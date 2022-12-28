Read full article on original website
Related
radioresultsnetwork.com
VIctim, Driver Identified In Marquette Fatal Traffic Accident
On 12/27/22 at 8:10 pm, officers from the Marquette Police Department responded to a car vs pedestrian personal injury accident on the US41 Bypass at the McClellan Ave intersection. Upon arriving on scene, the accident was determined to be a fatal accident. The victim in the vehicle v. pedestrian accident...
WLUC
2 arrested for meth possession following Escanaba traffic stop
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - According to Escanaba Public Safety, two people were arrested after meth was discovered during a traffic stop. Around 2:00 a.m. Thursday morning, Public Safety officers performed a traffic stop on a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road, in Escanaba. Following a search of the vehicle, 1 ounce of methamphetamine was discovered by officers.
wnmufm.org
Escanaba traffic stop results in drug arrests
ESCANABA, MI— Two people were arrested on drug charges, following a traffic stop in Escanaba Thursday. Around 2 a.m., Escanaba Public Safety officers stopped a vehicle on the 700 block of North Lincoln Road. A subsequent search of the vehicle resulted in the discovery of about 1 ounce of meth.
U.P. trailer explosion blew windows out of home next door
MARQUETTE, MI – One person was injured when an explosion powerful enough to blow windows out occurred at an Upper Peninsula mobile home. WLUC-TV reports the explosion occurred at the Birch Grove Mobile Home Community on Pioneer Road in Marquette shortly after 3 p.m. on Thursday. The occupant of...
1 dead after car vs. pedestrian crash in Marquette
MARQUETTE, MI – One person is dead after a car vs. pedestrian crash in the Upper Peninsula. According to the Marquette Police Department, the crash occurred on the US-41 bypass at McClellan Avenue in Marquette shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday. The victim has been identified as 42-year-old Brandon...
WLUC
UPDATE: Trailer explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.
WLUC
1 dead, 4 injured in crash on US-2 in Dickinson County
WAUCEDAH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - One man is dead after a crash Monday afternoon in Dickinson County. According to the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office, the single-car crash was reported around 1:55 p.m. Monday on US-2 near Habammer Road in Waucedah Township. Investigators say a 2018 Cadillac was westbound on...
WLUC
2022 in Review: Upper Michigan’s economy
It was a year of economic developments as Upper Michigan continues to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic. In Iron Mountain, the Continental Cup returned to Pine Mountain thanks to major investments. And in Gogebic County, the Copper Peak ski jump was awarded $20 million in state money to fund renovations.
radioresultsnetwork.com
New Urgent Care Center Opening Thursday In Escanaba
WellNow Urgent Care, one of the country’s fastest-growing urgent care providers, announced that it will open the doors to its newest center in Escanaba on Thursday, December 29, 2022. Located at 205 N. Lincoln Road, Escanaba, MI 49829, the new facility offers treatment for non-life-threatening injuries and illnesses, COVID-19...
Comments / 0