ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

McDivitt Law Firm providing free rides New Year’s Eve

By Ashley Eberhardt
KXRM
KXRM
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N3ilH_0jwAbjjs00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — McDivitt Law Firm will once again provide safe, free cab rides home on New Year’s Eve, with their Safe Ride Home Program.

Since 2007, the personal injury law firm said they have been committed to keeping our roads safe by providing over 19,000 safe rides home. Due to COVID-19 and an interest in mitigating the spread of the virus, the program was suspended in 2020.

“We’re trying to make the decision easy and accessible for someone who’s out drinking,” said attorney David McDivitt, COO of McDivitt Law Firm. “Please err on the side of caution. We will pay for your entire fare home. All you have to do is tell the driver it’s on McDivitt.”

If you’re heading out to celebrate the New Year, McDivitt encourages you to have a plan for how you’ll get home. If you do not have a designated driver, or cannot arrange to have someone pick you up, you do not have to get behind the wheel. When it comes to drinking and driving, you can never be too cautious, McDivitt said. Simply hail a cab and the law firm will pick up the bill.

Here’s how it works if you’ve indulged a bit too much on New Year’s Eve and can’t arrange a safe ride home:

  • Colorado Springs – call zTrip (formerly Yellow Cab) at 719-766-4567 and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt
    • You can also use the zTrip app to order a ride
    • When ordering a ride through the app, make sure you mark “Pay in Car” at the time of booking
  • Pueblo – call City Cab at 719-543-2525 and tell them your ride home is on McDivitt

Once you’re in the cab, simply tell the driver “It’s on McDivitt.” Rides are offered only to the customer’s home, not to a party or bar, McDivitt said.

“The professionals at McDivitt Law Firm work with clients who have been injured or lost loved ones in alcohol related crashes,” the law firm said in a press release. “McDivitt team members have seen firsthand the destructive nature of drinking and driving; you can never be too careful.”

McDivitt said that due to the high number of ride requests, rides cannot be guaranteed for everyone who calls; however, every attempt will be made to accommodate all requests. Drivers have the right to use their discretion when accepting fares. Patrons are reminded to tip their drivers accordingly.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KXRM

Pueblo Mall COVID-19 testing site to close Dec. 30

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The COVID-19 community testing site at the Pueblo Mall will close on Dec. 30, when the site’s lease expires. According to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE), demand for testing at community sites across the state has dropped consistently over the last several months and sites statewide are currently […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

10-cent bag fee effective Jan. 1, 2023

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The state of Colorado will mandate a ten-cent bag fee for each disposable paper and plastic bag used at check-out starting on Jan. 1, 2023. The fee will apply to single-use paper and disposable plastic bags provided to customers at the point of sale, according to the City of Colorado Springs. Bags […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

City of Colorado Springs: 2022 year in review

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — We’re rewinding back to the beginning of the year. Many people living in Colorado remember the beginning of 2022 as the year of fire. This in turn prompted concerns raised about evacuation plans in place. “The city embarked on a nationwide campaign called COS Ready,” said Ryan Trujillo, Chief of Staff for […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Think smart before getting behind the wheel on NYE

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — As you start planning where to celebrate New Year’s Eve, it is also smart to plan how you will be getting home when the night ends. “These are supposed to be celebrations, holidays, people taking vacation, making plans to celebrate this should be a joyous occasion,” said Regional Executive Director for Mothers […]
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up beginning New Year's Eve to crack down on drivers for lane violations, speeding, and suspected drivers under the influence when behind the wheel. Both agencies will be monitoring the roads for the following: DUI driversLane violationsSpeedingCareless/reckless driving Law The post Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cat Fest Colorado coming to Colorado Springs in 2023!

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — What’s better than Cat Fest? TWO cat fests! Cat Fest is coming to Colorado Springs for 2023! Cat Fest will be in Colorado Springs on Saturday, July 29 at the Colorado Springs Event Center located at 3960 Palmer Park Boulevard from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. According to Cat Fest Colorado, you […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

Massive fireworks show launching from Colorado 14er to celebrate new year

If you've been living in Colorado Springs for long, you're probably well-aware of the AdAmAn Club, best known for launching fireworks off of Pikes Peak as part of a New Year's Eve tradition. This year, the show is set to take place once again, with those in the Pikes Peak region urged to turn their eyes toward the 14,115-foot summit at the stroke of 9 PM on December 31st and again at midnight.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Toast to Veterans: A night out to benefit Mt. Carmel

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center will host a Monte Carlo-themed fundraiser in January featuring a silent auction, drinks, dancing, casino games, as well as hors d’oeuvres – all benefitting the Service Center. Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center is quickly becoming the leading support organization for veterans, military and their families in the […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Where to ring in the new year in Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — New Year’s Eve (NYE) is just around the corner and Colorado Springs has plenty to offer for the young and the old. For adults 21 and up, here are some local offerings for NYE entertainment: 503W’s Annual NYE Flannel Ball 503W is hosting its Annual NYE Flannel Ball with cohost Monkey Shoulder. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

CSP teaming with CSPD for NYE unsafe driving crackdown

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) is teaming up with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) for a holiday surge crackdown on bad driving choices in El Paso County. Beginning Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022, and going through the night into Sunday, Jan. 1, 2023, both agencies will have additional patrol officers […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Cañon City police search for suspects in Walmart theft

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is searching for two suspects in a theft from Walmart that occurred on Christmas Eve. According to CCPD the theft happened on Dec. 24, images show two suspects in a theft from a Walmart in Cañon City. If you have any information about the two […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Early Wednesday morning, Colorado Springs saw its 55th traffic fatality. This sets a new record for most fatal traffic accidents in the city. Around 2:15 Wednesday morning, crews were called to the 1500 block of North Nevada Avenue and found a car which collided into a tree. The male driver The post Neighbors speak out after 55th traffic fatality in Colorado Springs Wednesday morning appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

KXRM

19K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy