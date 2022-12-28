Read full article on original website
Driver airlifted to Delray Medical Center after I-95 crash
All southbound lanes of Interstate 95 in Boca Raton were closed Friday afternoon after a two-vehicle crash involving injuries, according to the Florida Department of Transportation.
FHP UPDATES ON CRITICAL CRASH IN WEST BOCA RATON
TWO DAYS AFTER ALLEGED SHOOTING, OVERTURNED CAR, AIRLIFT, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL RELEASES DETAILS. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher UPDATE 1:40 p.m: After our report revealing that FHP was not releasing information about the high impact crash in West Boca Raton more than 48 hours after the incident, the agency finally released the following […]
BSO takes man into custody at Fort Lauderdale apartment building
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office could be seen Friday afternoon arresting a man at a Fort Lauderdale apartment complex. The suspect may be connected to a possible car theft in Palm Beach County, but that has not yet been confirmed with police.
Arrest Made In Deadly I-95 Shooting In Broward
Broward Sheriff's Office deputies believe Jahkobi Williams is responsible for two shootings on I-95 that left a preschool teacher dead and a child injured.
BSO: Suspect arrested in killing of preschool teacher in random I-95 shooting
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Broward County deputies announced an arrest Friday in the fatal November shooting of a 23-year-old Fort Lauderdale preschool teacher on Interstate 95. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office, deputies took 21-year-old Jahkobi Williams, of Pembroke Pines, into custody Thursday night saying that it took extensive police work to lead them to Williams.
Troopers impound Lamborghini involved in Palmetto Expressway shots fired incident
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol located and impounded the green Lamborghini involved in a shots fired incident on the Palmetto Expressway last week, the agency announced Thursday morning. Authorities accuse 23-year-old Nelson Perez-Valdivia of firing more than a dozen gunshots out of the window...
City commissioner offers support after teen athlete shot, critically injured in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Family, friends, teammates and an entire community are heartbroken after a teen athlete remains in critical condition after being shot in Deerfield Beach Wednesday. For that reason, city leaders are doing more to stop this from happening again. City Commissioner of Deerfield Beach Benjamin Preston...
BSO deputy’s cruiser plunges into Tamarac lake; no injuries reported
TAMARAC, Fla – A green-and-white went into the blue and now a Broward County deputy might have some explaining to do, as officials worked Wednesday to get his or her cruiser out of a Tamarac lake. Officials with the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the vehicle slid into the water...
High school athlete remains in critical condition after being shot at Deerfield Beach park
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a shooting on Wednesday in Deerfield Beach. It happened at a park near the 400 block of Southwest Second Street. The park where children play was swarmed by Broward Sheriff’s deputies as well as undercover officers. Detectives could be...
Teen hospitalized after shooting at Deerfield Beach park
FORT LAUDERDALE - A teen was taken to the hospital after being shot at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach. It happened Wednesday afternoon shortly after 5 p.m. in the 400 block of SW 2nd Street. The injured teen was taken to Broward Health North as a trauma alert. Investigators spent hours combing the area looking for evidence. They have not said what led to the shooting or if anyone was in custody.
Video shows aftermath of shooting at Deerfield Beach park that left teen critical; friends ID victim
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Cellphone video captured the immediate aftermath of a shooting at a Deerfield Beach park that sent a teen to the hospital in critical condition and triggered a search for the person responsible. The pixelated footage captures confusion among people on the football field at Westside...
Police investigating after toddler injured in Deerfield Beach hit-and-run
DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a hit-and-run that left a toddler injured on Wednesday afternoon in Deerfield Beach. According to BSO Public Information Officer Claudinne Caro, the incident occurred around noon near the 900 block of Siesta Key Boulevard. Detectives said a preliminary...
Crash kills 2 people, injures another, near Boynton Beach
Two people were killed and a teenager was hurt in a Monday night crash near Boynton Beach, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office.
Police search for missing 55-year-old man with dementia who was last seen at Miami International Airport
MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - The Miami-Dade Police Department Special Victims Bureau is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 55-year-old man. Jephte Dorvil was last seen at Miami International Airport at around 3:30 p.m. after arriving from Haiti with a connecting flight to Newark, New Jersey, Tuesday.
BSO search for 3 men accused of stealing $2,800 worth of power tools from Home Depot in North Lauderdale
NORTH LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help in finding several individuals who stole power tools from a Home Depot. According to deputies, on Dec. 6, three male subjects were seen on surveillance video entering the Home Depot near the 1100 block of State Road 7. The trio then used a shopping cart to load about ten power drills in it.
Woman Fires Gun On Turnpike, Ends Up In Crash In Boca Raton
Woman Knocked Unconscious In Crash That Pins Man Under Vehicle. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — DEVELOPING STORY — FACTS MAY CHANGE — A woman allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle on the Florida Turnpike ended up critically injured in a car crash on […]
Teen shot in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A teen has been transported to the hospital after being shot in Deerfield Beach. The Broward Sherriff’s Office responded to 445 Southwest Second Street at Westside Park in Deerfield Beach on Wednesday. According to reports, a teen had been reported shot. The teen was...
North Lauderdale shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead and another man injured on Saturday night. According to BSO spokesperson Claudinne Caro, dispatchers received a call around 11 p.m. regarding a shooting near the 7000 block of West McNab Road in North Lauderdale.
Shooting in Liberty City leaves 1 critical
MIAMI (WSVN) - Rescue crews have taken one person to the hospital following a shooting in Miami’s Liberty City neighborhood. According to City of Miami Police, the shooting occurred near Northwest 11th Avenue and Northwest 60th Street. just before 4 p.m., Thursday. Investigators said officers responded to a ShotSpotter...
Lauderhill shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 critical; gunman at large
LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - A double shooting in Lauderhill left one person dead. The incident happened near Northwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue, Monday night. An adult male was pronounced dead on scene while another man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in critical condition. The shooter is still...
