‘The Challenge’s Jenna Compono & Zach Nichols Welcome Baby No 2

The Challenge star Jenna Compono, 29, is officially a mom-of-two! The brunette beauty and her husband, Zach Nichols, 35, confirmed to E! News that their baby girl Liliana Marie Nichols arrived on Dec. 27 at 5:47 AM. The outlet also confirmed that the couple and their newborn are “doing well.” Jenna took to Instagram hours later to share the first photos of baby Liliana. “On December 27th 2022 at 5:47 AM, we would like to welcome Liliana Marie Weighing: 7 Pounds 4 Oz Length: 20.28 Inches,” she captioned the adorable snapshot of the newborn in a red onesie.

Zach also took to his own Instagram to share a sweet black-and-white photo of him holding his new bundle of joy. “I can’t wait to show her future boyfriends my gun collection. Welcome Liliana Marie,” he captioned the post. Many of the celeb couple’s friends and fans took to the comment section of the posts to congratulate them on their daughter’s arrival. “Congrats she’s too adorable!”, wrote TV personality Kam Williams. And in a separate comment, one pal noted how much Liliana looks like her brother, Anthony, 1. “In the third picture, she looks so much like her brother,” the friend wrote.

One of the snapshots they shared even included a photo from the hospital when Liliana was just born. Jenna smiled from ear-to-ear in the image while holding her newborn on her chest. Zach’s The Challenge costar Kyle Christie also took to the comments section of the proud dad’s post to congratulate him. “Congratulations my brother, she’s beautiful,” the reality TV star wrote. One fan noted how adorable Jenna and Zach’s kids are. “Congrats Zach and Jenna such beautiful babies y’all create,” the admirer wrote.

The arrival of Jenna and Zach’s daughter comes just days after they spoke to E! News about how excited they were. “I am honestly looking forward to dressing her up in the most obnoxious bows and outfits,” Jenna shared at the time. “I am also excited to have a mini me and as she gets older, we can do girl things.” Zach, for his part, opened up about that he looked forward to welcoming his first daughter. “My dad told me at my brother’s wedding that giving away a son is easy, but there’s something much more difficult about giving away a daughter because you love them differently,” he said. “I look forward to the special relationship I’ll have with her.”

Zach and the 29-year-old have been together since they met on The Challenge: Battle of the Exes 2 in 2014. They briefly split but later reconciled and began dating once more in 2018, per US Weekly. Jenna revealed that they were back together via an Instagram post on May 30, 2018. “It may not be practical, but love is ultimately the best thing that will ever happen to you,” she captioned the photo of her with Zach.

By Dec. 2019 Jenna and Zach were officially engaged. They had to postpone their wedding due to the COVID-19 pandemic but later had a lavish ceremony in April 2022. “Honestly what a great night. It was a long time coming and I want to thank everyone who came out to celebrate,” Jenna wrote via Instagram. “I want to also thank all my friends, family, amazing vendors but most importantly @eventfuldays . I never knew how much went into planning a wedding and the organization. She truly is the BEST planner out there.”