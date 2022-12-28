ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
CBS Chicago

Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night 
KIXS FM 108

Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars

Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
