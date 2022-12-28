ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timpson, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbs19.tv

Hooked On East Texas: Hooked On 2022

TYLER, Texas — We are entering year two of Hooked On East Texas. Hooked On East Texas is a project meant to highlight and protect one of the greatest natural resources of East Texas. Our lakes and our fisheries. One of the first stories we did this year was...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

East Texans preparing for Friday night Kwanzaa celebration in Longview

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring) Their goal is to connect East Texas families seeking medical equipment with families that are no longer using those items. East Texans should expect insects’ return after hard freeze. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. Pest control expert Jared Lundmark of Jennings Pest Control explains...
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

Marshall pond stocked with 1,000 rainbow trout

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Marshall said Texas Parks & Wildlife have stocked City Arena Pond with 1,000 rainbow trout. There is no minimum length limit and a daily bag limit of five trout. An angler fishing in a Community Fishing Lake (CFL) or from a dock, pier or jetty within a Texas State Park may use no more than two poles.
MARSHALL, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

San Augustine ISD mourns death of sophomore student

SAN AUGUSTINE, Texas (KETK) – The superintendent of San Augustine ISD announced the district is mourning the death of a sophomore student. Superintendent Dr. Virginia Liepman said that sophomore Kymron Davis died on Monday. “We are all heartbroken and our sympathies go out to the family and friends of Kymron as they deal with this […]
SAN AUGUSTINE, TX
KLTV

Harrison County removed from state’s non-compliant list

MARSHALL, Texas (KLTV) - The Harrison County Jail has been removed from the Texas Commission on Jail Standards’ non-compliant list. The jail had previously added to the list following an Oct. 9 inspection. The report lists three separate citations. There was a citation for scheduled inspections, maintenance and testing...
HARRISON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Convicted murderer Matthew Edgar caught after nearly a year on the run

The U.S. Marshals Service has taken convicted murderer Matthew Edgar into custody after he was on the run for nearly a year, according to the Sabine County Sheriff's Office. In 2020, Edgar was charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend Livye Lewis, 19. She was found shot outside of Hemphill on Halloween 2020.
SABINE COUNTY, TX
KICKS 105

Don’t Throw Away Your Christmas Tree In Lufkin, Texas

Christmas has come and gone, and it's once again time to somehow dispose of that cripspity, crunchity tree you bought just last month. If you were thinking about just leaning that evergreen monolith over the curb, there is a way for it to continue to bring joy. You can give...
LUFKIN, TX
KLTV

SFA gardens checking over plants after last week’s freeze

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - SFA Gardens prepared for the arctic cold front that came through the area throughout the holiday. Dr. David Creech Director of SFA Gardens says a gardener’s work is never finished, and this reigns true during this arctic cold front throughout the holiday weekend. Creech says...
NACOGDOCHES, TX
KLTV

City of Overton deal with VFD resignations, ESD funding

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - The Overton City Council and volunteer fire department are working through fallout following recent resignations. The City of Overton hired Mickey Hamilton to be the new fire chief of the VFD on Dec. 15. The city has turned it into a paid position. Mayor Curtis Gilbert...
OVERTON, TX
CBS19

Officials searching for Cherokee County man missing for over a month

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Officials are searching for a Jacksonville man who was last seen over a month ago after getting into a fight with girlfriend and leaving the home. Ryan Donald Hoskins, 38, was last seen leaving a residence on Fulton Street in Jacksonville on the morning of Nov. 25 after getting into a fight with his girlfriend. He left in a white 2000-ish Chevy Suburban with an anti-abortion sticker on the rear left bumper, according to Cherokee County Crime Stoppers.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
KTRE

Gregg County Commissioner's Court

DPS releases name of Mineola man killed in Wood County chase. DPS has released the name of a suspect who died after being struck by a vehicle while he was running away from authorities. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. Watch KLTV 7 News at 10. City of Overton, VFD deal...
GREGG COUNTY, TX
KSLA

Texas, Louisiana authorities warn against drunken driving for New Year’s

ARK-LA-TEX (KSLA) - During the holiday season, families gather and drinks are common, so Texas and Louisiana law enforcement agencies are warning against drinking and driving. Texas law enforcement agencies are warning the community that there will be heavy law enforcement this weekend as they look for impaired drivers from now until the New Year’s holiday.
TEXAS STATE
KETK / FOX51 News

Minor arrested after person dies of gunshot wound in Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) – A minor was arrested Monday morning as a murder suspect, according to Lufkin Police. Officials said the suspect was arrested after a gunshot victim, who was also a minor, was brought into a local ER around 1:45 a.m. and succumbed to his injuries. The suspect was taken into custody without incident […]
LUFKIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy