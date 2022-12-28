ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entire NC towns without water for days after power outages, freezing weather

SPRING HOPE, N.C. — An entire North Carolina town is without water after Duke Energy's rolling blackouts over Christmas weekend. Residents in Spring Hope are facing low or no water pressure, according to a Facebook post by the town's mayor Kyle Pritchard. He says the rolling outages caused power to the town's wells and wastewater treatment plant to trip – and not restart.
Wilson man sentenced to life in prison for shooting 5-year-old neighbor in head

WILSON, N.C. — Darius Sessoms agreed to an Alford plea on Thursday in the first-degree murder of 5-year-old Cannon Hinnant. A judge sentenced the 25-year-old Sessoms to life in prison without the possibility of parole at the Wilson County Courthouse. The plea allows Sessoms to avoid the death penalty for the August 2020 shooting that devastated a family and shook the town of Wilson.
