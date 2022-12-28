Read full article on original website
KLTV
Livye Lewis’ family speaks on capture of her killer, Matthew Edgar
HEMPHILL, Texas (KTRE) - After the capture of convicted murderer Matthew Edgar, who spent nearly a year on the run, Darci Bass, the mother of victim Livye Lewis, said a wave of emotions hit her after she heard the news. “Of course I got excited, but I was like ‘no...
cbs19.tv
Hooked On East Texas: Hooked On 2022
TYLER, Texas — We are entering year two of Hooked On East Texas. Hooked On East Texas is a project meant to highlight and protect one of the greatest natural resources of East Texas. Our lakes and our fisheries. One of the first stories we did this year was...
KLTV
East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview
KLTV
Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student
SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
KLTV
Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list
MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
SABINE COUNTY, Texas — An East Texas convicted murderer who was arrested Thursday night after being been on the run for nearly a year was found sitting on the back porch of a Sabine County home, not far from his family’s property, officials said Friday. The U.S. Marshal’s...
Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas
Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
KLTV
SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
KLTV
City of Overton deal with VFD resignations, ESD funding
OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton City Council and volunteer fire department are working through fallout following recent resignations. The City of Overton hired Mickey Hamilton to be the new fire chief of the VFD on Dec. 15. The city has turned it into a paid position. Mayor Curtis Gilbert...
KLTV
City of Jacksonville revamps trash pick-up services to keep neighborhoods clean
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Some East Texas residents are upset over changes to trash pick-up services in their town. Jacksonville Assistant City Manager ReNissa Wade spoke about these changes. “Each and every customer will have a dedicated cart that is the same size, the same look, the same standard, and...
Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
Man charged with murder, aggravated assault in killing at Waffle House in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — A Longview man with a lengthy rap sheet is in the Gregg County Jail this morning on charges of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Bond for Rayshon Weston LaGarde, 23, was set at $1 million on the murder charge and $500,000 on the aggravated assault charge. He was jailed early Wednesday.
KTRE
Gregg County Commissioner's Court
KSLA
Texas, Louisiana authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s
ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas and Louisiana law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving. Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.
Juvenile accused of killing another child at Lufkin apartment complex arrested
LUFKIN, Texas — A juvenile accused of shooting another child to death at a Lufkin apartment complex was arrested Monday morning. Police said the juvenile was taken into custody on a murder charge around 7 a.m. Monday in connection with the shooting at Pinewood Park Apartments. The victim was...
Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin
LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
