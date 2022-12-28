Mega Millions lottery: Did you win Tuesday’s $565M Mega Millions drawing? Winning numbers, live results (12/27/22)

Read full article on original website
Related
Mega Millions: Here are Tuesday’s winning numbers for the $565M jackpot
Could we see another record-breaking lottery jackpot won this year?
iheart.com
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Wednesday's $100 Million Jackpot?
The Powerball jackpot will rollover on Saturday (December 10) after zero players matched all six numbers during the $100 million drawing Wednesday (December 7) night. The jackpot will now increase to an estimated $116 million ($61.3 million cash value) for Saturday night's drawing. Results from Wednesday's Powerball game are listed...
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no one wins the $565 million grand prize
There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold. The cash option would be at...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million after no winners on Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has jumped to an estimated $565 million after no one took home the top prize in Friday's drawing, the lottery announced on Saturday. The next drawing is set for Tuesday, and if someone matches all six numbers, they will win the sixth-largest prize in Mega Millions history, the lottery said in a news release.
Mega Millions: Jackpot hits $400 million for next drawing
The Mega Millions lottery jackpot has risen to $400 million in advance of Tuesday’s night’s drawing, lottery officials announced. After no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday, the jackpot rolled to an estimated $400 million, with a cash payout of $216.2 million. The numbers drawn Friday night...
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million.
Mega Millions jackpot grows to half a billion dollars
You could have visions of winning Mega Millions tickets dancing in your head as the Mega Millions jackpot has grown to an annuity value of $510 million ($266.8 million cash). No one has matched all five white balls and the Mega Ball to claim the jackpot in the 19 drawings since Oct. 14, sending the annuity jackpot to its 11th highest in the game's history.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Mega Millions jackpot for Friday night at $645 million, the lottery's largest year-end prize ever
The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, Dec. 30, has grown to $645 million, the lottery's largest ever during the last week of the year.
NJ.com
NJ
235K+
Followers
138K+
Post
85M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0