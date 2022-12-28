Read full article on original website
5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News
Want an SUV that's capable of driving in snow with absolute ease? U.S. News recently released its picks for the best SUVs for driving in snow. Find out what they are here. The post 5 Best SUVs for Driving In the Snow According to U.S. News appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
More Cars on the Road Have a Rolled Back Odometer. Here’s Why That Matters
Getty ImagesAs many as one in 153 cars on U.S. roads may have rolled-back mileage, despite automakers switching to more secure digital odometers.
Crazy Man Turbocharges Harley-Davidson Road King
Bolting a turbocharger up to a Harley-Davidson Road King might sound mundane or absolutely insane, depending on what you know about motorcycles. For those who are only familiar with cars, a simple turbo upgrade is something which provides a little bit more get-up-and-go but doesn’t absolutely transform a vehicle. However, on a motorcycle it can add quite the altering dimension of performance. That’s why it’s entertaining to see Bikes and Beards do just such a thing.
MotorAuthority
2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG G 63 spy shots and video
The original Mercedes-Benz G-Class stuck around for four decades and was given multiple updates over the years to keep it fresh. After redesigning it for the 2019 model year, it looks like the automaker will at least give the current version periodic updates in similar fashion to its predecessor. We've...
3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study
Toyota makes some of the best SUVs on the market. These three models should last for over 225K miles. The post 3 Toyota SUVs That Should Last Over 225,000 Miles According to a New Study appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
3 Reasons the Subaru Baja Should Return
The Subaru Baja used to be Subaru's small truck. Is it time to bring it back? The post 3 Reasons the Subaru Baja Should Return appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Must-Know Facts About The Porsche 911 Turbo S
With each passing generation of the 911, Porsche pushes the boundaries and improves on what's already one of the most refined cars in the automotive world. With the current generation of the 911 — the 992 — Porsche has yet again outdone itself, adding on all the good things about previous 911 generations. The new 911 Turbo S of the 992 generation — introduced in March 2020 — is no exception and ticks all the right boxes with its performance and design. It may not be the most revolutionary 911 so far, but it definitely lives up to the 911 name. Here are 10 facts about the new 911 Turbo S that you must know.
Top Speed
10 Things We Just Learned About The Mazda RX-7
The Mazda RX-7 is perhaps one of the most influential cars to come out of Japan in the past 50 years. A popular choice for tuners, and for racing teams, the RX-7 and its Wankel Rotary engine have cemented their legacy as arguably being Mazda's most popular and innovative cars in its decades-long history. Starting with the first generation Savanna RX-7s, the 2-door coupe has constantly pushed boundaries and has now become synonymous with the Japanese Domestic Market or JDM scene. But what makes this car so special and unique? Here are 10 things we just learned about Mazda's RX-7.
2023 Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class SUV
With our recent trip to South Carolina to test drive of the updated BMW X7 still fresh in mind, we found it rather serendipitous that a Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class would land in our driveway. With keys to a GLS 450 in hand, we were eager to see how the Merc SUV would stack up. Comparing the two German powerhouses is not as straightforward as you'd think; both are big, three-row SUVs with six-figure price tags, acres of leather, and plenty of tech. However, the Mercedes starts on the back foot as BMW has just refreshed the X7 for 2023. Mercedes is sure to respond, but keep that in mind as we take you through our time with the GLS.
Top Speed
Everything We Know About The New Porsche 911 ST
Regardless of the generation, the Porsche 911 has always had plenty of versions. Whether it’s body style, engine-transmission combination, or the general purpose of the vehicle, there has always been a 911 for everyone. The current, 992 generation is no exception as it is, currently, offered in 24 different guises. We recently saw the introduction of the Porsche 911 Carrera T, which is the lightest, road-going 992 you can get. Now, another old designation from the 911’s rich heritage makes a comeback. The Porsche 992 Carrera ST was recently spotted testing on the Nurburgring. We know it’s coming at the end of 2022, and here’s everything we know about it.
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer
The 2015 Infiniti Q50 is a powerful and fun used luxury car. But if you aren't interested in performance, look elsewhere. The post The 2015 Infiniti Q50 Is a Good Used Luxury Car for 1 Type of Buyer appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops
Watch A 102k-Mile Ferrari 812 Superfast Shoot Down The Autobahn At 218 MPH
There’s a common belief that supercars are garage queens, barely seeing more than a few thousand miles a year. While that may be true for some of them, it’s not the case for all, and an example of that is this Ferrari 812 Superfast being reviewed by AutoTopNL, which has a whopping 165,080 km (102,576 miles) on it.
The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000
The ultra-expensive, super rare Tango T600 EV is a vehicle that automaker Commuter Cars believes is the "world's safest car." The post The ‘World’s Safest Car’ Is the Size of a Motorcycle and Costs $300,000 appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
What Happened to Cheap Trucks?
The average transaction price of a new truck is over $60,000. What the heck happened? The post What Happened to Cheap Trucks? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Cheapest New Subaru Car Is Most Affordable AWD Vehicle — Great for Snow!
Not only is the Impreza the most affordable new model in the Subaru lineup, but it’s also the cheapest all-wheel drive vehicle available. The post Cheapest New Subaru Car Is Most Affordable AWD Vehicle — Great for Snow! appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last?
On lists for being one of the most reliable cars, the Lexus ES 350 has cemented its place among the likes of the Honda Civic and Toyota Tacoma. The post How Many Miles Can a Lexus ES 350 Last? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Everything You Need to Know About Avoiding Car Depreciation
Car depreciation is vital when you know you are going to sell years down the road. Here is everything you need to know about avoiding car depreciation. The post Everything You Need to Know About Avoiding Car Depreciation appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space
Luxury SUVs are a popular option for drivers, but which offer maximum cargo space? Read on to find out. The post 5 Luxury SUVs With the Most Cargo Space appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Truth About Cars
QOTD: At the Car Wash
I went to wash a test car today, and I thought I'd timed it so there'd be no line, since it's warming up here after a deep freeze and a lot of people want to get the salt off their rides. No such luck -- I sat in line for...
What Is a “Brodozer” Truck?
What's a "brodozer" truck? These show trucks can be $100,000 rolling art projects. The post What Is a “Brodozer” Truck? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
