Teenager dead after car was hit by train in Phelps County

PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A St. James, Missouri, teenager was killed after her car was hit by a train in Phelps County on Tuesday at County Road 3640 and Route KK, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Cadey Rogers, 18, died in the crash. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her body was brought to the Phelps County Coroner. She was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The crash occurred after Rogers did not yield to a Burlington Northern freight train. She was traveling westbound in her 2011 Buick Lacrosse. The Buick was totaled.

The crossing only has crossbucks and a yield sign. ABC 17 previously reported that there have been at least 19 crashes at passive crossin gs in Missouri this year, according to data from the Missouri Department of Transportation and FRA.

Passive crossings are train crossings without any lights or arms to let drivers know of an oncoming train.

Tim Hull, of Missouri Operation Lifesaver, told ABC 17 earlier this month that there have been more train crashes at passive crossings this year compared to past years. About half the train crossings in Missouri are passive.

After a train derailment in Chariton County in June, MoDOT asked the state for $50 million to add more safety features along Missouri's railroad tracks.

