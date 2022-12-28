LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense. Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.

