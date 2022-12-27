ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Our favorite bites and beverages of 2022

This year was marked by a plethora of new eateries opening around the Peninsula and a spate of restaurant closures. We saw many restaurants face delays as they readied to open their doors, while others decide to close after long battles against forces like a difficult labor market, rising costs and the ever-present threat of redevelopment.
PALO ALTO, CA
Former Livermore councilman Spedowfski poised to become next city manager of San Ramon

The San Ramon City Council is set to vote on appointing current deputy city manager Steven Spedowfski as the successor to retiring City Manager Joe Gorton early next month. Following a series of special meetings and interviews with candidates, Mayor Dave Hudson reported on a vote taken in closed session on Tuesday to advance Spedowfski, a San Ramon city employee for more than 20 years and a former Livermore city councilman, as the finalist for the top post pending successful contract negotiations.
SAN RAMON, CA
By the numbers: Pleasanton Weekly's Top 22 Stories of 2022

Here were our 22 most-read stories written in 2022, based on data for PleasantonWeekly.com. 1. Pleasanton: Court rejects citizen group’s appeal in lawsuit over proposed Costco store. 2. Foothill band director charged with inappropriate conduct against minor while at prior district. 3. Livermore: Hells Angels founder Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger...
PLEASANTON, CA
Robinson: The election is over, so stop the campaigning

News flash: The 2022 campaign is over. It’s time for our public leaders to govern. The next election year—2024—will come soon enough, but there’s no need to continue the silly season now. The worst manifestation of our current body politic lies at the national level, but...
SAN JOSE, CA
Rainy New Year's Eve in the Bay Area forecast as another atmospheric river arrives

Bay Area residents can expect a wet New Year’s Eve as more rain and wind is in the forecast later this week, according to the National Weather Service. Much of the region is expected to receive between 1 and 4 inches of rain and up to 6 inches at higher elevations between Thursday and Saturday.

