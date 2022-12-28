ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas County, NE

Comments / 1

Kim Brailey
2d ago

Pretty stupid this administration can't block the border and provide funds to stop drugs flowing across the border. But we can do the same for 10 other countries.

norfolkneradio.com

Fentanyl being seized in record numbers in the Midwest

OMAHA - Nearly 4.7 million lethal doses of fentanyl have been seized by the Drug Enforcement Administration’s Omaha Division in its five-state area this year, a significant increase from last year. Public Information Officer Emily Murray says there’s no city or town that’s immune from seeing fentanyl in its...
OMAHA, NE
KETV.com

'Potential for a lawsuit': State leaders clash over $567M canal project

PERKINS COUNTY, Neb. — The fight for water between Nebraska and Colorado is also dividing state leaders. The Perkins County Canal Project would divert water from the South Platte River into Nebraska as Colorado continues to grow and desire more water. Engineers published their evaluation of the project. "Colorado...
NEBRASKA STATE
Corydon Times-Republican

The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime

The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
DES MOINES, IA
KETV.com

Suspect in University of Idaho murders arrested in Pennsylvania

MOSCOW, Idaho — Authorities in Pennsylvania arrested a suspect in the killings of four University of Idaho students who were found stabbed to death in their beds more than a month ago, local Police Chief James Fry said Friday. The killings initially mystified law enforcement and shook the small...
MOSCOW, ID
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license

A 63-year-old Iowa nurse convicted of stealing a patient’s painkillers has agreed to surrender her nursing license. According to court records and documents from the Iowa Board of Nursing, Anita Hoyt of Rockwell City was criminally charged earlier this year with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a prescription drug, theft, and […] The post Iowa home-care nurse who stole patient’s painkillers surrenders her license appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
ROCKWELL CITY, IA
Oxygen

Remains Found Near Kansas Barn Confirmed As Missing Nebraska Mother

Cari Allen disappeared from her Omaha residence on the night of Nov. 19, two weeks after ending her relationship with Aldrick Scott. Scott was arrested in Belize earlier this month on kidnapping charges and extradited. The remains of a missing Nebraska woman have been identified more than a month after...
OMAHA, NE
thereader.com

How Nebraska Officials Are Trying to Solve the Plastic Problem

Our awesome email newsletter briefing tells you everything you need to know about what’s going on in Omaha. Delivered to your inbox every day at 11:00am. Reduce, reuse, recycle. Everyone recognizes the phrase, but the emphasis is commonly misplaced on the “recycle” part when the first two may be more important, at least when it comes to plastic. According to a 2022 article by The Atlantic, a mere 5% of plastic is actually recycled, meaning the vast majority is dumped in landfills along with other garbage.
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Omaha woman wants further investigation into Club Carwash complaint

The family of Jerica Schuman memorialized their daughter Wednesday night at the scene of the accident that took her life. OPPD's newest piece of equipment rolled into town Wednesday night. Emily's Wednesday night forecast. Updated: 18 hours ago. Rain changes to show Thursday with an overall mild stretch into the...
OMAHA, NE
klkntv.com

Kidnapped Utah child found in Nebraska; man arrested

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Grand Island Police Department says a suspicious vehicle led officers to a kidnapped child early Wednesday morning. This happened at the Git N Split next to Central Community College just before 2 a.m. Police say they found Tadashi Kojima sitting with a 13-year-old boy...
LINCOLN, NE
doniphanherald.com

Granddaughter seeks to save story of Japanese-American settlement in western Nebraska

It is no small task to preserve a people’s legacy. It involves collecting even the smallest personal stories – a grandfather and his neighbors digging out a basement by hand, a couple’s hasty marriage at a seaport — and placing them within the broad scope of history. It involves years of research, collecting artifacts and building relationships. Most of all, it involves a sincere belief in the ability of the past to inform the present.
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

'Tripledemic' expected to worsen at the beginning of 2023

OMAHA, Neb. — Doctors across the country, as well as here in Omaha, are predicting a spike of influenza, COVID-19 and respiratory syncytial virus at the start of 2023. The 'tripledemic' consists of the aforementioned viruses. Although doctors have seen a decline in the three viruses over the past week, they expect numbers to climb again after the holidays.
OMAHA, NE
Dee F. Cee

Man Sentenced to Death in 2003 for Rape in Louisiana

image of a court housePhoto bytaken by Dee F. Cee (content contributor) On May 3, 1964 thirty three year old Ronald Lee Wolfe was the last man to be put to death in the United States for the crime of rape (https://dbpedia.org/page/Ronald_Wolfe_(rapist). He was convicted of raping an eight year old girl in 1959 and was sentenced to die in the gas chambers of Missouri.
LOUISIANA STATE

