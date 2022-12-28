ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Toronto Maple Leafs set to visit Arizona Coyotes in 5,000-seat Mullett Arena for the first time

The Toronto Maple Leafs will hit the ice for their first game at the 5,000-seat Mullett Arena in Tempe, AZ when they take on the streaking Arizona Coyotes on Thursday evening. The Coyotes (12–16–5) toppled the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche 6–3 on Tuesday. They’ve been one of the National Hockey League’s best teams at home this season, posting a 6–3–2 record through their first stretch of games at the brand-new arena.
No. 16 Maryland 107, Minnesota 85

MARYLAND (11-3)MinM-AM-AO-TAPFPTS. Percentages: FG 53.165, FT .696. 3-Point Goals: 7-18, .389 (Sellers 2-2, Alexander 2-5, Briggs 2-2, Meyers 1-6, Masonius 0-1, Miller 0-2) Blocked Shots: 2 (Masonius 1, Sellers 1) Turnovers: 6 (Reynolds 2, Alexander 1, Masonius 1, Miller 1, Pinzan 1) Steals: 13 (Miller 5, Meyers 3, Sellers 2,...
Minnesota Wild Gameday Preview: Dallas Stars – 12/29/22

The Minnesota Wild came off the holidays ready to play, downing their Central Division rival Winnipeg Jets on Dec.27 to move within one point of second place. Tonight they line up against the Dallas Stars, ranked first in the Central. The battle for the top spot is a tight one and has the injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche down in fourth, while a Wild win tonight would give the top three teams an equal 21 wins on the season. With less than half of the 2022-23 season completed, there is plenty of room for movement in both directions, but there’s already a sense that this division will be a battle until the end.
Blue Jackets bring losing streak into home matchup with the Blackhawks

Chicago Blackhawks (8-21-4, eighth in the Central Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (10-21-2, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Columbus Blue Jackets take on the Chicago Blackhawks after losing seven in a row. Columbus has a 10-21-2 record overall and an 8-11-1 record on its home ice. The...
Kyle Okposo's first hat trick since 2016 lifts Sabres over Wings

Kyle Okposo recorded his third-career hat trick, Casey Mittelstadt scored twice, and the Buffalo Sabres extended their season-high winning streak to five games with a 6-3 victory over the visiting Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night. Jeff Skinner scored for the fifth time in four games, while JJ Peterka, Owen...
Nashville 6, Anaheim 1

Anaheim010—1 First Period_1, Nashville, Sissons 4 (Forsberg), 8:06. Second Period_2, Anaheim, Carrick 2 (Megna, Vaakanainen), 2:20. 3, Nashville, Trenin 4, 9:04. 4, Nashville, Forsberg 11 (Sissons, Parssinen), 13:20. Third Period_5, Nashville, Novak 2 (Smith, Jeannot), 10:44. 6, Nashville, Josi 8 (Forsberg, Parssinen), 15:43 (pp). 7, Nashville, Niederreiter 12 (Granlund,...
NHL Expanded Conference Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. New Jersey at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Florida at Carolina, 7:30 p.m. Edmonton at Seattle, 10 p.m. Saturday's Games. Buffalo at Boston, 1 p.m. Chicago...
Michigan St. 89, Buffalo 68

BUFFALO (6-7) Adams 6-11 0-0 15, Hardnett 6-8 0-0 12, Jack 2-6 0-0 4, Foster 4-11 2-4 10, C.Jones 4-13 2-2 12, J.Smith 1-3 0-1 2, Blocker 0-4 0-0 0, Mading 3-4 1-1 7, Ceaser 1-4 2-2 4, K.Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Williamson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 28-66 7-10 68.
Red Wings host the Senators after Dominik's 2-goal game

Ottawa Senators (16-16-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-12-7, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Ottawa Senators after Dominik Kubalik's two-goal game against the Buffalo Sabres in the Red Wings' 6-3 loss. Detroit is 3-6-2 against the Atlantic Division...
Video Review: NYR @ TBL - 4:49 of the Second Period

Result: Call on the ice is overturned - No Goal Tampa Bay. Explanation: Video review determined Tampa Bay's Brandon Hagel used his hand to grab and propel the puck, which caused the puck to illegally enter the New York net. According to Rule 67.6, "A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck with his hand into the net. A goal cannot be scored by an attacking player who bats or directs the puck and it is deflected into the net off any player, goalkeeper or official."
Coyotes visit the Lightning after McBain's 2-goal game

Arizona Coyotes (12-16-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Tampa Bay Lightning (22-11-1, third in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Arizona Coyotes visit the Tampa Bay Lightning after Jack McBain scored two goals in the Coyotes' 6-3 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs. Tampa Bay has a 14-4-1 record...
Flames host the Canucks, look to end home slide

Vancouver Canucks (16-15-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (17-13-7, third in the Pacific Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Calgary Flames look to stop their three-game home skid with a victory over the Vancouver Canucks. Calgary has a 7-3-2 record in Pacific Division play and a 17-13-7 record overall....
Avalanche face the Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup

Toronto Maple Leafs (22-7-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (19-12-2, fourth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Avalanche host the Toronto Maple Leafs in a non-conference matchup. Colorado has gone 9-5-3 at home and 19-12-2 overall. The Avalanche have gone 10-5-1 in games they have...
NHL fines Toronto Maple Leafs and Sheldon Keefe, Slovakia stuns USA and more

The NHL has levied a number of fines Wednesday to the organization and head coach Sheldon Keefe in separate incidents. The club was fined $100,000 as a result of violating Article 16.5(b) of the Collective Bargaining Agreement. The section states: “December 24, Christmas Day, and December 26 shall be off-days for all purposes, including travel, and no Club may request a Player’s consent to practice on such days for any reason, provide, however, if December 26 falls on a Saturday and the league has scheduled NHL games on such date, December 23 may be substituted as an off-day for all purposes, including travel, instead of December 26.”
St. Louis plays Minnesota in Central Division action

Minnesota Wild (20-12-2, third in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (16-16-3, fifth in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the St. Louis Blues in Central Division action on Saturday. St. Louis is 16-16-3 overall with a 4-4-1 record in Central Division games. The Blues...
