Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Ace Frehley is Coming to Paramount Theater in 2023John M. DabbsBristol, TN
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Kingsport, Tennessee After "Sprinkler Water Main Break"Bryan DijkhuizenKingsport, TN
Water Woes Continue to Plague Region Almost a Week After Winter Storm on ChristmasJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
South Fork Utility Merger Likely According to State Utility Management Review BoardJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Landlords file lawsuit to terminate lease after learning new tenant is abortion businessLive Action NewsBristol, VA
Related
wcyb.com
East Tennessee State defeats Wofford 73-71
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Justice Smith had 20 points in East Tennessee State's 73-71 victory over Wofford ion a Southern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night. Smith had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-9). Jordan King scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6...
wcyb.com
Player of the Week: Honaker's Kate Jessee
(WCYB) — Before this season, Honaker's Kate Jesse did much more observing than playing. Fortunately, she learned from one of the best to wear the Black and Orange, Kylie Vance. "She was a great player for us. I really loved watching her play," says Jessee. "I just knew I...
wcyb.com
Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January
(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
wcyb.com
Local school districts still looking to fill positions heading into 2023
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Educators and staff at local school districts are enjoying a deserved break after a busy few months. As we head into 2023, schools are still looking to fill open jobs. While 2022 was a year of staffing struggles, it also resulted in local schools finding...
wcyb.com
Skate Bristol working to bring permanent skate park to the Bristol area
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — A local group is making their voices heard, in an effort to bring a skate park to the Bristol area. Their goal is a full, concrete facility, that could have a lifespan for decades to come. If you're a fan of skating, there's a group...
wcyb.com
Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage
(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
wcyb.com
Water service to be restored in parts of Jonesborough Utility System
(WCYB) — Officials in Jonesborough, Tennessee say water service to the Bumpass Cove/ Embreeville area will be restored beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Crews expect to find more leaks. Officials are hopeful the leaks will not be too severe. Residents are asked to bring their dogs inside as volunteers walk the water lines. Those volunteers will not be able to answer questions while they work.
wcyb.com
State of Virginia cracking down on drunk driving ahead of the New Year
Bristol, Va. (WCYB) — According to state officials, from Thanksgiving 2021 to New Years 2022, there were 16 due to alcohol related crashes in the Bristol area. Now, state officials are continuing to crackdown on drunk driving ahead of the new year. We just want to advise people the...
wcyb.com
Washington County continues to restore water for residents
WASHINGTON Co. (Tenn.) — Water is continuing to be restored after days of Washington County residents being without. On Friday, crews worked in the Limestone and Telford area. Glenn Rosenoff with the town of Jonesborough says they restored water in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, and Washington College area.
wcyb.com
Water restoration progresses in Jonesborough
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Utility Department has been working day and night to restore water in the area. Now, around 1,000 customers have their water back on. It's been a huge inconvenience to not have water." Crews have been working around the clock to restore water...
wcyb.com
Police: Man shoots self following pursuit in Dickenson County, Virginia
(WCYB) — Deputies in Dickenson County, Virginia say a man shot himself after a pursuit. According to Sheriff Jeremy Fleming, the chase began Thursday afternoon in Wise County and ended in Dickenson County near Cowpath Road after a deputy deployed a spike strip. Fleming says a woman was driving...
wcyb.com
Memorial Park Community Center in Johnson City to remain closed, programs relocated
(WCYB) — Johnson City's Memorial Park Center to remain closed due to ongoing repairs associated with a water main break. Parks and Recreation Director James Ellis tells News 5 most programs have been relocated. Tuesday, Jan. 3:. Moving to Langston Centre (315 Elm St.):. Johnson City String Band Media...
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility District advising customers to boil and conserve water
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Water tanks went dry for the South Fork Utility District, leading the utility to caution customers when it comes to using water. South Fork says due to power interruptions and frigid temperatures that caused multiple customer line breaks; the utility's tanks have drained below the critical level.
wcyb.com
Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning
(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
wcyb.com
Cold temperatures may have played role in propane explosion at Greeneville business
(WCYB) — Investigators say cold temperatures may have played a role in an explosion at a Greeneville propane business. The explosion happened Tuesday afternoon at Admiral Propane on Forest Street. According to Greeneville fire chief Alan Shipley, it appears a support member for a propane tank failed and the...
wcyb.com
South Fork Utility boil water notice update
(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
wcyb.com
Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats
(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
wcyb.com
Emergency declaration issued in Greene County over water outages
(WCYB) — Greene County mayor Kevin Morrison has issued a limited county-wide Declaration of Emergency due to numerous water outages. The declaration directs utility agencies to suspend water service to car washes. Residents are asked to conserve water whenever possible. Morrison says most outages are being reported by North...
wcyb.com
Scott County PSA urging customers to conserve water due to water main breaks
SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — The Scott County Public Service Authority is urging customers to conserve water and limit to only essential needs and in limited amounts, according to officials. Officials say this comes after numerous water main breaks and the dropping storage tank water levels in Weber City,...
Comments / 0