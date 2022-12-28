Read full article on original website
Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday
The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
Powerball Winner: Did Anyone Win Monday's $201 Million Jackpot?
Monday's Powerball jackpot was worth an estimated $201 million.
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $640 million after no one wins the $565 million grand prize
There were no winning tickets sold for Tuesday night's $565 million Mega Millions jackpot so the grand prize for the next drawing, on Friday night, will be at least $640 million, the game's website says. That number could rise if enough tickets are sold. The cash option would be at...
Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565M after no winners
The Mega Millions jackpot is entering record territory once again after yet another drawing with no grand-prize winners.
Mega Millions jackpot rolls over to $640M - next drawing happening Friday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Didn't hit it big in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing? Don't worry, you still have a chance to ring in the new year as a millionaire.The mega millions jackpot rolled over after no one won the then $565 million. The new jackpot is now $640 million.The next and final drawing of 2022 happens Friday night
Mega Millions reward increases to $640 million after no winner declared Tuesday
Whoever wins the next Mega Millions drawing could be in for a great start to the New Year. The reward for the lucky number is now north of $600 million.
Mega Millions Was Last Won on October 14th – Jackpot Soars
Here we go again. Lotto mania is taking over again. The last time was Powerball, this time it's Mega Millions. The next drawing is scheduled for Tuesday, December 27. The current estimated prize is currently $565 million ($293.6 million cash) after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn Friday night(12/23/22) – the white balls 15, 21, 32, 38, and 62, plus the gold Mega Ball 8. If the jackpot is won on Tuesday, it will be the sixth-largest prize in the history of the game!
Mega Millions jackpot hits $640 million for last drawing of year
There's one last chance to win a huge Mega Millions jackpot in 2022. The last drawing of the year will take place Friday, Dec. 30, with a jackpot that has reached $640 million. The cash value is $328.3 million. It's the sixth largest Mega Millions jackpot in history, according to the Mega Millions news release.
Winning numbers: Mega Millions jackpot worth half billion 2 days before Christmas
The Mega Millions jackpot has been rolling over since mid October.
Fourth-largest Mega Millions Jackpot drawing Friday
Friday night’s Mega Millions Jackpot is up to $685 million or $347.8 million in cash. If someone hits the jackpot, it will be the fourth-largest prize in the game’s history.
Mega Millions jackpot hits $565 million, sixth largest prize in lottery game's history
The Mega Millions jackpot is an estimated $565 million going into the Dec. 27 drawing. It would be the sixth largest prize in the game's history.
