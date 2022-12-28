Read full article on original website
Whit’s Frozen Custard Store Planned For Corner of U.S. 1 and NE 49th Street
Plans are in the works for the vacant building at the southeast corner of North Federal Highway and NE 49th Street in Lighthouse Point to become a Whit’s Frozen Custard store. Whit’s Frozen Custard opened its first location in 2003 in Granville, Ohio, and now has over 70 stores...
Experience Networking Opportunities at the Next Coral Springs Coconut Creek Chamber’s Wake Up Breakfast Jan. 24
The Coral Springs Coconut Creek Regional Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Wake-Up Breakfast presented by the City of Coral Springs. Held Tuesday, Jan 24, 2023, from 7:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. at the Fort Lauderdale Marriott Coral Springs Hotel & Convention Center, City Manager Frank Babinec will be its featured speaker.
thewestsidegazette.com
Giving back to the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo
To the South Florida Community means so much to Chico The Virgo, who has been an award-winning Radio On-Air Personality for 50 years. As a native of South Florida, Chico has done much work and provided services at no cost to support many causes. Creating the Sylvester Wesley Foundation 501(c) 3 is his way to give back to victims of Sickle Cell Anemia and the underserved in South Florida. And, during the holiday season of 2022, he wanted to give warm blankets and a hot breakfast to the Senior Citizens in Northwest Pompano Beach.
WSVN-TV
New Year’s events in Broward County
(WSVN) - If you happen to be in Broward County this New Year’s holiday, here are some events set to take place in the area. Steve Treviño’s latest comedy special “I Speak Wife”. The Texas native will be riffing on “the day-to-day joy of marriage and...
miamisprings.com
Parking Wars Have Begun
We’ve been telling you there’s a parking problem in Miami Springs. The first thing the Business and Economic Task Force recommended was more parking. Now it’s official. The Miami Springs parking war has begun. The first battle in the parking war has taken place at the Truist...
miamisprings.com
Famous Flamingos Fly to Familiar Refuge Each Night
Ken Wilde has been doing an amazing job documenting the daily path of the beautiful pink flamingos that fly from Hialeah Park to the Miami Springs Clay Pits each night. The Clay Pits are located across from Miami Springs Senior High on Dove Avenue is owned by Miami-Dade Water and Sewer. The clay pits are basically a sludge lagoon that receives byproduct deposits pumped in from the Miami-Dade Water Treatment Plant across the Miami Canal in Hialeah. Because the sludge lagoon presents a sinking hazard, the area is closed off to the public by razor topped fencing.
The Jerk Stop to Open in Pembroke Pines
Tropical Twist Jamaican Bakery + Cafe is rebranding under new ownership
tamaractalk.com
Culver’s Sizzling Expansion Continues with New Tamarac Location in the Works
National fast-food burger chain Culver’s is getting ready to open a store in Tamarac but needs to get a few approvals from the city first. The city’s Planning Board will discuss approving special exception and zoning variance applications and the site plan for the restaurant’s location at 8251 W. Commercial Blvd. at the Wed. Jan. 4 meeting.
Details on Loxahatchee Road’s $40 Million Facelift
Details are in on the Loxahatchee Road facelift in a joint project by the City of Parkland, Broward County, and the Florida Department of Transportation. At their Dec. 13 meeting, Broward County Commissioners approved a nearly $40 million project that would make roadway improvements to improve safety for anyone who utilizes Loxahatchee Road.
secretmiami.com
Tickets To This Pirate-Themed Cocktail Experience In Fort Lauderdale Are Now On Sale
An incredibly entertaining Pirates and Rum Experience is coming to Fort Lauderdale, and tickets are now on sale. Prepare for a night packed with real-life tales and legends of the Pirates of the South Seas and, of course, plenty of rum! Tickets include four specialty rum-based cocktails that will complement each story during this spirited show on February 2 and February 4 at Savor Cinema Fort Lauderdale.
