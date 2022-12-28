ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shamokin, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBRE

Fire damages abandoned Luzerne County home

LUZERNE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire at a vacant home in Luzerne Borough Thursday afternoon. The Luzerne Borough Fire Department Chief tells Eyewitness News a fire broke out in a home in the 800 block of Miller Street around 2:50 p.m. The one-story structure was classified as abandoned after […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst causing problems at animal shelter

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Employees at Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA near Pine Grove are dealing with more than just caring for animals. Tandi Kashner says when she arrived for work Tuesday morning, she found a water pipe had frozen and burst in the cat and kitten house. "We had...
PINE GROVE, PA
wkok.com

Hunters Help Save Woman, Crews Then Find Two More

COAL TOWNSHIP – Some hunters in Northumberland County helped save one freezing woman, prompting an elaborate search for two more Monday morning. The News Item reports, around sunrise Monday, hunters found a woman who had walked away from a stranded off-road vehicle; she was seeking help and said there were two other women still out in the cold. The first woman was taken to Geisinger-Shamokin Area Community Hospital for an evaluation.
NORTHUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

Shamokin Police Chief: Independence Street Fire Accidental

SHAMOKIN – A fire along East Independence Street in Shamokin last Wednesday has been ruled accidental. Shamokin Police Chief Raymond Siko says he wanted to clear rumors spreading throughout the city and social media that the fire was suspicious. He says it was not suspicious in anyway. He says the fire did not start in the kitchen area of the Original Italian Pizza Restaurant and in no way was caused by discarded cooking grease.
SHAMOKIN, PA
Newswatch 16

Man steals jackets totaling $1,700 in Schuylkill County

TAMAQUA, Pa. — Police in Schuylkill County are looking for the person that allegedly stole around $1,700 worth of merchandise. Officials say a man took 10 Hart heated jackets from the Walmart in Rush Township earlier this month. The jackets cost around $174 each. Police say the man took...
TAMAQUA, PA
WOLF

Woman dies from injuries sustained in house fire

MIFFLINBURG, UNION CO, (WOLF) — A Union County woman was pronounced dead on Thursday from an inhalation injury suffered in a house fire three weeks prior. According to Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio, 73-year-old Sandra Bowes, of Mifflinburg, died at the Lehigh Valley Hospital on Thursday at 5:12 PM.
UNION COUNTY, PA
WBRE

I-Team coverage on cockroaches prompts borough action

WEST HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An update to an I-Team investigation into a cockroach-infested senior citizen apartment building in West Hazleton, is now prompting action by borough officials. Eyewitness News showed viewers the problems on Wednesday inside the West Hazleton Senior Apartments on West Monroe Avenue. Residents say they’re being inundated with cockroaches and […]
WEST HAZLETON, PA
Newswatch 16

Pipe burst disrupts business in Luzerne County

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Luzerne County will remain closed for the rest of the week. The Luzerne County Veterans Affairs Office and Magistrate Judge David Barilla's Office are expected to stay closed for the last few days of the year thanks to a burst pipe in the Forty Fort building.
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Restaurants close due to water damage from frozen pipes

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) – With his restaurant closed for the holiday, Greystone Public House General Manager Bill Collier was surprised to get an alert on his phone at 2:30 p.m. Monday. “I pulled up the cameras and I could see water running,” Collier told CBS 21 News’ Samantha...
HARRISBURG, PA
WBRE

Montour County mobile home park water woes

COOPER TOWNSHIP MONTOUR COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Residents of a Montour County mobile home park say they have had it with the ongoing water problems and reached out to the I-Team for help after they claim their concerns were not being addressed by property management. Eyewitness News spoke with residents who are frustrated, disgusted, and some […]
MONTOUR COUNTY, PA
wkok.com

UPDATE: One Dead After Shooting in Geisinger Parking Lot

DANVILLE- One person is dead after a shooting in an employee parking lot of Geisinger in Danville Friday evening. Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn says the shooting was first reported around 5 pm Friday in the employee lot off Red Lane in Mahoning Township, Montour County. A motive is unknown at this time.
DANVILLE, PA
Newswatch 16

Pizza shop fire in Shamokin ruled accidental

SHAMOKIN, Pa. — Investigators say last week's fire at a pizza shop in Shamokin was an accident. According to the city fire inspector, something caught fire outside the Original Italian Pizza on East Independence Street last week. The flames quickly spread, damaging the restaurant and a cigar shop. Dozens...
SHAMOKIN, PA
FOX 43

Pa. DEP issues Code Orange air pollution alert

HARRISBURG, Pa. — The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day on Thursday for the Susquehanna Valley, which includes Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon and York Counties. The announcement comes as southcentral Pennsylvania continues to struggle with air quality and pollution, particularly from fine...
YORK COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Worker dies after falling into machinery at Pa. business

An employee at Hanover Foods in York County died after falling into machinery overnight, the York County Coroner’s Office said Tuesday. Witnesses told investigators that the employee was first seen inside a bean hopper at 2:40 a.m., at the Penn Township facility, the coroner’s office said. At that point, the other employees did not know how long it had been since the man had fallen into the machinery.
YORK COUNTY, PA
pahomepage.com

What's Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19

Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 -- here's what's sending kids to Midstate doctors' offices this week. What’s Going Around: Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 Flu, strep throat, COVID-19 -- here's what's sending kids to Midstate doctors' offices this week. Lycoming Regional Police Department to begin enforcement …. Lycoming Regional Police Department...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Newswatch 16

Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
15K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

Wilkes-Barre local news

 https://www.wnep.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy