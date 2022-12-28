Read full article on original website
Kim Brailey
2d ago
Pretty stupid this administration can't block the border and provide funds to stop drugs flowing across the border. But we can do the same for 10 other countries.
norfolkneradio.com
Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest
OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
KETV.com
Nebraska health officials expand alert for salmonella caused by alfalfa sprouts
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. — A health alert surrounding raw alfalfa sprouts expanded Friday. At least 16 people are now infected in a salmonella outbreak, with a Nebraska company at the center of the investigation. On Friday, Fremont-based Sunsprout Enterprises announced it is voluntarily recalling four lots of the sprouts...
KETV.com
'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project
PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
Corydon Times-Republican
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
KETV.com
DEA Omaha Division seizes almost five million lethal doses of fentanyl in 2022
Drug Enforcement Administration officials in Omaha say 2022 saw enough fentanyl seized nationally to kill every American. The Omaha Field Division of the DEA says it took nearly 4.7 million lethal doses off the streets over the last 12 months, and that is just in the five states it covers.
KETV.com
Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania
MOSCOW, Idaho — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small...
Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license
A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Recall impacts stores in Kansas, Nebraska, and Iowa
A Nebraska company is recalling alfalfa sprouts sold in three states after 15 cases of salmonella were linked to the food.
Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother
Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
KETV.com
Omaha man spends nearly two weeks trying to reunite his family in Hawaii
OMAHA, Neb. — An airline atrocity lasted nearly two weeks for an Omaha man. Monte Foreman-Powell is finally on his way to Hawaii to move with his husband — 11 days too late. It took three airlines, seven cancellations and nine rebookings to make it happen. Foreman-Powell was...
thereader.com
How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem
Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
WOWT
Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint
The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
KETV.com
Pothole patrol: How the city of Omaha is preparing to fix, fill crumbling roads
OMAHA, Neb. — The seasons are changing at the city of Omaha's public works department—from the holidays to potholes. Three factors started driving new potholes into the ground after the winter storm last weekend: moisture, warmth, and freezing temperatures. "We've got all the ingredients right now to make...
KETV.com
Omaha officials, Heartland Family Service find permanent housing for more Legacy Crossing families
OMAHA, Neb. — Omaha city officials and Heartland Family Service have found permanent housing for 21 families who used to live at Legacy Crossing. Inspectors shut down all 17 buildings last week because of unlivable conditions. People were forced to move out, but have until the end of December...
Wapello County Woman arrested in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 32-year-old Siearre J. Ahea Smith of Agency, Iowa, on six counts of driving while barred. Deputies transported her to the Montgomery County Jail and held her on a $2,000 bond.
klkntv.com
Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
doniphanherald.com
Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska
It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
KETV.com
'Tripledemic' expected to worsen at the beginning of 2023
OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors across the country, as well as here in Omaha, are predicting a spike of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus at the start of 2023. The 'tripledemic' consists of the aforementioned viruses. Although doctors have seen a decline in the three viruses over the past week, they expect numbers to climb again after the holidays.
Man Sentenced to Death in 2003 for Rape in Louisiana
image of a court housePhoto bytaken by Dee F. Cee (content contributor) On May 3, 1964 thirty three year old Ronald Lee Wolfe was the last man to be put to death in the United States for the crime of rape (https://dbpedia.org/page/Ronald_Wolfe_(rapist). He was convicted of raping an eight year old girl in 1959 and was sentenced to die in the gas chambers of Missouri.
KETV.com
Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down Interstate 880 on Friday for investigation
POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY, Iowa — The Pottawattamie County Sheriff's Office shut down part of Interstate 880 near Interstate 80 Friday morning to investigate a potentially armed and dangerous man. Deputies received the call from Dakota County, Iowa, around 2 a.m. on Friday to be on the lookout, according to authorities.
