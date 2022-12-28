ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NJ.com

Ex-Yankees pitcher joins former Mets starter Jacob deGrom with Rangers

Another pitcher for the Texas Rangers. The Rangers signed right hander Nathan Eovaldi to a two-year, $34 million deal with a third year vesting option and performance bonuses, the club announced Tuesday night. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. Eovaldi has spent the last four seasons with the...
NJ.com

Red Sox sign ex-Yankees pitcher

The Boston Red Sox are adding to their rotation. The Red Sox and right-hander Corey Kluber are in agreement on a one-year contract with a club option for 2024, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The New York Post’s Jon Heyman reports that...
Larry Brown Sports

Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner

The Boston Red Sox have lost multiple key players this offseason, and they are hoping a former Cy Young Award winner can help fill some of the void. Corey Kluber has signed a one-year deal with the Red Sox, ESPN’s Jeff Passan reports. The deal includes a club option for the 2024 season. Kluber, 36,... The post Red Sox sign 2-time Cy Young Award winner appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MassLive.com

Why Red Sox’ odd trade deadline lessened compensation for Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi

At last season’s trade deadline, the mediocre Red Sox tried to toe the line between buying and selling by acquiring Tommy Pham, Reese McGuire and Eric Hosmer while trading away Christian Vázquez and Jake Diekman. The unconventional deadline strategy did little more than ruffle feathers in the clubhouse; it did not, by any means, galvanize a group that stumbled down the stretch and finished in last place in the American League East.
Yardbarker

Ex-Red Sox, Yankees Slugger Reportedly Headed To Japan For 2023 Season

A veteran who has bounced from one big-market team to the next over the last few seasons is making a major change. After underwhelming stints with the Boston Red Sox, Houston Astros and New York Yankees, utility man Marwin González is headed to play Nippon Professional Baseball for the Orix Buffaloes on a one-year, $1.5 million deal according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly Pulled Offer For Nathan Eovaldi After Spending Elsewhere

From the start of the offseason, fans clamored for the Boston Red Sox to re-sign right-hander Nathan Eovaldi. The organization appeared to have no intentions of doing so, at least once the Major League Baseball Winter Meetings commenced. "I think there was more than meets the eye with Eovaldi," MLB.com's...
Amazin' Avenue

Mets Morning News: Waiting for Correa

There has been no official agreement between the Mets and Carlos Correa yet but both sides want to get a deal done. Should they come to an agreement, the end of the deal could cause some problems for the organization. Around the National League East. The Braves traded for reliever...

