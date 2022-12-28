Read full article on original website
Girls Basketball: Mount St. Mary, South Brunswick win consolations - Holmdel Holiday Invitational
Mia Gestosani tallied 20 points, five rebounds, and five assists to propel Mount St. Mary past Holmdel 46-42 in a consolation game of the Holmdel Holiday Invitational in Holmdel. Mount St. Mary (5-3) sported a one-point lead at the end of the first quarter before leading 29-20 at halftime. Mount...
Girls basketball: Shore and Ocean Twp win at Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Rylee Drahos posted a double-double with 22 points, 15 rebounds and four steals to help Shore win the Blue Devil Holiday Tournament’s Nancey Williams bracket with a 57-47 victory over Hightstown, at Shore in West Long Branch. The win gave Shore (5-1) its first Blue Devil Holiday Tournament title...
Boardwalk Classic recap - Ocean City, Our Lady of Mercy win - girls basketball
Madelyn Adamson had 16 points and three rebounds while Avery Jackson added 13 points to help pace Ocean City to a 47-30 win over Timber Creek in the Tom Williams Showcase of the Boardwalk Classic at the Wildwood Convention Center. Ayanna Morton tallied six points and eight rebounds and McKenna...
West Windsor-Plainsboro North earns first win of the season over STEMCivics - Boys basketball recap
Robert Rossi racked up 21 points to propel West Windsor-Plainsboro North to a dominant 78-21 victory over STEMCivics in Plainsboro Township. Surya Thurumella and Srijan Velury each added 10 points for West Windsor-Plainsboro North (1-4), who took control of the game with a 27-3 first-quarter lead and never looked back. Defensively, West Windsor-Plainsboro North allowed just nine points through three-quarters.
Ridge Holiday Invitational recap - Bayonne wins final - girls basketball
Janaya Meyers finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and four steals as Bayonne won the Ridge Holiday Invitational over Randolph 49-38 in Ridge. McKenzie Neal added 10 points, five rebounds and three assists while Ailanni Dasher had eight points, four assists and three steals for Bayonne (7-0). Giselle Davis tallied six points, three rebounds and three assists.
Boys Basketball: Rumson-Fair Haven, Raritan victorious - Bulldawg Classic
Luke Schorr accounted for 16 points in Rumson-Fair Haven’s 35-32 victory over Trenton Catholic in the Bulldawg Classic Round Robin at The Fort, Fort Monmouth. Despite Trenton Catholic (0-5) jumping out to a 12-2 lead in the first quarter, Rumson-Fair Haven (4-1) turned the game around in the second as it outscored the Iron Mikes 20-7. Trenton Catholic took back the lead in the third 29-27 before Rumson-Fair Haven came up big in the fourth to escape with the win.
Westwood Holiday Tournament recap - Ramapo wins final - girls basketball
Cayla Menicola finished with 17 points and 10 rebounds while Alexa Lora had 17 points, five rebounds and three steals as Ramapo won the Westwood Holiday Tournament 57-50 over Tenafly in Washington Township. Camden Epstein was 9-for-12 from the free-throw line and tallied 11 points for Ramapo (6-2), which won...
Scotch Plains-Fanwood over Union - Keith Benovengo Tourney - Final - Girls basketball
Amanda Baylock went four for four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in her game-high 25 points as Scotch Plains-Fanwood won, 50-34, over Union in the final round of the Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament at Scotch Plains-Fanwood. The Raiders (5-1) found their rhythm in the second quarter with a...
Morris Knolls over Villa Walsh - Mendham Holiday Classic - Girls basketball recap
Jayda Brock posted 14 points and five rebounds to lead Morris Knolls as it defeated Villa Walsh 58-29 in the consolation game of the Mendham Holiday Classic at Mendham High School. Morris Knolls led 24-14 at the half and outscored Villa Walsh 34-15 in the second half, closing the game...
Bergenfield Holiday Classic: Cliffside Park, Passaic Valley take home victories - Girls basketball recap
Sophia Toro posted 11 points to lead Cliffside Park to a 33-30 victory over Passaic Valley in round-robin play of the Bergenfield Holiday Classic in Bergenfield. Veronica Correa added nine points for Cliffside Park (1-6), who was down 26-21 at the end of the third quarter but a 12-5 run in the final period propelled them to victory.
