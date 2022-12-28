ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Comments / 0

Related
NorthcentralPA.com

Mega Millions reaches record-breaking jackpot for Friday

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to a record-breaking $640 million ($328.3 million cash) for the drawing on Dec. 30, 2022. This is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, and could provide someone with a very happy New Year's celebration. The current jackpot has been rolling over since the Dec. 27 drawing which did not bring a ticket match. This marks only...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
KRMG

Court: Abortion doctors can’t be charged under Arizona law

PHOENIX — (AP) — An Arizona court has ruled that abortion doctors cannot be prosecuted under a pre-statehood law that criminalizes nearly all abortions yet was barred from being enforced for decades. But the Arizona Court of Appeals on Friday declined to repeal the 1864 law, which carries...
ARIZONA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy