Whoopi Goldberg renews controversial comments on Holocaust during Hanukkah
As Hanukkah celebrations continued across the globe, Whoopi Goldberg reiterated her beliefs about Jewish people and the Holocaust, once again claiming that it did not have to do with race.
Holocaust survivor hits back after Whoopi Goldberg again plays down racial motive of Nazi genocide
A Holocaust survivor has lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg after she doubled down on her controversial views about the Holocaust not being about race which she made earlier this year.“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’,” said Ms Goldberg in an interview with The Times.Ms Goldberg, who was promoting her new movie Till added that” “It wasn’t originally” about race saying that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective”.When she was pressed...
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes, says she believes 'Holocaust was about race' after reigniting controversy
Whoopi Goldberg clarified her remarks about race and the Holocaust, issuing an apology on Tuesday for reigniting the controversy in a recent interview. Goldberg was suspended fromThe View earlier this year when she declared the Holocaust was "not about race," but about "white supremacy" and "man's inhumanity to man." The Oscar winner captured headlines over the weekend as she seemingly tripled down on her stance speaking with The Sunday Times. However, Goldberg insists that's not what she meant.
‘Black People Are The Real Jews’
Black Hebrew Israelites are getting the attention that they didn’t when they spent decades screaming antisemitic and racist slurs in urban centers, killed four people in two separate attacks in New York and New Jersey (one that took place on Chanukah) and provoked the Covington Catholic incident. That last...
A Kanye West fan forum responded to his antisemitism with a deluge of Holocaust education
A heartening response to his horrifying interviews.
Whoopi Goldberg Clarifies Seeming Double-Down on Controversial Holocaust Stance: 'I'm Still Learning a Lot'
Eleven months after a two-week suspension, The View co-host said in a statement to PEOPLE: "I always stood with the Jewish people and always will. My support for them has not wavered and never will" Whoopi Goldberg is revisiting — and reinforcing — her controversial comments on the Holocaust. The longtime co-host of The View, 67, told The Sunday Times this weekend that she doesn't understand why her January remarks that the Holocaust was not "about race" caused such an uproar, even insisting that Jewish people are also split over whether they're...
In An Interview With The Sunday Times On Being Canceled, Whoopi Goldberg Re-Canceled Herself
"It was never my intention to appear as if I was doubling down on hurtful comments," she said after another quote went viral.
Whoopi Goldberg apologizes again after reiterating false claim that Holocaust "wasn't originally" about race
Whoopi Goldberg has once again apologized for her false claims about the Holocaust after The Sunday Times of London published an interview with the actor on Saturday. During that interview, Goldberg, co-host of ABC's "The View," reiterated a statement made at the beginning of the year that the massacre of more than 6 million Jewish people "wasn't originally" about race.
Whoopi Goldberg Doubles Down on Holocaust Views in New Interview
Whoopi Goldberg is ending 2022 by once again invoking her controversial views that have widely been considered antisemitic -- openly wondering what she said that was so bad. The famous cohost of "The View" chatted with The Times, where her so-called "cancelation" was brought up ... and it got Whoopi on a new mini-rant about the Jewish people and whether they're a race or not -- something that got her in trouble earlier this year.
'The View' Fans Demand ABC Fires 'Raging Antisemite' Whoopi Goldberg After Latest Slur On Jewish People
Enough is enough!Tons of upset social media users are insisting Whoopi Goldberg get axed from her 15-year panelist position on The View after she rehashed her controversial beliefs on the Holocaust and offended many Jewish people."Anyone else think it's time for The View to fire Whoopi Goldberg once and for all?" one Twitter user asked after a recent interview of the 67-year-old was published on Saturday, December 24."Dear @theviewabc, how many times does @whoopigoldberg get a pass for her ignorant musings on Jews and the Holocaust? Asking for everybody whom isn’t a raging anti-Semite. Thanks a bunch, ladies.🤡🤮," another individual...
