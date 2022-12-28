ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game

The salt was definitely flowing through Drake’s veins this week. The Toronto Raptors faced off on Tuesday against the LA Clippers. It being a Raptors home game, the “Her Loss” rapper Drake was in his usual courtside seat. Drake is a Raptors superfan and also has an official title with the team as their global... The post Drake gets into war of words with LA Clippers after game appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Sports

Shaquille O'Neal surprises customers at Houston restaurant by paying for their meals on Christmas Eve

Shaquille O'Neal is known for a few different things, most notably his legendary NBA career. In his post-NBA life, Shaq is also known for his random acts of kindness. The latest example came on Christmas Eve, when O'Neal spread some holiday cheer by paying for meals at a Houston deli and restaurant. In a post shared to Facebook earlier in December, Kenny and Ziggy's New York Delicatessen explained the encounter.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Williamson leads New Orleans against Philadelphia after 43-point showing

Philadelphia 76ers (20-13, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. New Orleans Pelicans (22-12, first in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: New Orleans takes on the Philadelphia 76ers after Zion Williamson scored 43 points in the New Orleans Pelicans' 119-118 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Pelicans are 15-4 on their...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBC Sports

Forsberg: These stats reinforce the Jays' status as NBA's best duo

Nothing underscores the roller coaster ride that was calendar year 2022 quite like the violent swing in the narrative surrounding the Celtics’ star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown. As the Celtics limped into the new calendar year, there were loud voices wondering if the two could thrive...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Wright earns upgraded defensive player of the game belt

The Wizards put together an all-around team victory Wednesday night against the Suns, though one individual accolade was especially memorable. The Wizards started a new tradition this season, where after every game, one player is rewarded with a Defensive Player of the Game belt. The winner on one night is determined by the last game's belt holder based on their defensive effort.
WASHINGTON, DC
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
CBS Sports

Wizards' Bradley Beal: Conflicting reports on status

Head coach Wes Unseld labeled Beal (hamstring) a game-time decision ahead of Wednesday's clash with the Suns, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports. Unseld's comments butt heads with a report from Shams Charania of The Athletic earlier in the day suggesting Beal would miss Wednesday's tilt. He's likely a doubtful lean leading up to the opening tip, but it will be worth keeping tabs on his status as the 7 PM ET opening tip draws near.
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Massive rebounding effort

Adams registered 14 points (7-11 FG, 0-2 FT), 17 rebounds, three assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Thursday's 119-106 victory over the Raptors. Adams is not known for his scoring ability, as he scored in double digits for the first time since Dec. 15 and surpassed the 10-point mark for the first time in the current month, but he continues to feast on the glass. He's pulled down at least 10 boards in five consecutive games and is averaging a robust 9.8 rebounds per contest in the current month. In fact, the veteran big man is averaging a career-best 10.5 rebounds per contest in the current campaign.
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

Bucks' Khris Middleton: Out again Friday

Middleton (knee) remains out for Friday's game versus the Timberwolves. Middleton hasn't appeared in a game since Dec. 15 due to right knee soreness, and that absence will extend through a seventh straight Friday. The star sharpshooter has just seven games under his belt on the year and has been limited to 24.4 minutes per tilt. His next opportunity to return arrives Sunday versus the Wizards, though he shouldn't be counted on to play.
MILWAUKEE, WI

