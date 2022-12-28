MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - UPDATE: The occupant of a home explosion at Birch Grove Mobile Home Community received treatment for minor injuries at the scene. According to the Marquette City Fire Department, they responded to lot number 60 on Pioneer Road shortly after 3:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon. When police arrived, they discovered a trailer had exploded and was fully engulfed in flames. Firefighters also extinguished a fire that had started at a vacant neighboring trailer due to the blast.

