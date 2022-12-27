Read full article on original website
San Jose rent jumps to $3,140 a month for a two-bedroom, fifth-most expensive rental market in the nationBeth TorresSan Jose, CA
Volunteer cyclists sought for making deliveries of fresh produce to low-income homes in East San JoseD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
Who is this former Ukrainian billionaire college dropout & Mountain View, CA, resident?Stephen L DaltonMountain View, CA
At 22, Gino is Officially the World's Oldest DogAnthony JamesBoulder Creek, CA
Our favorite bites and beverages of 2022
This year was marked by a plethora of new eateries opening around the Peninsula and a spate of restaurant closures. We saw many restaurants face delays as they readied to open their doors, while others decide to close after long battles against forces like a difficult labor market, rising costs and the ever-present threat of redevelopment.
With newfound spirit of cooperation, Palo Alto ends the year on a bright note
The crowd at The Patio in downtown Palo Alto was filled with faces old and new: City Hall veterans, community volunteers and residents who came here for the big reveal — results of the November election. Ed Lauing, chair of the Planning and Transportation Commission, and Shana Segal, a...
Born from potential development threats, local environmental advocacy now faces climate challenges
Imagine the Bay Area without the San Francisco Bay. The Santa Cruz Mountains are crisscrossed by freeways bringing hundreds of thousands of commuters who are living cheek by jowl along the coasts of San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties to the flatlands to work each day. This hypothetical scenario nearly...
Former Livermore councilman Spedowfski poised to become next city manager of San Ramon
The San Ramon City Council is set to vote on appointing current deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski as the successor to retiring City Manager Joe Gorton early next month. Following a series of special meetings and interviews with candidates, Mayor Dave Hudson reported on a vote taken in closed session on Tuesday to advance Spedowfski, a San Ramon city employee for more than 20 years and a former Livermore city councilman, as the finalist for the top post pending successful contract negotiations.
DSRSD to move forward with application and interview process for vacant seat
After the departure of one of its board members, the Dublin San Ramon Services District held a discussion to determine how they would fill the vacant seat last week, opting to move forward with an application and interview process to fill the open position rather than calling for a special election.
Pleasanton council narrows down Housing Element Site list with few modifications
After almost four hours of discussion, the Pleasanton City Council voted to make several modifications to its 2023-31 Housing Element site list at last week’s council meeting. Some of the most notable recommendations from the council were to reduce the number of housing units and buildable acres at the...
By the numbers: Pleasanton Weekly's Top 22 Stories of 2022
Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for PleasantonWeekly.com. 1. Pleasanton: Court rejects citizen group’s appeal in lawsuit over proposed Costco store. 2. Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district. 3. Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger...
Santa Clara County looks to spark more campus housing for Stanford staff
Despite objections from Stanford University, Santa Clara County officials are advancing a new policy that would tie future growth of academic facilities to construction of housing for staff and faculty on the university’s campus. The new housing policy is among the most ambitious and contentious changes that the county...
Robinson: The election is over, so stop the campaigning
News flash: The 2022 campaign is over. It’s time for our public leaders to govern. The next election year—2024—will come soon enough, but there’s no need to continue the silly season now. The worst manifestation of our current body politic lies at the national level, but...
Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives
Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year’s Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.
