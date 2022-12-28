ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poplarville, MS

Update: Man found dead in Poplarville was trying to get to his family

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago
A 57-year-old homeless man, who died from cold weather exposure Christmas day, was trying to travel from Louisiana to Tennessee to get to family members, officials said.

Charles Wilson Ligon Jr. was found dead by hunters in Pearl River County Monday. Ligon was dressed in a light jacket and had money and a cellphone, the Associated Press reported.

“We were able to notify next of kin, and it was evident that the family was trying to work with him to get him back to Tennessee. But he didn’t have the means of getting a bus ticket or getting money wired to him,” Pearl River County Coroner Derek Turnage said. “He didn’t have a current ID, which was the reason why he could not get those things done. The family was struggling to get him there.”

Ligon left Slidell, Louisiana, in mid-December without a vehicle and was living in the woods during the time of his death, Turnage said.

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