Fort Lee captures Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship - Girls basketball recap
Jah’Nel Lewis put on a scoring clinic with 30 points to carry Fort Lee to a dominant 63-44 victory over Hackensack in the Jay Mahoney Jam Fest championship game in Bogota. Catalina Gill tallied 14 points for Fort Lee (5-2), who used an 18-5 second-quarter run to take control of the game, taking a 33-19 lead at the break. After Hackensack would cut the lead to 11 in the third quarter, Fort Lee sealed the victory with a 21-13 run in the fourth quarter.
Demarest over Ridgefield Park - Girls basketball recap
Gabriella Mittelman posted 10 points and six rebounds to lead Demarest to a 27-24 victory over Ridgefield Park in Demarest. It was a tightly contested game for all four quarters, as Demarest (4-2) held a narrow 12-11 lead over Ridgefield Park in the first half. In the second half, Demarest outscored Ridgefield Park 16-12 to seal the victory.
No. 18 University wins Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament title in dominant fashion - Girls basketball recap
Morgan Marshall netted 18 points to propel University, No. 18 in NJ.com’s Top 20, to a resounding 64-46 victory over Newark Central in the Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament championship game in Newark. University (4-2) took a commanding 32-12 lead at halftime on the heels of an 18-8 run...
Passaic Valley Tournament recap - Passaic Valley wins final - boys basketball
McNair fell to 2-3. Hasbrouck Heights 47, Pompton Lakes 30, consolation game. Anthony Peterson finished with 18 points to pace Hasbrouck Heights to a 47-30 win over Pompton Lakes in the consolation game at the Passaic Valley Tournament. Evan Werner and Caden DeRosa each came up with 12 points for...
Girls Basketball: Results, featured coverage and links for Friday, Dec. 30
Our Lady of Mercy 46, Newark Academy 45 - Box Score. East Brunswick 65, Roselle Catholic 64 - Box Score. Calvary Christian (Old Bridge) 33, Veritas Christian 20 - Box Score. Morris Catholic 64, Purcell Marian (OH) 44 - Box Score. Keith Benovengo Memorial Tournament. Millburn 51, Montclair 29 -...
Bard over Paterson Arts - Boys basketball recap
Oluwakayode Gbenle posted eight points, 13 rebounds, eight blocks and three steals to lead Bard as it defeated Paterson Arts 62-28 in Paterson. Darrell Morton led the scoring with 13 points with Josh Portillo tallying 11 points, five rebounds and six assists. Great Egwuonwu had 10 points, seven rebounds, four assists and three steals with Al’Sharif Gilmore adding four steals.
Boys Basketball: Riverside defeats Maple Shade - Spartan Classic
Carmine Smith led all scorers with 18 points to lead Riverside past Maple Shade in the seventh-place game of the Spartan Classic in Burlington. Riverside (2-3) jumped out to a two-point lead in the first quarter before taking control in the second outscoring Maple Shade 21-5. Riverside continued to roll in the second half as it outscored Maple Shade 25-21.
Boys basketball: St. Mary (Ruth.) earns Jack Stone Shootout title
Julien Leveille posted a double-double with 16 points, 10 rebounds and three assists to lead St. Mary to a 47-45 victory over Paramus in the championship game of the Jack Stone Shootout at St. Mary, in Rutherford. The win also kept St. Mary unbeaten at 6-0. Leveille was given MVP...
Union rallies over Pope John - Boys basketball recap
Elijah Blackwell went seven for seven from the line in leading his team with 19 points as Union bounced back to win at home, 50-48, over Pope John in a regular season game. Union (3-3) trailed 32-27 at halftime but recovered with a 13-8 run in the fourth quarter to seal the win.
Lodi falls to Warwick (NY) - Route 23 Holiday Classic - Final - Boys basketball
Ermal Kuci was three of four from the line and sank three 3-pointers in his game-high 16 points for Lodi but Warwick (NY) prevailed, 53-43, in the final round of the Route 23 Holiday Classic at Lakeland. Lodi (5-2) trailed 34-16 at halftime and could not overcome Warwick’s offensive onslaught...
