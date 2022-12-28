Read full article on original website
Healthier food options coming to underserved Hagerstown neighborhoods
HAGERSTOWN, Md. (DC News Now) — Hagerstown is working to provide healthy options to the Walnut Towers senior center high-rise downtown. This comes amid a national initiative to expand access to healthy, affordable food in underserved communities — and avoid so-called “food deserts.” “We’re super excited to partner with the Housing Authority to try to […]
New Wawa proposed for Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Zoning Hearing Board for the Borough of Chambersburg will be holding a public hearing on Tues. Jan 3 to vote on the proposed construction of a new Wawa. According to a released agenda from the Zoning Hearing Board, Paramount Reality, LLC is requesting to...
DIY crafts workshop has relocated in Franklin County
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A DIY craft workshop named Hammer & Stain relocated to a new space in Chambersburg on Nov. 18. Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg is co-owned by Ashley Peters and Kyla Symonds, who purchased the business from its previous owners in November 2021. According to Peters, the original Hammer & Stain in Chambersburg was located at 829 Wayne Ave. at the Coldspring Square Shopping Plaza.
J Elaine Skidmore obituary 1945~2022
Mrs. J Elaine Skidmore (Simmons), 77, of Shippensburg, PA passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022, in her home. Born June 1, 1945 in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Pete and Inez Simmons. Mrs. Skidmore graduated from Dunbar High School (WV) with the Class of 1963. She...
Jody L Leidig obituary 1967~2022
Jody L Leidig, age 54 of Chambersburg, PA, passed away unexpectedly at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. Born in Waynesboro, PA, he was the son of Betty Burkett Leidig and the late John Raymond Leidig. Jody was a 1987 graduate of the James Buchanan High School. He went...
Ruth E Yager obituary 1927~2022
Ruth E Yager, formerly of Livingston, California, passed away on December 29th, 2022 in Shippensburg, Pennsylvania. She was born Feb. 21, 1927 in Minnesota, the daughter of Christian and Alvina (Reuter) Demro. She was raised and educated in Iowa, where she was joined in matrimony with Vince Yager. To this...
New Senior, memory care facility opening in Cumberland County
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A brand new, multi-state, senior care facility called Legend at Silver Creek will be opening its newest Central Pennsylvania-based location in the coming months. Legend at Silver Creek is a family-owned senior care company called Legend Senior Living, which is based in Wichita, Kansas and...
Brenda Kay Webb obituary 1947~2022
Mrs. Brenda Kay Webb (Sencindiver), 75, of Waynesboro, PA, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022 in York Hospital. Born March 11, 1947 in Martinsburg, WV, she was the daughter of the late Norma V. (Mowery) Beall and Alfred L. Sencindiver. Brenda attended Abundant Life Chapel in Chambersburg. She enjoyed spending...
Air Care: When minutes matter, Life Lion roars
Becky McCormick didn’t think too much of her headache when she laid down to take a nap on a Friday afternoon. But when the 31-year-old resident of Pine Grove woke, she was on the floor. She couldn’t walk, and her speech was slurred. It was May 19, 2017,...
New Businesses Welcomed in Thurmont
Pictured from left are Thurmont Chief Administrative Officer Jim Humerick, Thurmont Commissioners Bill Blakeslee and Wes Hamrick, Gagan Rao, Thurmont Mayor John Kinnaird, Ashish Parikh, Thurmont Commissioner Wayne Hooper, and Woodsboro Bank Thurmont Branch Manager David Crum. Front left and right are your friendly staff!. Catoctin Mountain Massage. Pictured from...
Brechbill & Helman sent crews to frame Habitat house on Warm Spring Rd
Habitat for Humanity of Franklin County is pleased to announce that Brechbill & Helman Construction Company fast-forwarded a new construction project taking place on Warm Spring Road in Chambersburg. The local builder offered crews, in successive days, to get the home dried in by raising walls and setting trusses before the arrival of winter weather and the new year.
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell 1947~2022
Robert “Bobby” J Umbrell, 75, of Chambersburg, Pennsylvania passed away December 27, 2022, at the Chambersburg Hospital with his family by his side. He was born on September 21, 1947, in Waterfall, Pennsylvania to James and Orleana (Taylor) Umbrell. Bobby worked at General Casting for 43 years. He...
Franklin County deed transfers: Nov. 20-26, 2022
CHAMBERSBURG - The following deed transfers, for Nov. 20-26, 2022, are public record in the Franklin County Registers and Recorders office. Grace Mays to Cuong Hoang Nguyen, Scotland Road, Greene Township, $272,000. Bonnie Bumbaugh to Arlin Martin, Sunny Lane, Guilford Township, $189,000. Barry Elliott to Phillip Henry, East Side Drive,...
Gary W Lininger obituary 1971~2022
Mr. Gary W Lininger, 51, of Waynesboro, PA passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022, in his home. Born December 1, 1971 in Chambersburg, PA, he was the son of Thomas Wagner of Chambersburg and the late Nancy (Lininger) Wagner. He and his wife of over 31 years, Karen R. (Martz)...
Tasting room opens in Cumberland County
A Harrisburg-based distiller has expanded with a tasting room in Cumberland County. Midstate Distillery opened the outpost earlier this month at 5234 Simpson Ferry Road at the Windsor Park Shopping Center in Lower Allen Township. Owners Dan Healy and Brian Myers renovated the former 1,400 square-foot Subway restaurant. At the...
New Year’s Day 2023 is a Sunday. The holiday will be ‘observed’ on Monday. What is closed?
Don’t expect to hit the ground running into a new year on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023. New Year’s Day is Sunday, Jan. 1. That means banks and government offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 2 to observe the holiday. Here is a roundup of hours for the...
Gary L Stevens obituary 1952~2022
Gary L Stevens, Sr., 70, of Chambersburg, passed away on December 19, 2022. Born August 20, 1952 in Chambersburg, he was the son of the late Charles and Betty Jane Baer Stevens. Gary worked as an auto mechanic in his earlier years and later at Ingersoll Rand. In his later...
PA Farm Show 2023 Hours: Food court, live events
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show is large, and has many events, food options, and activities to enjoy. Some of these events and food courts have different hours. The food court for the farm show is open from Friday, Jan 6 to Saturday, Jan. 14. Hours vary by day: Competitive events are closed […]
Pennsylvania college rolling out dental practitioner programs to fill shortages
Central Penn College in Summerdale, Pa., is adding three dental practitioner programs to help fill workforce shortages in the state, CBS 21 reported Dec. 26. The school will launch its expanded function dental assistant program in the spring and a dental assistant certificate program in the summer. It also plans to add a dental hygiene associate degree program in the fall.
York cafe closed for burst pipe compensates employees for helping community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A York restaurant is closed for repairs due to broken water pipes, but instead of laying off workers during the holiday, the owner is compensating them to help others. The Prince Street Cafe in York has been temporarily closed since a pipe in the building burst on Christmas Day. “Our ceiling […]
