Detroit News
As Ford closes a Macomb County plant, workers and officials brace for change
Romeo — Engines rolled off assembly lines and workers machined components for the final time last week at Ford Motor Co.'s Romeo Engine Plant — capping a nearly five-decade production run and raising questions about what the future holds for a prominent Macomb County manufacturing facility. The plant...
travelnowsmart.com
Detroit Hot Tub Suites and Hotel In-Room Jacuzzi Tubs
If you are looking for a hotel in Detroit, then there are plenty of options to choose from. One of the more popular choices is the SpringHill Suites by Marriott. They offer great amenities and great rooms. Another option is the Baymont by Wyndham Canton. This hotel also offers a wonderful spa and is located just outside of the city.
fox2detroit.com
Top stories of 2022; exciting developments in Detroit to watch
In our first part, the panel examines some of the biggest Metro Detroit stories of 2022 and the sad throughline of mental illness that played a role in many. In the second part, our next panel talks about the exciting changes happening in Detroit.
Tasty Trip: Michigan’s Best Reuben Is A Short Drive From Flint
Michigan food is shining on lists all around the country for "must try" and "best" lists. Check out Michigan's favorite pizza (hint: it's not from Detroit) here. This time, it's a deli sandwich just a short drive south from Flint. Who has the best sandwich in Michigan?. According to cheapism.com...
fox2detroit.com
Fatal fire in Southwest Detroit • Shooting outside liquor store leaves 1 dead • Warm-up on the way
THURSDAY NEWS HIT - At least one person has been confirmed dead after a home became engulfed in flames on Detroit's southwest side. The Detroit Fire Department said it had pulled at least one body from the home, though it's possible that more people were living there when it caught on fire.
Jalopnik
New Private Car Club With 2.2-Mile Track to Break Ground in Michigan
It’s an age-old dilemma when it comes to being a car enthusiast: Where can I store all of my precious toys vehicles? Most car-enthusiast homes have long conversations about dream garages or buying property to build the largest pole barn possible to work on every project our hearts (and bank accounts) desire. But there are other options without the responsibility of caring for all of that land, where you can store, show off and play with your cars: a private trackside garage getaway. Michigan happens to be getting another such club just outside of the Detroit area.
fox2detroit.com
Buffalo hit hard by deadly winter 'bomb cyclone': How we can help
FOX 2 (WJBK) - It was a Christmas weekend few will forget across part of the country - including in Michigan and down the road in Buffalo, New York. The city, just a few hours away, is still slowly shoveling and melting out of unimaginable conditions. "Buffalo got everything predicted...
Why do Metro Detroiters remember the Uniroyal Giant Tire breaking loose and rolling down I-94?
There’s been a lot of lore surrounding the Uniroyal Giant Tire, which towers over I-94 in Allen Park at 80 feet tall. This episode of The Daily J podcast dives into the facts – and the legends – that persist about the iconic Metro Detroit landmark.
wkyufm.org
Rooted in Motown, Detroit style skating rolls on into the next generation
Angie McClendon has been roller skating since she was 5 years old. Now 61, she's a veteran of the Detroit skating community. McClendon is a Detroit style skater – every move is rhythmic, following and matching a beat. "Everything is in sync because it's from the Motown era," McClendon explains.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Dearborn
Dearborn might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Dearborn.
fox2detroit.com
MGM Grand Detroit bringing back indoor smoking
DETROIT (FOX 2) - MGM Grand Detroit is bringing back its indoor smoking policy for some parts of the casino. According to the website, the rule change went into effect on Dec. 28 with MGM saying that smoking will be allowed only in designated areas that are labeled as such.
gotodestinations.com
PRIMO Pizza Spots in Detroit -(With Cheesy Photos!)
Pizza lovers rejoice! Detroit is home to some of the best pizza joints in the country. From traditional Neapolitan-style pies to creative and unexpected flavor combinations, the Motor City has no shortage of delicious pizza options. But with so many great pizza places to choose from, it can be tough...
fox2detroit.com
'His car is in a sinkhole': Man pulls self from car stuck in flooded hole in Detroit street
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - A 20-year-old is in the hospital after his car fell into a sinkhole right here in Detroit. Tuesday morning, Christian Shannon was driving in the city heading to his grandmother's house when she received a call from his mom. "Is Christian home? No, because his...
Driver leads police on a chase through Detroit
At one point, the car even had flames coming out of the back of it.
Enjoy a luxurious New Year's Eve dinner at one of these metro Detroit restaurants
Splurge on a memorable dinner experience this New Year's Eve. Restaurants throughout metro Detroit are hosting luxurious dinners to ring in the new year. The Rugby Grille — Townsend Hotel in Birmingham ...
Detroit: Where The Tow Truck Drivers Are Packing Heat
I don't know why a bandit in the Motor City tried to rob a tow truck driver. I only know he'll never do it again. A Gunman Tried To Rob A Detroit Tow Truck Driver On Monday. An armed gunman attempted to rob a tow truck driver on the city's northeast side at 9:30 Monday morning. He probably was unaware that the tow truck driver also was armed, and he got the drop on the robber, killing him almost instantly.
One Michigan City Named Among The 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
fox2detroit.com
Search is underway for suspect in deadly carjacking outside Detroit liquor store
DETROIT (FOX 2) - UPDATE: The vehicle stolen was discovered on Seven Mile in Detroit on Thursday. A search is underway for the gunman involved in a deadly carjacking on Detroit's east side after video caught the moment he walked up to the victim and shot her in the abdomen.
Eater
Detroit Dining Experts Reveal Their Favorite Neighborhoods to Dine in 2022
Detroit’s restaurant writers dish on their biggest surprises of 2022 as part of Eater’s ongoing tradition of polling the city’s experts for their year-end takes. Melody Baetens, restaurant critic/reporter, The Detroit News: The entire Macomb county surprised me this year. I found myself driving to the 20-something Mile roads several times in 2022. Macomb is more culinary diverse than people give it credit for and a lot of immigrants and children of immigrants have opened wonderful restaurants here … Pattternz (Syrian), Que Pasa (Mexican), Isla (Filipino), Rosita’s Treats (Colombian), Khom Fai (Thai) and Sabor Latino (Cuban), just to name a few.