UPDATE: Way Beyond Bagels Owes Lots Of Dough, Sheriff May Seize Delray Beach Location
BY: LITIGATION DESK | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Way Beyond Bagels will almost assuredly close its Jog Road location, barring an extra schmear of cash suddenly appearing in the poplar deli’s bagel basket. Way Beyond’s owners allegedly owe more than $40,000 to SCC Addison Place, the company […]
pointpubs.com
Sample Road Improvements Project To Begin Planning Phase With County Surtax Funds
The planning phase of a Sample Road improvements project is getting underway with funding from the Broward County Transportation Surtax. In December, the City Commission approved a work order for the City’s engineering consultant, Kimley-Horn and Associates, to prepare a feasibility study and preliminary design concepts for improvements along Sample Road from Federal Highway to the Intracoastal Waterway.
Broward’s first Topgolf is coming to Pompano Beach
Broward County is set to get its first Topgolf location as part of a massive overhaul planned around the casino destination now known as Harrah’s Pompano Beach. Topgolf, a popular driving range and entertainment company, has locations across the country, offering a casual, interactive experience for people of all skill levels. The three-story Pompano Beach location will feature hitting bays, a ...
Ring in 2023 at these South Florida New Year's Eve events
MIAMI - It's almost time to say farewell to 2022 and hello to 2023.For those looking to ring in the new year with a bang, there are several New Year's Eve events across Miami-Dade and Broward.In Miami, thousands are expected to attend the big bash at Bayfront Park, which includes live music, vendors, and a fireworks show. The park will open at noon and close at 2 a.m. The festivities begin at 6 p.m. This year's musical line up includes Willy Chirino, Arturo Sandoval, Amaury Gutiérrez, Aymeé Nuviola, and Carlos Oliva.For those on Miami Beach, a section of Ocean Drive...
gotowncrier.com
Mall At Wellington Green Announces Three New Store Openings
Three new retail and culinary destinations are joining the more than 160 stores at the Mall at Wellington Green. BoxLunch, Wonder Sweets Bakery and Trendz add to the robust offerings in apparel, health, beauty and more at this lifestyle destination in Wellington. BoxLunch — Altruistic gift and novelty retailer BoxLunch...
WPBF News 25
Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office sergeant dies on Christmas Day
PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — The Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office is remembering Sgt. Oscar Cardenas, who died Sunday. Deputies said Cardenas died peacefully. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. He worked with the sheriff's office from October 2008 until his death and was most recently working...
Liquivida Wellness Center: A One-Stop-Shop for Health and Wellness in Coral Springs
A blend of a spa and a modern medical office, a new Coral Springs business offers a wide array of health and wellness services to suit every lifestyle. Located at 9228 Wiles Road in the Royal Eagle Plaza, Liquivida Wellness Center’s mission is to help people feel younger, more energetic, and in control of their health, according to Emmanuel Trenche, chief marketing officer.
No more Shenanigans: Hollywood pub shuts after 30 years, and here’s where it’s heading next
Don Shula ate here. So did his wife, Mary Anne. Dwyane Wade passed through. So did Jeff Conine, Dan Marino and Joe DiMaggio (a personal high mark). None of these moments, memorialized in a photo collage in the back of the bar, will be what owner Patrick Utter remembers most about Hollywood’s Shenanigans Sports Pub, which abruptly shut down on Christmas Eve after 30 years. “It’s going to be the ...
‘It hurts the community’: Deerfield Beach High student in critical condition after shooting at Westside Park
A Deerfield Beach High School student is in critical condition after a shooting Wednesday evening, city officials said in a Facebook post. Broward Sheriff’s Office Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Michael Kane said the teen boy was in “extremely grave” condition when firefighters responded to the 400 block of Southwest Second Street in Deerfield Beach shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday. He was taken to ...
Toddler hospitalized after falling from second floor window at beach resort, deputies say
A toddler was hospitalized Tuesday after falling out of a second floor window at a Pompano Beach resort, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said. Pompano Beach Fire Rescue and Lauderdale-by-the-Sea deputies were called to the Surf Rider Resort at 1445 S. Ocean Blvd. shortly before noon and found the child, said Gerdy St. Louis, a Sheriff’s spokesperson. The boy was playing near a window and “pushed ...
