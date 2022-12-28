With each passing generation of the 911, Porsche pushes the boundaries and improves on what's already one of the most refined cars in the automotive world. With the current generation of the 911 — the 992 — Porsche has yet again outdone itself, adding on all the good things about previous 911 generations. The new 911 Turbo S of the 992 generation — introduced in March 2020 — is no exception and ticks all the right boxes with its performance and design. It may not be the most revolutionary 911 so far, but it definitely lives up to the 911 name. Here are 10 facts about the new 911 Turbo S that you must know.

1 DAY AGO