nine games, they fell to a 116-111 loss to the Wizards at Capital One Arena, dropping to 20-13 this season. Joel Embiid was the night's standout...
Comments / 0