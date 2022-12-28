ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntersville is looking for time capsule submissions

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Ahead of its 150th-anniversary celebration, the town of Huntersville is asking the public for time capsule submissions. Huntersville's Sesquicentennial Committee is creating a community time capsule in order to capture the town's history, traditions and culture. The goal of this community project is to celebrate the past and inspire future growth and prosperity.
Bella Rose

Most affordable places to live in surrounding areas of Charlotte

When it comes to finding a safe and affordable place to live, rent, or build a home in Charlotte North Carolina, and the surrounding areas, there are several great options with plenty of perks. Indian Trail, Concord, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Gastonia, Harrisburg, and other communities have much to offer in terms of affordability, safety, and quality of life.
Charlotte Fire Department prioritizes mental health

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Dozens of firefighters are killed each year in the line of duty, and thousands more are injured. But many suffer from invisible wounds like PTSD or mental health issues. To improve mental wellness, the Charlotte Fire Department has developed an internal behavioral health program to incorporate...
Meet Kannapolis PD's new K9 officer!

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — The Kannapolis Police Department is welcoming a new K9 unit to the squad. Kaiyo is a German Shepherd and his name means ocean. The police department said he will be working with officer West. They say he loves bully stick treats and zooming around his yard...
North Charlotte Wendy’s goes up in smoke

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Firefighters worked to control an accidental fire at a Wendy’s in north Charlotte Friday morning, according to the Charlotte Fire Department. Officials said around 30 firefighters responded to the blaze at the Wendy’s in the 9900 block of Northlake Centre Parkway.
Bottoms up: A toast to Black-owned beverages

Sipping Black Only creates community from spirits to water. Demetra Harris (left) and Brandi Neloms, founders of Sipping Black Only, pose at Seven Springs Farm and Vineyard in Norlina, N.C. – one of fewer than 10 Black-owned vineyards in the state. Supporting Black-owned businesses led Brandi Neloms and Demetra...
Traffic Alert: Temporary closure of the Catawba County Bridge

NEWTON, N.C. — The Catawba County Bridge will be temporarily closed for replacement, the N.C. Department of Transportation announced Friday. Officials said state contract crews plan to close a bridge on North Oliver’s Cross Road over Maiden Creek for several months starting next week. The road is set...
Charlotte apartment complex goes without running water for days

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After several days without running water, dozens of people in one Charlotte apartment complex have no way to bathe or handle other hygiene needs because of a water outage. Some families in this apartment complex are at their breaking point after going upwards of three days...
New Year's Eve events around Charlotte offer something for everyone

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte is getting ready to say goodbye to 2022. Dozens of restaurants and bars are hosting celebrations, including a free, family-friendly event in Uptown. At the Music Yard, organizers promise an extraordinary experience with a Great Gatsby-themed party that starts at 7 p.m. Saturday night. General...
North Charlotte shooting leaves 1 dead, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened early Thursday morning in north Charlotte. According to police, the incident happened near Jeff Adams Drive. Details are limited right now, but what we do now is police were called to the scene for a welfare check.
Mecklenburg County Restaurant Health Inspections (Dec. 23-29)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Dec. 23 to 29:. Violations include: Person in charge was not monitoring food holding temperatures, hand washing, food storage and date marking; person in charge was not able to answer questions regarding employee health symptoms or illnesses; employee didn’t wash hands properly; hand sinks in kitchen had items in the basins; raw eggs were stored over ready-to-eat food; and date marking was not used.
Police investigating 3 Charlotte area shootings in 12 hours

The bulk of cancellations Charlotte has experienced today were at the hands of Southwest Airlines, a sign of their continued struggle. These tigers want your Christmas tree, and you get something for free. Updated: 2 hours ago. Animals at Tiger World in North Carolina benefit each year from recycled Christmas...
