Opinion: Denver hound dogs' siren call adorableDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Swedish church built in 1888 may become Denver landmarkDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver is on Track to Spend $3 Million Supporting Migrants this YearTom HandyDenver, CO
Where to see New Year’s Eve fireworks in DenverBrittany AnasDenver, CO
UPDATE: Active shooter Attacks Jehovah’s witness center in Colorado throws Molotov cocktail into building Says PoliceOlu'remiThornton, CO
Broncos Make Official Decision On Russell Wilson
It's been a disaster of a year for the 4-11 Denver Broncos, but they're not waving the white flag when it comes to Russell Wilson at quarterback. Per DNVR.com's Zac Stevens, "Russell Wilson will remain the Broncos starting QB" despite major chances to the coaching staff and no chance at the playoffs.
Denver Broncos great alleges Russell Wilson has ‘ticked a lot of people off’ with his attitude
The Denver Broncos 2022 campaign has been an absolute nightmare, and one team legend claims it has only gotten worse
Pat McAfee's Sources Say Russell Wilson Does Not Have Multiple Parking Spots
Yesterday, Shannon Sharpe turned some heads when he appeared to drop some insider information regarding the Russell Wilson situation whilst ranting about the Denver Broncos on Undisputed. Sharpe yelled to Skip Bayless that the Broncos need to take Wilson's private office and parking spots away after how he's played this year. This is obviously noteworthy because what man needs more than one parking space and what kind of influence does Wilson really wield if he can demand and receive more than one parking space from the coaching staff/ownership group? The claim quickly circulated around the NFL world. Quick enough that Pat McAfee looked into it and was ready with a refute less than a day later. On Wednesday's iteration of his show, McAfee explained the parking situation at the Broncos' facilities (with some very helpful graphic arrows) before stating that his sources said Wilson does not have multiple parking spots. Our sources have told us that Russell Wilson does NOT have multiple parking spaces#PMSLivepic.twitter.com/tYKZlrgUSg Glad that's settled. Although Wilson's truck is so large it wouldn't be a surprise if he edged over the line and took up two spaces, anyway.
Yardbarker
Russell Wilson 'Lost His Athleticism': Broncos' Sharpe on Seahawks Ex QB
At some point, this all qualifies as piling on. Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson is officially now the dregs of the NFL, a rock-bottom player and a rock-bottom team that after losing 51-14 to the Rams on Christmas Day - with Wilson throwing three interceptions - fired coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
Yardbarker
Bobby Wagner Enjoyed Playing Against His ‘Brother’ Russell Wilson In Win Over Broncos
The Christmas Day win over the Denver Broncos must’ve felt even sweeter for Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner considering it came against his old teammate Russell Wilson. The Rams absolutely dominated the Broncos on the holiday, and Wagner was a large factor in holding Denver to just 14...
Yardbarker
Seahawks Silenced? Jets Coach Robert Saleh 'Used To' 12th Man's Noise
The Seattle Seahawks are in need of the 12th Man now more than ever. Seattle hosts the New York Jets at Lumen Field on Sunday in a game that essentially holds do-or-die stakes for both teams. But Jets coach Robert Saleh is all too familiar with the atmosphere he's about...
Look: Broncos Receiver Makes Strong Statement About Russell Wilson
A disastrous season for the Denver Broncos hit rock bottom on Christmas, when the team lost 51-14 to the Baker Mayfield-led Los Angeles Rams. While the Broncos fired head coach Nathaniel Hackett a day later, Hackett hasn't been the only member of the team taking a lot of heat. Quarterback Russell ...
Yardbarker
Bears Claim CB Michael Ojemudia Off Waivers From Broncos, Waive DE Taco Charlton
Ojemudia, 25, was a two-year starter at Iowa and earned third-team All-Big Ten honors last season. The Broncos selected him with the No. 77 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. He’s in the third year of a four-year, $4,751,392 rookie contract that includes a $1,015,559 signing bonus. Denver cut him loose this week.
How many quarterbacks would you take over Kirk Cousins?
Over his career, he’s been a middling QB, able to put up big numbers but seemingly struggling in the clutch. Not this season. Zone Coverage digs into the data to see which quarterbacks are better - or not - than Kirk Cousins has been so far in 2022.
NBC Sports
Randy Gregory regrets punching Oday Aboushi: I’ve got to be better than that
Broncos defensive end Randy Gregory might not play Sunday against the Chiefs, but he is eligible to play. Gregory, who missed practice Wednesday with a knee injury, had a one-game suspension overturned Tuesday. Instead, he will pay a $50,000 fine for punching Rams offensive lineman Oday Aboushi postgame. “Definitely regret...
