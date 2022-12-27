ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

game-news24.com

Leaker says Apple is considering a price-senior cut for the iPhone 15 Plus

Apple might have plans to cut the price of the upcoming iPhone 15 plus after a poor sale of the 14 Plus, per a leaker with a good track record. According to the latest news from Macworld and 9to5Mac, leaker yeux1122 published on South Korean publishing platform Naver that iPhone 14 Plus sales fell far from Apple’s lowest estimates. To reason, yeux1122 says that Apple is looking at new strategies with the iPhone 15 Plus to adapt to this trend, and seriously considering a price reduction.
owlcation.com

5 Commandments for Writing Good Code

What Is the Most Important Characteristic of Good Code?. A while ago, I posted a question in Quora which became an instant hit. “What is the most important characteristic of good code?”. After summarizing hundreds of answers, the gist is as below. Brevity – which is less code, so cheap...
owlcation.com

Simple Analysis of the Convoluted Case of AI & Copyright Laws

There is a substantial amount of articles and research that already exists about AI and Copyright Law. A lot of questions have been raised, but in this article, I want to focus on these questions specific questions: (1) is there a legal claim when your content was used as an input to train the AI models; and (2) can you use AI-generated content commercially?
The Verge

Microsoft’s making Excel’s formulas even easier

Microsoft has announced it’s making Excel’s autocomplete even smarter, at least in the web version that comes with Microsoft 365 (formerly known as Office 365). Last week it announced formula suggestions and formula by example, both of which may help automate some things that you had to do manually.
newsy.com

How To Take Hands-free Photos And Other iPhone Hacks You May Not Know

Did you know there are tons of iPhone hacks out there designed to make life simpler? Often these slicker features aren't even publicized, but knowing these hidden tricks and settings will help you complete tasks on your phone in a snap, even when it comes to features and apps you use regularly.
Tyla

Expert warns parents not to put voice-activated gadgets in bedrooms

A technology expert has warned people against keeping an Amazon Echo in the bedroom. Loads of us have the handy AI assistants in our homes, and I’m sure plenty of you unwrapped one on Christmas day, but while they certainly have their uses one expert has recommended keeping them out of the bedroom.

