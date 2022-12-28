ESPN has released its latest MLB Power Rankings. According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox currently sit at 14th, right in the middle of the pack as we head into the year 2023. The White Sox have made a lot of moves so far this off-season, however, none of the moves made have jolted the Sox up the rankings. The White Sox moved on from Tony La Russa at the end of last season, and have brought in first-time manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol has spent his coaching career in the Kansas City Royals organization but has received high praise from multiple big names across baseball. His claim to fame is to improve seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's hitting. Again, this hire still has some uncertainty to it and likely didn't help boost the White Sox up the power ranks.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO