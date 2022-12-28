Read full article on original website
Caprock Classic: Team competes after 22 hour bus ride, cancelled flights
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More than 100 high school basketball teams from around the world traveled to Lubbock for the 63rd annual Caprock Classic Tournament. Over the past six decades the Caprock Classic basketball tournament has grown to be the largest in the world. Tournament director Gary Johnson says it...
Lubbock realtor explains why homes cost more in 2022
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock realtor says if you bought a home this year, chances are you paid more for it. The Lindsey Bartley Team at Taylor Reid Realty sold 300 homes in 2022 - which is 50 less than the team did last year. The owner, Lindsey Bartley, says overall it was still a good year for the team.
New bill would rename part of FM40 to honor Maines Brothers Band
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock County Commissioners have approved renaming a portion of FM40 to honor The Maines Brothers Band. They want to use the two-mile stretch on either side of Acuff to honor the family’s decades of music. “I think it’s going to be a great, fitting monument,”...
Texas Tech faithful fans battling travel fiasco to make the Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The collapse of the Southwest Airlines flight schedule has affected thousands of travelers, including Red Raider fans who were trying to make it to the bowl game. Texas Tech freshman Carter Dixon says, “My family decided to take a trip to New York, so when we...
Tyler Shough battles food poisoning, turns in MVP performance in Texas Bowl
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Red Raiders are back home and celebrating after their win over The Rebels on Wednesday night, despite an illness and an SEC defense. Tech quarterback and MVP of the Texas Bowl, Tyler Shough, said he and a couple of other players and coaches suffered from food poisoning the night before. So, after a night of no sleep, getting very sick every hour, he says the athletic trainers filled Shough up on fluids and treated his symptoms. You couldn’t tell though, just like Michael Jordan’s “flu game” in the ‘97 NBA Finals.
Lady Raiders open Big 12 play Saturday vs. No. 15 Iowa State
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Riding an 11-game winning streaking and boasting the best record in the Big 12 (12-1), the Texas Tech Lady Raiders welcome No. 15 Iowa State Saturday for the Big 12 opener. Tip-off from United Supermarkets Arena is set for 2 p.m. Looking for a 12th...
Warm and gusty through the weekend
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - While Saturday morning will be chilly, gusty winds will bring some spring-like weather for the last Saturday in 2022. Those windy, but warm south to southwest winds will return to the South Plains Saturday, pushing highs to the upper 60s and low 70s Saturday afternoon. Winds will remain gusty from the southwest into the midnight hour at 15-20 mph.
One seriously injured in south Lubbock crash
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Emergency crews are responding to a two-vehicle crash in South Lubbock that has left one person seriously injured. Just after 1 p.m., officers responded to a crash with injuries near 83rd and Indiana Ave. Indiana Ave. will be closed for northbound traffic from the 8300 block...
4 injured in crash at Quaker & South Loop
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Quaker Avenue will be closed to southbound traffic from 67th Street to South Loop 289 while police work the scene of a crash. Police say four people have suffered minor injuries. We’ll continue to update this story as more details are released.
Tech defensive lineman named Honorary Mayor
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Mayor Tray Payne recognized a Red Raider’s achievements off the field today. Tony Bradford, Junior, a defensive lineman for Texas Tech, was named Honorary Mayor for the day. In a social media post about the official commendation, Mayor Payne noted that Bradford is only...
New Year’s South Plains Weekend Forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Spring-like weather pattern will continue through New Year’s. While there will be some wind relief, there also will be more wind. Temperatures will remain above average for the time of year. The light wind and mostly cloudy sky this morning will give way to...
Texas Tech beats Ole Miss 42-25 in Texas Bowl
HOUSTON, TX (KCBD) - Texas Tech beat Ole Miss 42-25 in the TaxAct Texas Bowl on Wednesday night, meeting for the fourth time in program history. Starting Quarterback Tyler Shough passed for 242 yards and one touchdown. Shough carried the ball 25 times for 111 yards and two touchdowns. Jerand...
Texas Tech, Head Coach Joey McGuire agree to $26.6M new six-year contract
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) -Texas Tech Athletics:. Texas Tech and head football coach Joey McGuire have agreed on a new six-year contract that will raise his annual compensation and keep him in charge of the Red Raiders through the 2028 season. Under the terms of the six-year, $26.6 million agreement,...
Joey McGuire, Dimitri Moore say racial slur accusations at Texas Bowl game are false
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire and senior linebacker Dimitri Moore both released statements Thursday after Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin accused Moore of spitting on one of his players and possibly using a racial slur during the TaxAct Texas Bowl game. “We are disappointed an...
Lubbock woman recreates Christmas tree memorial honoring ‘difference makers’
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock woman is once again honoring lost loved ones, or who she calls ‘difference makers,’ with a Christmas tree memorial. Last year, Missy Hall ended up with 70 Christmas trees in her front yard, each with a plaque honoring a loved one or friend who has died. Her friend Susan Gillispie says while the memorial looks different this year, the meaning has remained the same.
3 injured in 4 vehicle crash in front of Olive Garden
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The southbound lanes of Slide Road in front of Olive Garden have been closed as LFR and LPD respond to a four-vehicle crash that resulted in three injuries. LPD received the call at 3:41 p.m. LPD reports minor injuries were sustained. Motorists should find alternate routes...
A dusty Spring-like forecast
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Strong winds will bring to the South Plains today an elevated wildfire danger, making this a NO BURN DAY, but also blowing dust, which may result in areas of low visibility. Under a mostly cloudy sky, winds at times will increase to about 25 to 35...
Amarillo sees increase in gang violence
AMARILLO, Texas (KCBD) - While Lubbock has seen an increase in the rate of violent juvenile crime, it would appear Amarillo is facing the same problem. Crime analysts have published a report on the increase of gun violence and juvenile gang activity. One in five gun crimes is traced back to street gangs, and Amarillo police are tracking as many as 80 different groups.
2 injured in crash on 19th Street
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two people have been injured in a single-vehicle crash on 19th Street and Salem Avenue. LPD received the call at 1:49 p.m. Responders have closed all but one of the westbound lanes. LPD reports that the occupants sustained moderate and minor injuries.
Lubbock man who gave free haircuts to homeless dies at 42
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - John Romo founded Haircuts & Hope in 2016. His mission was to give back to those in need the best way he knew how, by cutting hair. After six years of giving back, he died on Christmas Eve. “I plan on making this a life-long goal,”...
