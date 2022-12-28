Read full article on original website
Nebraska Football gets predictions for CB Ethan NationThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football announces Bob Wager as tight ends\special teams coachThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Cafeteria Worker Yells at Seward H.S. Student after Throwing His Lunch in the Trash Can, then a Church Steps Up to HelpZack LoveSeward, NE
Nebraska Football: Garrett Nelson declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
NE Lottery
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ These Nebraska lotteries were drawn Thursday:. (Red Balls: eight, fifteen; White Balls: five, twenty-five) (seven, nine, eleven, twenty-three, thirty-two; Lucky Ball: twelve) Mega Millions. Estimated jackpot: 640,000,000. Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio.
Time, TV and a scouting report for Iowa vs. Nebraska
Iowa (8-4, 0-1) C – Filip Rebraca 6-9 Sr. 14.0. Iowa Scouting Report: The Hawkeyes come to Lincoln at 8-4 and Iowa was one of the nation’s hottest teams at the start of the year. However, Fran McCaffery’s club is coming off a 93-82 loss to Eastern Illinois before the break.
Amie Just: With this defense, Nebraska could make Big Ten season interesting
That was a whupping. A good, old-fashioned, Big Ten butt-kicking. Feeling refreshed off the holiday break, Nebraska didn’t mess around Thursday when Iowa came to town. Unlike the last four editions of the Corn Classic, the Huskers demoralized the Hawkeyes and then some. A 20-point lead in the first...
Nebraska uses dominant first-half stretch to roll past Iowa 66-50
The Nebraska men’s basketball team earned its first conference win Thursday night with an impressive 66-50 win over Iowa at Pinnacle Bank Arena. In a rollercoaster of a first half, Nebraska led its border rival by 12 at the break — 38-26. Juwan Gary banked in a three-pointer in the final seconds to put Nebraska back ahead by double-digits and the Alabama transfer put together a dominant second half. Gary finished the night with a team-leading 14 points — nine of which came in the second half — and also reeled in nine rebounds.
Ep. 69 The Showdown: Will the Huskers play in a bowl game in 2023?
In the final episode of 2022, Sam McKewon and Amie Just predict whether Matt Rhule will coach the Huskers to a bowl game in his first season running the football program and discuss the impact of the transfer portal on the volleyball and football teams. Plus the duo reacts to the women's hoops game against Michigan and share their biggest memories from the year in Nebraska Athletics.
Nebraska women fall to No. 14 Michigan after losing Allison Weidner for season
Michigan stormed out to an 18-point lead in the opening 12 minutes of the game and then held off a valiant comeback by Nebraska in the Wolverines’ 76-59 win on Wednesday at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Former Husker Leigha Brown scored a team-high 20 points for No. 14 Michigan on...
Merritt Beason's 'crazy' 9-day stint in the portal ends in Nebraska commitment
Entering the NCAA transfer portal can be flattering, especially for top-tier college volleyball players who attract plenty of attention. It can also be exhausting, according to Merritt Beason, a Florida transfer and the newest member of the Nebraska volleyball team. The 6-foot-3 right-side hitter/outside hitter committed to Nebraska last week, ending a frantic two-week stretch in the portal after the Gators' season ended on Dec. 9.
Texas high school coach Bob Wager confirms he is joining Nebraska's staff
Nebraska’s new tight ends assistant comes from the Texas high school coaching ranks. Bob Wager, rumored for weeks to be a part of NU’s staff, on Friday told multiple outlets in Texas, including the Dallas Morning News, that he was leaving his 17-year post at Arlington (Texas) Martin High School to join coach Matt Rhule’s staff.
Faith in action: Why four-star lineman Riley Van Poppel stuck with Nebraska
When Riley Van Poppel flips on the first College Football Playoff game Saturday afternoon, he’ll see two teams he could have signed with this month. Michigan and TCU were almost too obvious as choices when the four-star defensive lineman from the Fort Worth, Texas, metro area took up his recruiting process in earnest last spring. One was the Big Ten champion coming off its first CFP appearance. The other, right down the road, was built on local talent like Van Poppel.
Gov. Pete Ricketts: Together, we've grown Nebraska
Last week, we celebrated the arrival of Nebraska’s 2022 Silver Shovel. This prestigious national award recognizes states that have successfully attracted major economic development projects. And it’s no coincidence that three out of the four Silver Shovels Nebraska has ever received came in the last four years alone.
Alfalfa sprout recall tied to salmonella outbreak expanded
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska company on Friday expanded a recall of alfalfa sprouts after more than a dozen cases of salmonella were linked to the food. SunSprouts Enterprises doubled its recall that was first announced Thursday, Nebraska health officials said. The 1,406 pounds (638 kilograms) of raw sprouts were distributed in 4-ounce and 2.5-pound (113-gram and 1.13-kilogram) packages to food service and grocery customers in the Midwest between late November and mid-December.
Nebraska's Allison Weidner suffers season-ending knee injury
Nebraska women’s basketball player Allison Weidner will miss the rest of the season with a knee injury. Coach Amy Williams made that announcement on the Huskers Radio Network just before Nebraska’s game Wednesday night against Michigan. Weidner had started each of Nebraska’s 13 games. She ranked fourth in...
Snowmobile employed to deliver penicillin to sick child in Sandhills
LINCOLN — With snow drifts blocking local highways, residents of the Sandhills village of Cody were forced to use a snowmobile Friday to deliver penicillin to a sick child stuck at a local ranch. After John Witt, the husband of a local doctor, was able to get the medicine...
Colton Feist announces he's moving on from Nebraska football
LINCOLN — Another starting Nebraska defensive lineman will not return for his final season of eligibility. Yutan graduate Colton Feist, who initially walked onto the program and had 47 tackles this season, said on Instagram that he would not play for the Huskers in 2023. He confirmed his decision with the World-Herald.
Julie Geiser: Enjoy a First Day Hike at a state park
Start the new year off with an outdoor adventure. First Day Hikes are planned for Jan. 1, 2023, at many beautiful state parks throughout Nebraska. Nebraska’s annual First Day Hikes are a great chance to get outside and explore trails, watch wildlife, take photos and create many lasting memories.
Nebraska transportation director John Selmer will retire next month
Nebraska Department of Transportation Director John Selmer will retire from state government effective Jan. 4 and be replaced by an appointee yet to be selected by Gov.-elect Jim Pillen. Gov. Pete Ricketts praised Selmer on Thursday for 30 years in public service and his leadership of the department during what...
Man in prison for assault arrested in 2015 Omaha homicides
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A 35-year-old man who was already sentenced to more than 145 years in prison for a different crime has been arrested in connection with two Omaha homicides that took place in 2015. Omaha Police said Cavin Cooper has been arrested on suspicion of two counts...
