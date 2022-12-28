Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
fox56news.com
Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family
LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
WLWT 5
90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home
NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
WKYT 27
State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues
NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
WKYT 27
Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
wymt.com
Man killed in Rowan County crash
ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
WLWT 5
Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence
FLORENCE, Ky. — Crash reportedly blocking traffic at Dixie Highway and Manderlay Drive in Florence. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or...
WKYT 27
Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
WKYT 27
Large police presence at Bradley Court in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police say they were called in reference to an assault at 400 Bradley Court. Police say they located multiple victims but are not releasing the number of victims or the type of injuries. Police say no suspects have been located. Our crew on the scene saw...
WTVQ
Kentucky American Water talks conserving water, higher bills and additional assistance
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — As Lexington continues to feel the aftermath of the recent winter storm, with burst pipes or leaks, some people may be worried about its potential effect on their next water bill. “Anytime there is a leak in the home, whether it be a leak, or...
WKYT 27
Good Question: How many ‘white Christmases’ has Lexington experienced?
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The snow in Lexington is finally starting to melt, but the ground was covered on Christmas. That’s the topic in today’s Good Question. For today’s Good Question, Terrie asks: How many white Christmases has Lexington experienced?. Believe it or not, there is an...
WKYT 27
Ky. hospital to begin requiring masks again due to high COVID transmission rates
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A central Kentucky hospital is requiring masks again. Clark Regional Medical Center says they are returning to masking starting Thursday because of high transmission rates of COVID. They ask everyone to bring their mask or pick one up at the entry to Clark Regional, Clark...
WLWT 5
Covington woman warns others after saying strange man followed her for blocks on her way home
COVINGTON, Ky. — A Covington woman is speaking out after she reported to police that a strange man followed her for blocks and all the way to her home. The Covington Police Department is investigating the case. Questions swirl if there is any connection to encounters other women had...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
WKYT 27
Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
WKYT 27
Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory
WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
WKYT 27
Lexington officials sworn in Friday afternoon
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city leaders are officially in office for their new terms. Mayor Linda Gorton, Vice Mayor Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council were sworn in Friday afternoon at UK’s Gatton Student Center:. “And we are serious about everybody having an...
WKYT 27
Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term. The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse. Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998. She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in...
WKYT 27
CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
