Long John Silver’s Sells Expired Food, Floor covered in Mice Droppings, Mold - Employee of Indiana Location ClaimsTy D.Clarksville, IN
Shortage of pharmacists causing problems for patients in LouisvilleEdy ZooLouisville, KY
In TikTok Video, Long John Silver’s Employee Alleges Expired, Unsanitary Food is Served to Customers. Company Responds.Joel EisenbergClarksville, IN
4 Great Burger Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Home to the Biggest Burger in Kentucky, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenJeffersontown, KY
Fischer highlights growth of Bourbonism, its positive impact in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer joined local officials in celebrating Bourbonism in Louisville throughout the last decade. Fischer highlighted the creation and growth of Bourbonism throughout the Metro, as well as the industry partners who played an important role in its development. A spokesperson for the mayor says...
Two Louisville coffee chains repay tips after union complaints
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two Louisville coffee chains have had to change their tip-pooling process this fall and issue thousands of dollars in backpay to baristas because of a Department of Labor investigation. Sunergos Coffee sent checks out to employees on Nov. 14, and Heine Brothers sent checks out at...
Historical marker dedicated to the Louisville Black Six unveiled at Metro Hall
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer, in the final press conference of his 12-year tenure, unveiled a new historical marker at Metro Hall dedicated in honor of the Black Six. It all started in May of 1968 in west Louisville where a demonstration took place against a police...
'Break down what's long been called this divide': More federal transportation money heading to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer and Congressman John Yarmuth celebrated more federal transportation dollars coming to the metro Wednesday. Around $24 million has come to Louisville in 2022, including funds from the recently passed Omnibus Bill. An additional $3 million will help Louisville re-imagine Ninth Street and $600,000...
Metro Government awarded $30K grant for survey, nomination of James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The National Park Service (NPS) has awarded Louisville Metro Government (LMG) a $30,000 'Underrepresented Community Grant'. Officials say NPS is conducting a survey of the James Taylor-Jacob School neighborhood and is nominating the area for a listing on the National Register of Historic Places. A spokesperson...
Wave 3
Louisville insurance company says being preventative is key to avoid busted pipes
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Daugherty Insurance, a local insurance company, gave some advice to follow to avoid having a pipe burst in cold weather. The latest winter chill has left scores of homeowners with frozen and busted pipes. Dealing with a frozen and busted pipe is an issue nobody wants...
WLKY.com
$70 million mixed-use development planned for 13-story Smoketown building
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (Eleanor Tolbert) — A redevelopment project is in the works for a long-vacant building that towers over Smoketown,according to Louisville Business First. Local firm Beargrass Development is planning to convert the 13-story Merchant's Ice Tower structure, located at 801 Logan St., into an office building with a retail component.
Heine Brothers' returns barista's unpaid tips after labor law violation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Baristas at Heine Brothers' Coffee are getting backpay after the Department of Labor found the Louisville-based company was violating a labor and wage law. The coffee shop's union wrote on Twitter that its Organizing Committee "would have liked to see the company confront their mistakes without being forced by federal agencies to respect the law."
AG: Kentucky gets $197M in opioid settlement with CVS, Walgreens
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced a more than $197 million settlement with CVS and Walgreens for their roles in the opioid epidemic. According to a press release, Kentucky is set to receive $94 million from CVS and more than $102 million from Walgreens over the next 15 years.
hazard-herald.com
The City in Kentucky Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
Fischer unveils historic marker memorializing Breonna Taylor, 2020 protests
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Mayor Greg Fischer has unveiled a new historical marker in downtown Louisville memorializing the death of Breonna Taylor and the racial justice protests of 2020. Fischer was joined by family and friends of Taylor, David "YayYa" McAtee and Tyler Gerth to unveil the marker at Jefferson...
wpsdlocal6.com
Over 1,000 recovered members expected to attend Kentucky's 71st AA convention
LOUISVILLE, KY — Over 1,000 recovered members are expected to attend Kentucky's 71st annual Alcoholics Anonymous convention in Louisville, the Louisville Host Committee says. According to a Tuesday release, those who attend can expect an exciting weekend full of speakers and fellowship. The convention will be held from February...
'It’s been a real honor to be at the helm': Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer says goodbye
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer met with employees at Metro Public Works one last time before his final term in office ends. Fischer is no stranger to the Metro Public Works teams as winter weather and the daily needs of residents continually kept their work top of mind.
Wave 3
Residents report days-long mail delays in Louisville; USPS issues response
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - WAVE Country residents have been reporting multiple days without mail service in their area. Calls have been coming into the WAVE newsroom with people who have said homes in Jeffersontown, Valley Station and other neighborhoods have not received mail from their postal carrier. Some have said...
‘A major supply disruption’: Economics professor gives insight into airline ticket prices
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Given the Southwest Airlines meltdown, social media posts are claiming other airlines are taking advantage of the situation and charging sky-high prices as people try to re-book. University of Kentucky Economics Professor Mike Clark told WHAS11 the rise in other airline prices is a typical pattern...
'we are ready to start': Jeffersontown community leaders break ground at new police headquarters
JEFFERSONTOWN, Ky. — The city of Jeffersontown is building a new police headquarters that will be adjacent to the existing building with more space on Taylorsville Road. The new headquarters will be connected to the historic Gaslight Square. This plan has been in the works for years. "It feels...
Wave 3
Repairs force emergency lane closure on Gene Snyder Freeway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An unscheduled lane closure on the Gene Snyder Freeway has been issued to make repairs on a drainage gate. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the right lane of KY 841 North at the entrance to the northbound bore of the East End Tunnel will be closed until 3 p.m. on Jan. 2.
UofL Hospital evaluates impact of gun violence this year
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — UofL Hospital assessed the impact of gun violence for the year. Keith Miller, trauma surgeon for the hospital, says this goes beyond just those who lost lives. Miller is also a part of the local outreach group Future Healers. According to UofL Health's website, the group...
Louisville fatal overdose numbers remain consistent to last year's count, addiction experts weigh in
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The overdose crisis is affecting the entire country, including Metro Louisville, and the end-of-year fatal overdose numbers reveal just that. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, this year there have been 516 overdose deaths, with 100 still pending. In 2021, that number was roughly the same at 620.
WHAS11
Comments / 1