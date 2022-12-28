Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Championship highlights and summaries from the inaugural Terry Walls Invitational
Goldsboro, N.C. — The inaugural Terry Walls Invitational combined three things basketball fans love — Christmastime tournaments, a sold-out historic gym, and a rarely-seen matchup. Below are the highlights and interviews from both championship games, which were claimed by Red Springs' girls, a 64-50 winner over Epiphany School,...
Wilson woman heads out for a biscuit, winds up winning $700,000 lottery prize
WILSON, N.C. — A Wilson woman's recent Christmas holiday was elevated to a lifetime memory. Donna Denton said she went out to grab a biscuit on Friday. After what started as a routine trip, she came home with a $700,000 prize. “We had a very Merry Christmas,” said Denton....
Cyber attack leaves 6 NC counties locked out of their online records
They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. Cott Systems said they work with 300 local offices in 21 states, but right now...
Entire NC towns without water for days after power outages, freezing weather
SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head
WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
WRAL News
Raleigh, NC
72K+
Followers
77K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT
WRAL.com is the most visited local media site in North Carolina, with more than 7 million unique visitors a month. The site covers Central and Eastern North Carolina, with a focus on local news, breaking news and weather. Local coverage includes public safety, schools, state and local government, business and ACC and high school sports.https://www.wral.com
Comments / 0