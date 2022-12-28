Read full article on original website
Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team
Evan Longoria is not finished yet with his MLB career and is joining a new team for the 2023 season. Longoria has agreed to a one-year deal with the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Financial terms were not reported. Evan Longoria to Diamondbacks. 1 year deal. — Jon Heyman... The post Evan Longoria agrees to deal with NL West team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
White Sox Release New Seating Chart and Fans are Mad Online
Things are going to be a bit different on the South Side this summer. The Chicago White Sox have made a few offseason moves that will change the complexion of the team on the field. Chicago has moved on from franchise staple and longtime first baseman Jose Abreu, and signed outfielder Andrew Benintendi and starting pitcher Mike Clevinger. The Sox are also reportedly adding to the fan experience in the 500 level by adding an outdoor bar. The latest change the White Sox are making appears to be their seating chart, which was recently changed on the club's official website.
White Sox Land at 14th On ESPN's Power Rankings
ESPN has released its latest MLB Power Rankings. According to ESPN, the Chicago White Sox currently sit at 14th, right in the middle of the pack as we head into the year 2023. The White Sox have made a lot of moves so far this off-season, however, none of the moves made have jolted the Sox up the rankings. The White Sox moved on from Tony La Russa at the end of last season, and have brought in first-time manager Pedro Grifol. Grifol has spent his coaching career in the Kansas City Royals organization but has received high praise from multiple big names across baseball. His claim to fame is to improve seven-time All-Star catcher Salvador Perez's hitting. Again, this hire still has some uncertainty to it and likely didn't help boost the White Sox up the power ranks.
Former Red Sox Reliever Gets Spring Training Invite From Yankees
The staff of pitchers that will suit up in a Yankees uniform during spring training next year just got sweeter. Right-hander Tyler Danish has agreed to a minor league deal with New York, a contract that features an invitation to major league spring training. WFAN's Sweeny Murti was first to...
Blue Jays, Julian Fernandez Agree To Minor League Deal
The Blue Jays are signing reliever Julian Fernández to a minor league contract, reports Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet (Twitter link). He’ll add some hard-throwing bullpen depth to the upper minors. Fernández has over two years of major league service, but virtually all of that was spent on the...
ROTB Pick 3 Vs. Spread Competition: Week 17
Note: because of how competitive this race is, I am awarding this Arizona Cardinals’ t-shirt (via Amazon) to the contestant who wins 2nd place :. Dallas Cowboys (-9.5) vs. Tennessee Titans (+9.5) Arizona Cardinals (+3.5) vs. Atlanta Falcons (-3.
Michigan Football Injury News, Latest On Donovan Edwards vs. TCU, Matt Weiss NFL Rumors, Game Plan
Michigan football news and rumors from @chatsports is sponsored by Rhone! The Commuter Collection can get you through any work day and straight into whatever comes next. Head to http://www.rhone.com/CHATSPORTS and use promo code CHATSPORTS to save 20% off your entire order! On today’s Michigan Football Report, James Yoder breaks down the following MAJOR Michigan Wolverines stories: - Michigan football injury rumors - Michigan joins Alabama & Clemson as only 3 programs with 2+ top-2 rankings in College Football Playoff - Andrel Anthony didn’t participate in Tuesday’s practice - College Football Playoff position switch? R.
Look: Chicago Bears Respond To Prominent Job Rumor
The Chicago Bears are currently looking for a new President/CEO and have zeroed in on one candidate for the job. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Kevin Warren, who's the commissioner of the Big Ten, has emerged as the top candidate for the job. He's interviewed for it in person and is considered to be a finalist.
Bears finally say goodbye to Ted Phillips, and have a big-name replacement lined up
The Chicago Bears are set to say goodbye to President and CEO Ted Phillips, and they’re already prepared to replace him with Kevin Warren. The Chicago Bears are reportedly saying goodbye to Ted Phillips after 39 years. While saying goodbye is hardly ever easy, the Bears are making the transition much more seamless by lining Kevin Warren up as the top candidate to become the next President and CEO of the organization.
B/R NHL Roundtable: Ideal Location for the 2024 Winter Classic
We're just days away from one of the NHL's signature events of the year, as the league takes over Boston's historic Fenway Park for the 2023 Winter Classic. We've seen iconic American sporting arenas host the January showpiece, including Wrigley Field, the Cotton Bowl and Michigan Stadium. But where should...
MLB AL, NL Championship Odds
The odds for the winners of the American and National Championship are out and there are a couple of teams that present some great value. With Major League Baseball’s free agency in full swing, the odds for who will win the World Series, as well as the American League and National League Championship winners are out at sportsbooks.
Dylan Carlson set to break out in 2023? Would Eric Hosmer be a good fit? | Locked On Cardinals
Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson was selected as a breakout player for 2023, but what are expectations for him? Eric Hosmer is now a free agent, does he fit?
Today in White Sox History: December 30
Fueled seemingly by just one source, Black Sox scoundrel Swede Risberg, the Chicago Tribune ran a front-page story teasing deeper details of the squad that shall live in infamy — namely, that in the “pristine,”, 100-win season of 1917, the Detroit Tigers threw a four-game series to the White Sox in that season’s stretch run.
Report: Longoria agrees to one-year contract with D-backs
Former Giants third baseman Evan Longoria reportedly has found a new home in the NL West. Jon Heyman of The New York Post reported Friday, citing sources, that Longoria agreed to sign a one-year contract with the Arizona Diamondbacks. Longoria will join his third MLB team in 16 seasons. He...
Reports: Former Phillie Jean Segura, Marlins strike 2-year deal
Veteran Jean Segura and the Miami Marlins have agreed to a two-year, $17 million deal, according to multiple reports.
Falcons Sign A Player + Rumors On TRADING Kyle Pitts, Brady & Payton To NOLA? Falcons News & Rumors
Kyle Pitts highlights the Atlanta Falcons news and rumors on December 28th, 2022. There is an NFL rumor that the Falcons could trade Pitts during the 2023 NFL offseason. Pitts was drafted fourth overall during the 2021 NFL Draft. Falcons Today and Chat Sports host Matthew Peterson goes over the latest Falcons news and rumors alongside Kyle Pitts potentially being traded like: Falcons signing someone to their practice squad, Sean Payton and Tom Brady going to the New Orleans Saints in 2023, and who will the Falcons target in the 2023 NFL Draft and 2023 NFL Free Agency? Enjoy today’s Atlanta Falcons YouTube video!
Christopher Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia S
— Versatile player who can play at multiple levels of the defense, from deep center field down to the slot. — Downhill player with quick reaction to the run game. Full-speed player who closes ground quickly with good angles. — Physical tackler who is willing to strike anyone with the...
The Mid-Morning Dump: Greatest bowl game ever?
Oklahoma (Feb. 25)#Cyclones | #C5C pic.twitter.com/sabSPPWEWd— Iowa State Men’s Basketball (@CycloneMBB) December 28, 2022. WRESTLING SCHOOL Marcus Coleman picks up NCAA and Big 12 Wrestler of the Week awards. Marcus Coleman defeated two-time defending national champion and top-ranked Aaron Brooks at 184 pounds, at the Collegiate Wrestling Duals.
2023 NFL Draft: Arizona Cardinals have fourth pick in draft after loss to Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Happy Wednesday one and all. The Arizona Cardinals dropped their fifth straight game to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and that helped them move up one spot in the 2023 NFL Draft. Indianapolis Colts (4-10-1) Houston Texans via Cleveland Browns (6-9) Seattle Seahawks (7-8) Detroit Lions (7-8) The Cardinals sit with...
