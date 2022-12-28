At last season’s trade deadline, the mediocre Red Sox tried to toe the line between buying and selling by acquiring Tommy Pham, Reese McGuire and Eric Hosmer while trading away Christian Vázquez and Jake Diekman. The unconventional deadline strategy did little more than ruffle feathers in the clubhouse; it did not, by any means, galvanize a group that stumbled down the stretch and finished in last place in the American League East.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO