ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHAS11

Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

$70 million mixed-use development planned for 13-story Smoketown building

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A redevelopment project is in the works for a long-vacant building that towers over Smoketown,according to Louisville Business First. Local firm Beargrass Development is planning to convert the 13-story Merchant's Ice Tower structure, located at 801 Logan St., into an office building with a retail component.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

Heine Brothers' returns barista's unpaid tips after labor law violation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baristas at Heine Brothers' Coffee are getting backpay after the Department of Labor found the Louisville-based company was violating a labor and wage law. The coffee shop's union wrote on Twitter that its Organizing Committee "would have liked to see the company confront their mistakes without being forced by federal agencies to respect the law."
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

AG: Kentucky gets $197M in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a more than $197 million settlement with CVS and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to a press release, Kentucky is set to receive $94 million from CVS and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years.
LOUISVILLE, KY
hazard-herald.com

The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KENTUCKY STATE
wpsdlocal6.com

Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention

LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year. Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives. Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

WHAS11

Louisville, KY
25K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Louisville local news

 https://www.whas11.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy