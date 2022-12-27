Read full article on original website
Related
Restaurant Manager Fires Entire Staff Over Group Text Message 3 Days Before Christmas
It's the most wonderful time of the year… unless you get fired. In that case, it's definitely not the best time of year. A restaurant worker shared a group text message showing how she and her colleagues had been let go three days before Christmas.
game-news24.com
Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus
Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
owlcation.com
5 Commandments for Writing Good Code
What Is the Most Important Characteristic of Good Code?. A while ago, I posted a question in Quora which became an instant hit. “What is the most important characteristic of good code?”. After summarizing hundreds of answers, the gist is as below. Brevity – which is less code, so cheap...
owlcation.com
Simple Analysis of the Convoluted Case of AI & Copyright Laws
There is a substantial amount of articles and research that already exists about AI and Copyright Law. A lot of questions have been raised, but in this article, I want to focus on these questions specific questions: (1) is there a legal claim when your content was used as an input to train the AI models; and (2) can you use AI-generated content commercially?
The Evie smart ring is a health tracker made specifically for women
If you like it (health tracking) you'd better put a ring on it (your finger)
The Verge
Microsoft’s making Excel’s formulas even easier
Microsoft has announced it’s making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter, at least in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365). Last week it announced formula suggestions and formula by example, both of which may help automate some things that you had to do manually.
newsy.com
How To Take Hands-free Photos And Other iPhone Hacks You May Not Know
Did you know there are tons of iPhone hacks out there designed to make life simpler? Often these slicker features aren't even publicized, but knowing these hidden tricks and settings will help you complete tasks on your phone in a snap, even when it comes to features and apps you use regularly.
CNBC
The 4 traits lucky people have in common, according to author of 'The Luck Factor'
It can often feel like some people just have all the luck. Luck by definition is based on chance. But according Richard Wiseman, a psychology professor and author of "The Luck Factor," your actions and mindset can increase your chances of being lucky. In his 10-year study published in 2003,...
Expert warns parents not to put voice-activated gadgets in bedrooms
A technology expert has warned people against keeping an Amazon Echo in the bedroom. Loads of us have the handy AI assistants in our homes, and I’m sure plenty of you unwrapped one on Christmas day, but while they certainly have their uses one expert has recommended keeping them out of the bedroom.
Comments / 0