San Antonio Classical Music Institute awarded $350K grant
On the heels of a controversial $300,000 grant from Bexar County and another $225,000 from the commissioners court on outgoing County Judge Nelson Wolff’s last day presiding, the Classical Music Institute on Thursday announced a grant of $350,000 from the Kronkosky Charitable Foundation. The grant will arrive in 2023,...
Death by progress: San Antonio taking on more construction than it can handle
Progress can be a dirty word. Places like North St. Mary’s Street, North New Braunfels Avenue, Broadway, Fredericksburg Road, Main Avenue and the mind-boggling construction zone formerly known as downtown are fantastic examples of what happens when we don’t consider the costs of too much progress all at once.
On the eve of his retirement, a look back at Nelson Wolff’s half century of public service
Nelson Wolff spent much of his career physically reshaping San Antonio and Bexar County, through development projects he shepherded as a member of the state Legislature, mayor of San Antonio and Bexar County Judge. Given a windfall of federal funding at the end of his career, however, Wolff has dedicated...
Why San Antonio has embraced pickleball, America’s fastest-growing sport
Activity at the recently refurbished courtyard at the Thousand Oaks Family YMCA on a recent Monday evening tells the story of the fastest-growing sport in the U.S. while illustrating San Antonio’s love of all things social. On one side, two full-size tennis courts were occupied by just four players,...
YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s new leader proud to be first Hispanic in the role
For Louis Lopez, sports have been an important part of his life since childhood. The South Side native recalls fondly the days he spent practicing football and basketball, which he said taught him self-confidence and the importance of a hard work ethic. Now, as the YMCA of Greater San Antonio’s...
Small band of dedicated volunteers keeps San Antonio College cats fed and fixed
A love for cats, a love for campus and love for students motivates a group of volunteers to care for the 40-plus cats who make the San Antonio College campus their home. Each cat has been lovingly named, with monikers like Sammie, Canello, Chiquito, LeRoy, Connor, Fiona, Grace, Chance, Sylvester and Little Mama.
New year, new buildings: San Antonio development projects to watch in 2023
There’s talk of an economic downturn in the air, but things are still looking up for commercial construction projects nearing the finish line in San Antonio. From apartment towers and office buildings to science, medical and educational institutions, there are scores of developments coming online in 2023. A familiar eatery has larger digs opening in January, and the gates also are slated to open on new green spaces next year.
Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez humanizes history in vivid artworks
San Antonian Ramon Vasquez y Sanchez has been many things: an advocate for indigenous Americans, an activist for social justice and Chicano rights, an agitator against injustice and an ardent preserver of local and regional history. He has also been an artist, working diligently across seven decades in his favored...
Affidavit: San Antonio Councilman Clayton Perry had 14 drinks in 4 hours before hit-and-run collision
The probable cause affidavit for San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry’s (D10) alleged involvement in a Nov. 6 hit-and-run while intoxicated revealed new details about that night. Perry had 14 alcoholic beverages between 4:45 p.m. and 8:45 p.m. at Evil Olive Elixir Lounge at 2950 Thousand Oaks Drive in...
San Antonio travelers burdened by continued Southwest Airlines flight cancellations
Would-be air travelers at the San Antonio International Airport formed a line that snaked from Southwest Airlines’ help desks in Terminal A all the way into Terminal B Tuesday morning, scrambling to salvage travel plans days after a winter storm forced thousands of flight cancelations across the country. Canceled...
2022 provided plenty of buzz-worthy topics for readers
The year 2022 gave readers of the San Antonio Report plenty to talk about. Among the topics that kept readers engaged throughout the year were: new rules for voting, Thomas Jefferson High School’s 90th anniversary, officer-involved shootings and the continuing migrant crisis that included the political stunt that sent unsuspecting asylum-seekers from San Antonio to the East Coast.
‘A lot of disenfranchised kids’: Bexar County’s new first couple plans next chapter for child-focused careers
Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff and his wife, Tracy Wolff, spent decades working hand-in-hand on shared projects, from overhauling the county’s children’s court to tackling the digital divide. When Peter Sakai takes over as judge on Jan. 1, the county will once again have a first couple united...
San Antonio designates $1 million for cool pavement pilot project
Stretches of pavement across the city may not get as scorching hot in the extreme Texas summer, thanks to a pilot project coming out of a newly created city fund. One million dollars from the city’s new Resiliency, Energy Efficiency and Sustainability (REES) fund have been earmarked to go toward the installation of so-called cool pavement sections in all 10 City Council districts, city staff told council members last week. These pavement sections will receive a reflective coating to help them absorb less radiant heat from the sun in the summer and be less hot, helping keep the surrounding air cooler.
San Antonio for-profit college abruptly closes, displacing students, staff
This article has been updated. Quest College, a for-profit trade school in San Antonio, abruptly closed its doors on Dec. 6, laying off 50 employees and sending hundreds of students into a tailspin. “[Dec. 15] was supposed to be when we graduate,” said Gabriella Espinoza, who had been pursuing a...
San Antonio will be ‘Dancing in the Streets’ downtown for New Year’s Eve celebration
As many as 70,000 revelers are expected to attend Celebrate SA, the City of San Antonio’s New Year’s Eve celebration, Saturday in the heart of downtown. The free celebration, produced by the city and the San Antonio Parks Foundation, will kick off at 6 p.m. with live music and performances, food and artisan vendors, and carnival rides. Beer, wine and hot drinks will be available for purchase, with proceeds benefiting San Antonio and Bexar County parks. The fireworks show starts at midnight after a countdown to the new year.
From La Gloria to Super Bien, Chef Johnny Hernandez isn’t done building his culinary kingdom
Chef Johnny Hernandez has been building a food and beverage empire in San Antonio since opening a catering business in 1994. The latest venture from the nationally celebrated chef and president of Grupo La Gloria is a vibrant Tex-Mex concept serving tacos and bowls from the former Steak ‘n Shake counter in Terminal A at the San Antonio International Airport. It’s his third restaurant at the airport in nine years.
H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing spreads holiday cheer to San Antonio families
Six-year-old Jaliyaah Tharp had a big smile on her face, showing off a festive painting on her cheek of a snowman standing on top of a rainbow. She had just finished writing a letter to Santa, asking for a baby doll and slime. Tharp, who was with her three brothers...
The time is right for CPS to ditch fossil fuels once and for all
San Antonio community members have been calling on CPS Energy to shut down its last coal plant, J.K. Spruce, for years. As early as January, decision-makers will determine the future of Spruce and the rest of our power supply as part of selecting a new generation portfolio that guides how we get our electricity.
Trailblazing Con Safo artist José Esquivel has died at age 87
In February 2020 at Centro de Artes, San Antonio artist José Esquivel stood quietly among 50 of his paintings and drawings in the exhibition Los Maestros: Early Explorers of Chicano Identity, holding a binder labeled “Pintores 1968.”. When asked, he politely paged through its sleeves containing original drawings,...
Proposed charter changes on marijuana, abortion and police reforms inch closer to the ballot
Organizers have gathered more than 26,000 signatures so far for a petition that would give San Antonio voters in May the opportunity to decriminalize marijuana possession, end enforcement of abortion laws, establish a city “justice director” position, ban police from using no-knock warrants and chokeholds and expand the city’s cite-and-release policy for low-level, nonviolent crimes.
