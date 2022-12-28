ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phillipsburg, NJ

Delaware Valley defeats North Warren - Girls basketball recap

Maggie Simpson scored 10 points for Delaware Valley as it held off North Warren 38-37 in Blairstown. Delaware Valley (3-3) took a 20-19 lead into halftime before ending the third quarter up by six points. Despite North Warren’s late attack outscoring Delaware Valley 12-7 in the fourth, it was not enough as the Terriers secured the one-point win.
BLAIRSTOWN, NJ
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball

Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
BAYONNE, NJ
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic

Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
MAPLE SHADE TOWNSHIP, NJ
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap

Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
UNION, NJ
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic

Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
RUMSON, NJ
Girls Basketball: Memorial defeats Lodi - William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic

Jessica Sorto recorded nine points and four rebounds for Memorial in its 39-33 win over Lodi to secure fifth place in the William Masopust Jr. Holiday Classic in Lodi. Trailing 9-8 after the first quarter, Memorial (4-2) held Lodi (1-5) to just three points in the second and went into halftime up 17-12. Memorial took a 12-point lead into the fourth before holding Lodi off as it outscored it 15-9.
LODI, NJ
