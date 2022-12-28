ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Missing Michigan physician found dead in frozen pond

By David Propper
New York Post
 2 days ago

A Michigan physician who went missing last week was found dead in a frozen pond near his home Tuesday afternoon.

Divers pulled the body of Bolek Payan from the icy pond in Jackson County around 12:30 p.m. after investigators on Monday retrieved security footage from the doctor’s home showing him leave the residence on foot Thursday afternoon, the Blackman-Leoni Township Department of Public Safety said.

Police dogs, drones and officers searched the woods around Payan’s home before authorities cut holes in the ice covering the pond, the public safety department said.

“Detectives believe Dr. Payan would have been deceased, prior to when he was reported missing, due to the weather conditions on the day that he left his residence and the fact that he was in the water,” the department said.

Payan worked at Henry Ford Hospital in Jackson County, Michigan.
Family friend Nicole Keiser said Payan, who worked at Henry Ford Hospital, dropped his dogs off with her around 8 a.m. Thursday and was expected to pick them up that night.

Keiser told WILX-TV before Payan’s body was found that it was “out of character” for him to drive home without getting the dogs.

Payan’s specialty was psychiatry, according to his bio on Henry Ford Health’s website. He graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Illinois in 2017, according to Henry Ford Health.

The county’s medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy and toxicology test on Payan.

Ruthie Terry
2d ago

He dropped his dogs off and never picked them up before he went home and walked to the pond which was on his home cameras and winds up underwater drowned. He probably committed suicide. Rip.

Blondie
2d ago

So very sad. I feel for his family, friends, and patients. Psychiatrists have a very high suicide rate. I guess dealing with others in bad mental health is very draining. There needs to be better checks and balances for them. 😥 It's a tough profession.

Forreal Barker
2d ago

Sending my deepest heartfelt sympathy, condolences to the family and friends. Much love 💖 and prayers 🙏🏾🙏🏾

