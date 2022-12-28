ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson City, TN

wcyb.com

East Tennessee State defeats Wofford 73-71

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP) — Justice Smith had 20 points in East Tennessee State's 73-71 victory over Wofford ion a Southern Conference opener for both schools on Thursday night. Smith had seven rebounds for the Buccaneers (5-9). Jordan King scored 14 points, shooting 5 for 11, including 3 for 6...
SPARTANBURG, SC
wcyb.com

Player of the Week: Honaker's Kate Jessee

(WCYB) — Before this season, Honaker's Kate Jesse did much more observing than playing. Fortunately, she learned from one of the best to wear the Black and Orange, Kylie Vance. "She was a great player for us. I really loved watching her play," says Jessee. "I just knew I...
HONAKER, VA
wcyb.com

Upper East Tennessee energy assistance outreach announced for January

(WCYB) — Upper East Tennessee Human Development Agency utility assistance outreach RV will be making numerous stops in January. Representatives will be on hand to assist families who qualify for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program commonly called LIHEAP. Last year, the program dispersed $5.7 million to 11,730 households...
TENNESSEE STATE
wcyb.com

Daniel Boone High School gym floor sustains 'irreparable' water damage

(WCYB) — School officials in Washington County, Tennessee say sections of Daniel Boone High School sustained damage caused by a burst sprinkler pipe. According to school superintendent Jerry Boyd, the pipe, located in the front hall gym lobby, burst around 4 p.m. on Christmas Day. He says about 90 percent of the gym floor, much of the cafeteria floor, and a section of the front offices were flooded before maintenance workers were able to shut the water supply off. Despite efforts to clean up the mess, " the current condition of the gym flooring indicates damage is irreparable" and unsafe for use.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Water service to be restored in parts of Jonesborough Utility System

(WCYB) — Officials in Jonesborough, Tennessee say water service to the Bumpass Cove/ Embreeville area will be restored beginning at 8:00 a.m. Thursday. Crews expect to find more leaks. Officials are hopeful the leaks will not be too severe. Residents are asked to bring their dogs inside as volunteers walk the water lines. Those volunteers will not be able to answer questions while they work.
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

Washington County continues to restore water for residents

WASHINGTON Co. (Tenn.) — Water is continuing to be restored after days of Washington County residents being without. On Friday, crews worked in the Limestone and Telford area. Glenn Rosenoff with the town of Jonesborough says they restored water in the Bumpus Cove, Embreeville, Conklin, and Washington College area.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Water restoration progresses in Jonesborough

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WCYB) — The Jonesborough Utility Department has been working day and night to restore water in the area. Now, around 1,000 customers have their water back on. It's been a huge inconvenience to not have water." Crews have been working around the clock to restore water...
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility District advising customers to boil and conserve water

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WCYB) — Water tanks went dry for the South Fork Utility District, leading the utility to caution customers when it comes to using water. South Fork says due to power interruptions and frigid temperatures that caused multiple customer line breaks; the utility's tanks have drained below the critical level.
BRISTOL, TN
wcyb.com

Jonesborough Utility Department issues drinking water warning

(WCYB) — Officials with the Jonesborough Utility Department are warning residents not to drink the water without boiling it first, This as crews continue to restore service on a gradual basis. You may recall, the department experienced a partial shutdown on Christmas due to freezing weather and rolling blackouts....
JONESBOROUGH, TN
wcyb.com

South Fork Utility boil water notice update

(WCYB) — Administrators with South Fork Utility in Sullivan County, TN have updated their boil water notice. The boil water notice remains in effect for the following areas which are supplied by the tank on Ryder Church Road. Ryder Church Road. Possum Creek. Jenkins Rd, Mt. Holston Rd. Graybeal...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
wcyb.com

Wise County dispatch center relocated over alleged threats

(WCYB) — The Wise County, Virginia dispatch center has relocated to a temporary location due to alleged threats. According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the agency is now investigating two separate threats. The details of those threats are not known. We understand the 911 emergency number should function...
WISE COUNTY, VA
wcyb.com

Emergency declaration issued in Greene County over water outages

(WCYB) — Greene County mayor Kevin Morrison has issued a limited county-wide Declaration of Emergency due to numerous water outages. The declaration directs utility agencies to suspend water service to car washes. Residents are asked to conserve water whenever possible. Morrison says most outages are being reported by North...
GREENE COUNTY, TN

