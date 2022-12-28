Read full article on original website
Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home
LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Luzerne Borough Thursday afternoon. The Luzerne Borough Fire Department Chief tells Eyewitness News a fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of Miller Street around 2:50 p.m. The one-story structure was classified as abandoned after […]
Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
wkok.com
Hunters Help Save Woman, Crews Then Find Two More
COAL TOWNSHIP – Some hunters in Northumberland County helped save one freezing woman, prompting an elaborate search for two more Monday morning. The News Item reports, around sunrise Monday, hunters found a woman who had walked away from a stranded off-road vehicle; she was seeking help and said there were two other women still out in the cold. The first woman was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for an evaluation.
Working in the warmer winter weather in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — Many of us may have thought it was an end to road work for 2022 as temperatures dipped into the single digits, but now that temps have risen above freezing, it's back to business for folks at Green Valley Landscaping. "We're back to work," said...
wkok.com
Shamokin Police Chief: Independence Street Fire Accidental
SHAMOKIN – A fire along East Independence Street in Shamokin last Wednesday has been ruled accidental. Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko says he wanted to clear rumors spreading throughout the city and social media that the fire was suspicious. He says it was not suspicious in anyway. He says the fire did not start in the kitchen area of the Original Italian Pizza Restaurant and in no way was caused by discarded cooking grease.
Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County
TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
WOLF
Woman dies from injuries sustained in house fire
MIFFLINBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A Union County woman was pronounced dead on Thursday from an inhalation injury suffered in a house fire three weeks prior. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, 73-year-old Sandra Bowes, of Mifflinburg, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday at 5:12 PM.
I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action
WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say calls came in around 8 p.m. Crews battled the flames at a home on Market Street in Ashland. Firefighters say the place was empty and was...
Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County
LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
local21news.com
Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
Montour County mobile home park water woes
COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
wkok.com
UPDATE: One Dead After Shooting in Geisinger Parking Lot
DANVILLE- One person is dead after a shooting in an employee parking lot of Geisinger in Danville Friday evening. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the shooting was first reported around 5 pm Friday in the employee lot off Red Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County. A motive is unknown at this time.
Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental
SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert
HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
GoFundMe set up to help homeless man and his dog, Ruby
There they were, Eli and his dog Ruby, emerging from behind a shed near Solomon Creek in the rear of McDonald’s on Sans Souci Parkway in
Fire damages veterinarian clinic in Lycoming County
LYCOMING COUNTY, Pa. — A fire damaged a veterinary clinic in Lycoming County Wednesday. The flames sparked earlier Wednesday evening at Wolf Run Veterinary Clinic in Muncy Township. We don't know what caused the fire but the clinic says that all staff and animals are accounted for in Lycoming...
WJAC TV
Coroner: Richland man dies after suffering cardiac event while clearing snow from vehicle
Cambria Co., PA (WJAC) — Cambria County Coroner Jeff Lees confirmed to 6 News that a 69-year-old Richland Township man died Sunday after suffering a cardiac event while clearing snow from a vehicle. Lees says the weather-related incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Christmas morning. Authorities say the man...
Worker dies after falling into machinery at Pa. business
An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
pahomepage.com
What's Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19
Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 -- here's what's sending kids to Midstate doctors' offices this week. What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 -- here's what's sending kids to Midstate doctors' offices this week. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department...
