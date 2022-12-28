ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Police Standoff in Rockford

Sources are reporting a scene in Rockford. It happened around 5:30 am this morning at an address on Vernon. Initial reports said several officers had...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Another Shots Fired Incident In Rockford

Sources are reporting a shooting incident in Rockford. It happened earlier tonight in the area of State and Pierpont. Multiple shots were heard in the...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Reports of another shooting in Rockford

Sources are reporting a shooting incident. It happened overnight near Pepper and Modesto. Initial reports are...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe

Earlier tonight: Accident With Injuries near Roscoe. Sources are reporting an accident. It happened earlier this evening near 251 and Elevator. Injuries were being reported.
ROSCOE, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Couple Of Accidents On A Local Highway

Sources are reporting a couple of accidents. It happened today on I-90, near Cherry Valley. There have been multiple accidents that have been reported,. In...
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Traffic Alert on the East Side

Beginning Thursday, December 29, 2022, the City of Rockford will be. making hydrant repairs at 4646 Spring Brook Rd. Traffic will be open east bound...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two cats die in Rockford house fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Two cats lost their lives in a Rockford house fire on Thursday. Firefighters responded to a residence in the 800 block of Island Avenue around 5:50 p.m., according to the Rockford Fire Department. A resident of the home reportedly noticed smoke coming from a front room where she got home from […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Rockford tailor proposes upcycling challenge for used clothing

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Tad More Tailoring invites the Rockford community to join the no buy new year challenge. The goal is to not buy any new clothing, but focus on how you can alter or fix what you already have. “We want to reduce the textile waste and really...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Rayshawn Smith dies in prison

Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rayshawn Smith, the man who was sentenced to life in prison for killing his ex-girlfriend, Ashley Hardin, has died in prison. Rockford Rescue Mission holds Christmas banquet a …
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

RockfordScanner.com: Auto Accident On the East Side

Sources are reporting an automobile accident. In the neighborhood of 20th and Harrison. Initial reports are saying that there is an accident near this location.

