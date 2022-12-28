Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Delaware Water Gap: the rich history of the Castle InnLauren JessopDelaware Water Gap, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Related
Moon Area (PA) tops Elizabeth - Governor’s Challenge Showcase - Boys basketball recap
Cameron McRae scored 18 points to go along with two rebounds and assists in a loss for Elizabeth as it was defeated by Moon Area (PA) with a score of 61-78 in the Governor’s Challenge Showcase at Wicomico Youth and Civic Center in Salisbury, MD. Augustine McGee also added...
Wrestling: Two N.J. wrestlers win Powerade titles, Delbarton finishes third as a team
Jimmy Mullen of St. Joseph (Mont.), the No. 1-ranked high school heavyweight in the country, and Delbarton 139-pounder Tyler Vazquez earned championships at the Powerade Tournament in Cannonsburg, Pa. on Friday. In the team standings, Delbarton finished third with 172 points behind Wyoming Seminary (233.5) and Malvern Prep (182). St....
9 Lehigh Valley standouts claim Pennsylvania All-State football honors in Class 6A, 5A, 4A
Nine local players were honored, including four from Allentown Central Catholic, as the Pennsylvania football writers revealed their All-State selections for Class 6A, 5A and 4A on Friday. Those picks joined 10 Lehigh Valley players on the Class 3A, 2A and A squads announced Thursday. Central Catholic, which reached the...
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
Easton girls basketball completes Rotary Classic domination by crushing Emmaus in final
The Easton girls basketball team followed up Tuesday’s 23-point semifinal victory in the Jack Bennett Easton Rotary Holiday Classic with another convincing win in the championship game on Wednesday night. The Red Rovers, who led Freedom 31-2 at halftime in the semifinals, opened up a 35-9 halftime advantage over...
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Girls Basketball: Results, featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 - Box Score. East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 - Box Score. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 - Box Score. Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 - Box Score. Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament. Millburn 51, Montclair 29 -...
Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap
Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
No. 17 Warren Hills gets its revenge, downs No. 14 Mount Olive on the road
When it comes to statement wins, few teams over the last several years have made statements as loudly and emphatically as Warren Hills. The Streaks, who beat Phillipsburg by 20 last year for the first time in over 30 years, got another statement win on Friday to close out 2022.
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Boys ice hockey: No. 11 Randolph rallies to tie St. Joseph (Mont.)
Zach Gallo and Daniel Sharkey scored a goal apiece to rally Randolph, No. 11 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 3-3 tie against St. Joseph (Mont.) at Ice Vault Arena in Wayne. Shane Melly scored in the first period to give Randolph (3-1-2) the 1-0 lead. Kyle Kondratowicz and...
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Girls Basketball: Memorial defeats Lodi - William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic
Jessica Sorto recorded nine points and four rebounds for Memorial in its 39-33 win over Lodi to secure fifth place in the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, Memorial (4-2) held Lodi (1-5) to just three points in the second and went into halftime up 17-12. Memorial took a 12-point lead into the fourth before holding Lodi off as it outscored it 15-9.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0