A Holocaust survivor has lashed out at Whoopi Goldberg after she doubled down on her controversial views about the Holocaust not being about race which she made earlier this year.“My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race. So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race’,” said Ms Goldberg in an interview with The Times.Ms Goldberg, who was promoting her new movie Till added that” “It wasn’t originally” about race saying that the Nazis also killed people they believed to be “mentally defective”.When she was pressed...

4 DAYS AGO