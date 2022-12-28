ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dania Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON

TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Click10.com

BSO: Suspect arrested in killing of preschool teacher in random I-95 shooting

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the fatal November shooting of a 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher on Interstate 95. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, of Pembroke Pines, into custody Thursday night saying that it took extensive police work to lead them to Williams.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
Click10.com

Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park

FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after toddler injured in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a toddler injured on Wednesday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the incident occurred around noon near the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard. Detectives said a preliminary...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale

NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton

Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Teen shot in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
Click10.com

North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical

MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
LAUDERHILL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy