foxsanantonio.com
Police on the lookout for suspect who shot and killed woman on the West side
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are investigating a shooting that killed a woman on the West side. The victims showed up at a Baptist neighborhood hospital in Westover Hills. They told police they were in their car along Blue Ridge Drive when another car pulled up beside them and opened fire.
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigate after discovering an unresponsive man in the middle of a road
SAN ANTONIO – Authorities are investigating after they found a man in the middle of the road on the Southwest side. Police were dispatched to the 17800 block of Luckey Road at around 11:25 p.m. after receiving calls that there was a man in the middle of the road.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for shooting vehicle that his wife and another man were in
SAN ANTONIO – A man was arrested after shooting multiple times into a vehicle that his wife and another man were in on Christmas Eve, police say. According to court documents, the victim was inside her vehicle with another man, and they were driving in the parking lot. Francesco Formica, 20 then showed up at the location and approached his wife who was sitting in the passenger seat. Formica then shot into the vehicle three times. The driver of the vehicle and the victim crashed their vehicle into several parked vehicles.
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for murder in Southside road-rage shooting
SAN ANTONIO – A man has been arrested for murder after shooting a victim and fleeing the scene. The shooting occurred Dec. 15, on the 400 block of Lebanon St, towards the Southside of town. According to the police, Joe Longoria and the 49-year-old victim were arguing when Longoria...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman in critical condition after she was struck by truck, driver will not face charges
SAN ANTONIO – A woman is in critical condition after police say she stepped out on the roadway and was struck by a truck on the Northside of town. Police were dispatched to the 1800 block of Vance Jackson at around 9:40 p.m. Upon police arrival, they found a...
foxsanantonio.com
Two men arrested in street racing crash that injured three, including mother and daughter
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio mother and her child remain in the hospital after being injured in a street racing crash on Wednesday. Friday evening officials arrested a second man in connection to the crash, 19-year-old Dawson Gerald McCulley. 33-year-old Hammer John Felan was arrested earlier this week. Both face a number of charges and are in the Bexar County Jail.
foxsanantonio.com
BCSO needs your help looking for second driver in street racing crash that injured child
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding the second driver involved in a street racing crash on the far west side of Highway 90 Wednesday night. 33-year-old John Hammer Felan is in custody, charged with several counts of street racing that include injury...
foxsanantonio.com
Man arrested for hit-and-run that killed two teens on Rigsby Avenue
SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man is facing charges in the fatal hit-and-run of two teenagers. The San Antonio Police Department arrested Lee Roy Morales, 23, and charged him with Failure to Stop and Render Aid-Death. The accident happened on December 16, on the 2700 block of Rigsby...
foxsanantonio.com
Woman with gunshot wound to her forehead smashes head-on into security guard
SAN ANTONIO – A woman was discovered to have a gunshot wound to her forehead after a head-on collision. Police were called out at 2:19 a.m. Thursday to the intersection of East Commerce Street and Honey Boulevard on the East Side. They arrived to find a head-on collision. A...
foxsanantonio.com
Man in critical condition after being violently attacked, stabbed at gas station
SAN ANTONIO - A man is in critical condition after he was attacked just north of the downtown area Wednesday morning. The attack happened near the QT gas station off San Pedro and West Elmira Street. Police say the man was found with cuts to the face and back of...
foxsanantonio.com
ON THE RUN: Miguel Veracruz is wanted for punching a 67-year-old man
SAN ANTONIO - The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding Miguel Veracruz. On Monday, deputies were dispatched to a home in Southwest Bexar County for an assault. When they arrived, they spoke with a victim who reported that Veracruz had shown up to the home where he used to be a tenant - and got upset with the 67-year-old victim.
foxsanantonio.com
Man turns himself in for involvement in hit-and-run, police say
SAN ANTONIO - The driver of a vehicle that fled after hitting a pedestrian on San Antonio's far North Side has turned himself in, according to the Bexar County Sheriff's Department. Antonie Rivera, 38, was involved in a crash near the 5700 block of East Evans Road around 3:30 a.m....
foxsanantonio.com
Driver and passenger dead after slamming into tree while speeding
SAN ANTONIO - Two men are dead after an accident on the Northwest Side. It was about 2:15 a.m. Thursday when witnesses tell police a vehicle was speeding when it lost control. The car hit a large tree at the intersection of Braun Road and Single Spur near Loop 1604.
foxsanantonio.com
Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before head-on crash, police say
SAN ANTONIO - Police claim Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in four hours just before he was involved in a head-on crash. The warrant for Perry’s arrest says police watched a video from the Evil Olive Lounge, which showed Perry downing those drinks. Afterward, the warrant states Perry...
foxsanantonio.com
Police investigating how missing Kerrville man ended up dead in the Guadalupe River
KERRVILLE, Texas – A dead body found in Nimitz Lake along the Guadalupe River Wednesday has been identified as 25-year-old Joshua Michael Tally. Tally, a resident of Kerrville, was first spotted at about 2:40 p.m. by a DPS helicopter near the dam at 700 Guadalupe Street. Fire department divers recovered the body.
foxsanantonio.com
'100% Preventable': 8-year-old child dies in suspected drunk-driving crash
SAN ANTONIO — SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio family is warning others ahead of the holiday weekend to not drink and drive - as it could cost you. Marae Vidales' family said they are living in a nightmare. The eight-year-old was killed in a suspected drunk-driving crash just before Christmas. Her family said Marae’s mother, 34-year-old Nicole Ovalle, was driving. Ovalle now faces an intoxication manslaughter charge.
foxsanantonio.com
Reward available for information about the Wingstop robber
SAN ANTONIO – Crimestoppers is offering up to $5,000 to help catch the guy who robbed a West Side Wingstop. It happened on Friday, December 5 at 10:19 pm. An unknown Hispanic male was looking through the front window of the Wingstop at 4622 W Commerce St. When the...
foxsanantonio.com
Firefighters battled house fire on South Side
SAN ANTONIO – Firefighters battled a house fire on the South Side. The incident happened at the 2600 block of De Sague at around 9 a.m. Friday. As many as 17 units responded. Fire investigators are determining the cause of the fire. No injuries were reported. This is an...
foxsanantonio.com
Man fighting for life after being pinned between car and his tow truck, police say
SAN ANTONIO - A tow truck driver is in serious condition after he was pinned between a car and a tow truck on the north side. It happened off San Pedro and Cage Avenue. Officials say the driver was loading a vehicle onto the truck when the car rolled forward and pinned him.
foxsanantonio.com
More Enforcement Wanted for Street Racing
SAN ANTONIO -- Some feel not enough is being done to curb illegal street racing. In fact, one local car enthusiast believes social media is the number one reason people feel the need to show off how fast they can go. " It's all about the likes, how they monetize...
