Los Angeles, CA

Centre Daily

Steph Curry Reacts to Draymond Green’s Incredible Defense vs. Jazz

The Golden State Warriors came away with their third-straight win on Wednesday night, defeating the Utah Jazz behind some incredible defense from Draymond Green, particularly down the stretch. Without Steph Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson, Green was one of the lone veterans out there for the Warriors, and he...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
FOX Sports

Doncic has another triple-double, Mavs beat Rockets 129-114

DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic followed his 60-point triple-double two nights earlier with 35 points in his NBA-best eighth triple-double of the season, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Houston Rockets 129-114 on Thursday night. Doncic, who recorded the NBA’s first game with 60 points and 21 rebounds to...
DALLAS, TX
chatsports.com

NBA GAMETHREAD: L.A. Lakers (14-20) @ Miami HEAT (17-17)

This is our GAMETHREAD: Chat live about the game here!. The Miami Heat (17-17) host the Los Angeles Lakers (14-20) at the FTX Arena on Wednesday night. Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler return for the Heat, while Kyle Lowry is out for personal reasons. Anthony Davis is out for the Lakers, but LeBron James is available.
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Blazers hope Damian Lillard puts on homecoming show vs. Warriors

The NBA's best home team will encounter one of its winningest road clubs Friday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Portland Trail Blazers in San Francisco. This edition of the twice-a-year Damian Lillard homecoming occurs as his Trail Blazers have lost some of their road magic. Portland has lost three in a row on the road, but at 10-10 remains one of only three teams in the NBA with double-digit road wins through Thursday.
PORTLAND, OR

