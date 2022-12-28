ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nicholas County, KY

WKYT 27

Lexington mother without home after pipe burst condemns unit

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Savannah Huddle lives at the Veridian apartment complex. During the extreme cold, pipe bursts forced her family out of their home. Now her unit is condemned along with four others, and she has nowhere to go. Dauenhauer Plumbing says there were likely 400 to 500 water...
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Justice and closure: An arrest bring peace to a Lexington family

LEXINGTON Ky. (FOX 56) – One year later a family that suffered unimaginable loss is remembering their loved one and beginning to heal. Devon Sandusky is another young man whose life was cut short. It happened a week after he turned 21 years old and just days before Christmas...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

90 residents at an affordable NKY housing complex have a month left to find a new home

NEWPORT, Ky. — Finding a place on a deadline. In Newport, 90 residents of an affordable housing complex have a month left to find a new home. Back in July, 220 residents of the Victoria Square Apartments were told to pack up and move out. The key word in all of this is time. The company that owns Victoria Square Apartments extended their original deadline to Jan. 31, 2023, but some residents say that's not enough time.
NEWPORT, KY
WKYT 27

State of emergency issued for Nicholas County due to water issues

NICHOLAS COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Nicholas County has issued a state of emergency due to ongoing water issues in the county. Judge-Executive Steve Hamilton says the emergency was declared so the state could help with getting drinking water to people in the county who need it. He says the state of emergency was needed to go up the chain at Kentucky Emergency Management.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man seriously burned in Lexington house fire

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has life-threatening injuries after a house fire in Lexington. The fire started at a home on West Seventh Street just before 4 a.m. Thursday. One person lived in the home. Crews rushed him to the hospital with burn injuries. The home is still standing...
LEXINGTON, KY
wymt.com

Man killed in Rowan County crash

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A crash Wednesday morning in Rowan County has left a Fleming County man dead. Around 7:30, 911 dispatch started getting calls about a serious crash on Flemingburg Road near the intersection of Old Hilda Road. When emergency crews got to the scene, they found two...
ROWAN COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: More Georgetown water woes

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The state’s fastest growing county continues to have growing pains. Scott County’s infrastructure has been the topic of debate the last few years. Georgetown city leaders are currently weighing options to expand their water and wastewater lines, and keep costs to residents low. The...
GEORGETOWN, KY
WKYT 27

Five buildings condemned at Lexington apartment complex

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - There is a water crisis at a Lexington apartment complex. The city says five buildings at the Veridian Apartments off Man O’ War Blvd are condemned after several pipes busted during the deep freeze. Families are being displaced and others still living there say they...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Large police presence at Bradley Court in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) -Lexington police say they were called in reference to an assault at 400 Bradley Court. Police say they located multiple victims but are not releasing the number of victims or the type of injuries. Police say no suspects have been located. Our crew on the scene saw...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill

TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — Structure fire reported on Decoursey Pike in Taylor Mill. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
TAYLOR MILL, KY
WKYT 27

Water lines and pipes breaking after cold snap may continue into week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Contractors and plumbers have been extremely busy the last several days as pipes continue to burst from last week’s cold snap. All over the region, water main breaks are being reported, and homeowners are dealing with their own pipes breaking. Jonathan Hampton with Inspired General...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Winchester Municipal Utilities issues water shortage advisory

WINCHESTER, Ky. (WKYT) - Joining the many other utility companies in our area, Winchester Municipal Utilities is just the latest to issue a water shortage advisory. According to a press release, WMU says they’ve experienced record demand on the water system over the last several days due to record low temperatures and wind.
WINCHESTER, KY
WKYT 27

Lexington officials sworn in Friday afternoon

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington’s city leaders are officially in office for their new terms. Mayor Linda Gorton, Vice Mayor Dan Wu and members of the Lexington-Fayette Urban County Council were sworn in Friday afternoon at UK’s Gatton Student Center:. “And we are serious about everybody having an...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Witt, longest-serving female sheriff in US, sworn in for new term

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Sheriff Kathy Witt was sworn in Thursday for a new four-year term. The ceremony was held at the Fayette Circuit Courthouse. Sheriff Witt was first elected into office in 1998. She’s the longest-serving sheriff in Fayette County history and the longest-serving female sheriff in...
FAYETTE COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

CHFS issues report in favor of Lexington daycare owner

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have an update to a WKYT Investigates story we brought you back in September. A Lexington daycare owner has been fighting the state’s decision to shut her facility down. The Cabinet for Health and Family Services just made a new report in her favor.
LEXINGTON, KY

