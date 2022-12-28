ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Central Ohioans with ties to Buffalo blizzard

By Eric Halperin
NBC4 Columbus
NBC4 Columbus
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hbJri_0jwAdQ8D00

COLUMBUS, Ohio ( WCMH ) – Cleanup up in Buffalo, New York, continues following the weekend’s deadly blizzard, with more than 30 storm-related deaths in the area.

Some in central Ohio have ties to western New York.

Tuesday’s game between the Buffalo Sabres and the Columbus Blue Jackets in Columbus was postponed because the airport in Buffalo is still closed.

Some central Ohioans trying to get back to Columbus had to change plans, too.

Several days after the snow started falling, western New York is still digging out from the historic holiday weekend blizzard.

Travelers stranded after mass flight delays, cancellations

“It’s just unreal, like nothing I’ve ever seen, and I was in the Blizzard of ‘78 in Columbus , so I did experience that, and I experienced this and this is worse,” said Powell resident Jane Switzer.

Switzer spent Christmas with her 94-year-old aunt just north of Buffalo. She ended up driving there a day early last week to beat the storm and make sure she was there with her aunt.

“It meant a lot because if I were back in Columbus and she had been here by herself, I probably would have worried about her,” she said.

In Buffalo is the Fraas family. Frank Fraas moved to central Ohio in the 1980s, while his sister Loriann has lived in Buffalo her entire life. At times during the storm, Loriann couldn’t see her neighbor’s house, and now, she has feet of snow outside her door.

“It wasn’t even the four feet,” Loriann Fraas said. “It was really the wind and just the drifts, like my front door at one point, you couldn’t see out of it because the snow had drifted all the way up.”

At times during the blizzard, emergency services in some areas were limited. Living in Buffalo, Loriann Fraas is no stranger to snow.

“Oh, this is probably the worst,” she said. “At least as far as them, like, not being able to plow the roads, not being able to open anything for days and days.”

Biden issues emergency declaration in western New York as winter storm death toll hits 28

Switzer planned to drive back to central Ohio Monday. She got on the road, but then found out a big part of her route was still closed, so she turned around.

“We were very fortunate,” she said. “I feel so bad for so many of the people in Buffalo because some of the stories coming out of there are unbelievable, truly.”

Switzer plans to make her way home Wednesday.

As for the Sabres-Blue Jackets game, no makeup date has been announced.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thegardeningdad.com

10 BEST Herbs to Plant in March in Ohio (2023 Guide)

What are the best herbs to Plant in March in Ohio?. Finding the best herbs to plant in March in Ohio was not as easy as I thought. Some require extensive care, others are prone to pests, and lots are just not simple & quick enough to grow. That’s why...
OHIO STATE
Outsider.com

Homes Along Lake Erie Fully Frozen Over Following Historic Blizzard: See Insane Pics

Spectacular pictures of houses in a Canadian community near Buffalo, New York were taken after the historic blizzard from earlier this week. The entire waterfront area was completely encased in ice, Fox News reports. Stunning photos taken from the Crystal Beach area of Fort Erie illustrate homes covered in ice due to the gusts of wind pushing seawater toward land. The harsh winter temperatures had caused Lake Erie to freeze over, encasing the two-story homes in a glistening blanket of ice right up to their roofs.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze

Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured …. Central Ohio businesses, homes deal with ruptured pipes following deep freeze. FOR MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3WMfkRE. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. Morning Forecast: December 30, 2022. 11 p.m. Weather Forecast:...
OHIO STATE
ABC News

With warming, snowbound Buffalo braces to find more dead

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Buffalo was set to emerge from a deep freeze Wednesday, bringing some relief but also the tragic possibility of finding more victims amid melting snow from the area's deadliest storm in decades. Officials said more than 30 people so far have been reported to have died because...
BUFFALO, NY
thenerdstash.com

Roblox Ohio Codes (December 2022)

Do you want to know all the latest Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022? Roblox is an online multiplayer game where you can build your world, play and design games, interact with other players, explore various locations, and much more. Roblox Ohio Codes help unlocks exclusive items, discounts, and more. This guide will show you all the Roblox Ohio Codes for December 2022.
OHIO STATE
The Weather Channel

Photos Of Buffalo's Deadly Snowfall

Winter Storm Elliott dumped feet of snow in Buffalo and western New York. More than three dozen people died in the region due to the storm. Photos show the piles of snow as residents work to free cars and homes. M​ore than three dozen people died in western New York...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

8 arrested for looting during winter storm in Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (CNN) - Police in Buffalo, New York have arrested eight people in connection to alleged looting during the recent winter storm. Police say three of those arrests were made by the department’s anti-looting detail. On top of the looting, officials say the deadly winter storm has paralyzed...
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Military police enforce driving ban in snow-stricken Buffalo

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — State and military police were sent Tuesday to keep people off Buffalo’s snow-choked roads, and officials kept counting fatalities three days after western New York’s deadliest storm in at least two generations. Even as suburban roads and most major highways in the area reopened, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz warned that police would be stationed at entrances to Buffalo and at major intersections because some drivers were flouting a ban on driving within New York’s second-most populous city. More than 30 people are reported to have died in the region, officials said, including seven storm-related deaths announced Tuesday by Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown’s office. The toll surpasses that of the historic Blizzard of 1977, blamed for killing as many as 29 people in an area known for harsh winter weather. Greg Monett turned to social media to beg for help shoveling a 6-foot (1.8-meter) pile of snow from the end of his Buffalo driveway so he could get dialysis treatment Tuesday.
BUFFALO, NY
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio first loves reconnect after a half century apart

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Hal and Mary Ellen fell in love nearly six decades ago, but life got in the way. A perfect composition takes time. “How did we do that … yes, you had your arms crossed,” Dr. Hall Benson and Mary Ellen Martin sat on their piano bench trying to recreate how they […]
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Northern Ohio parents again dealing with shortage of baby formula: The Wake Up for Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Northeast Ohio Wednesday weather forecast: Sunshine returns. Baby formula: Just when this year’s shortage of baby formula seemed to be fixed, parents are again scrambling to feed their infants. Julie Washington reports that since fall, formula supplies have been scanty in some parts of the country and northern Ohio. This comes at a time when parents are already struggling with inflation and a national shortage of children’s over-the-counter medicine that spread to northern Ohio.
OHIO STATE
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Caesars Ohio Promo Code: Claim the $100 Bet Credit Offer Before This Weekend

Ohio residents need to hustle to claim the elite pre-registration bonuses available on the market now. A Caesars Ohio promo code can unlock one of these today before the state launches its online sports betting platform. Caesars Sportsbook. CAESARS SPORTSBOOK. PROMO CODE:. PITTSPORTSTIX. SIGN UP OFFER. $100 + LAUNCH BONUS.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

NBC4 Columbus

47K+
Followers
16K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

NBC4, nbc4i.com is Local For You, serving as Columbus, Ohio's top-rated source for breaking news and live streaming video online.

 https://www.nbc4i.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy