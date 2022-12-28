Read full article on original website
Huntersville is looking for time capsule submissions
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ahead of its 150th-anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is asking the public for time capsule submissions. Huntersville's Sesquicentennial Committee is creating a community time capsule in order to capture the town's history, traditions and culture. The goal of this community project is to celebrate the past and inspire future growth and prosperity.
NC parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte
When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
QC Happenings: How to ring in the New Year in the Charlotte area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Things are ramping up as the Queen City says goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023. Find cool and exciting ways to ring in the new year in Charlotte this weekend. Saturday, Dec. 31. Charlotte NYE in Uptown. Ring in the new year at Charlotte NYE,...
Community members frustrated after damage seen at Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery
MOUNT HOLLY, N.C. — Community members in Mount Holly are frustrated after tire marks were seen in the Hillcrest Gardens Cemetery. Photos shared by Madeline Urbanak on Facebook on Dec. 26 showed the damage, including deep tracks going in between headstones. Hillcrest Gardens provided WCNC Charlotte with the following...
Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
qcnews.com
North Charlotte Wendy’s goes up in smoke
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters worked to control an accidental fire at a Wendy’s in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Wendy’s in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.
Thousands of socks helping homeless people find comfort this winter
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A clean pair of socks can be taken for granted these days. As humble as they are, they are critical for warmth. For those who are homeless and outside a majority of the time, it's a need that sometimes goes unmet. That's where Boardroom Socks comes...
thecharlottepost.com
Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages
Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge
NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
WBTV
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
A Charlotte mom who lost her son to shooting organizing 2023 Mega Mommy March
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte has seen 109 homicides in 2022, as of December 29, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. That’s 12 more than this time last year. With only a couple of days left in the year, families who are left grieving are trying to prevent more...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Charlotte
Charlotte might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Charlotte.
thecharlotteweekly.com
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)
The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
A violent 24 hours in the Queen City, with 4 shootings in less than a day
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It was a violent 24 hours in the Queen City. Separate shootings have left some searching for answers. . Charlotte resident Alicia McKenzie detailed the events she said she heard from her home in a quiet neighborhood on Wednesday night. . “I did hear it, it was like...
WBTV
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours
The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
Family worried about missing east Charlotte teen
CHARLOTTE — Family members are concerned about the well-being of a missing east Charlotte teen. Laisha Gonzalez, 15, was last seen on Dec. 17 at her home on Albemarle Road, family members said. A police report was filed the next day. Laisha is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and...
WCNC
